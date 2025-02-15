Mohammad Usman, a resident of Deepa Sarai in Sambhal, has been arrested in Pakistan. Although this arrest took place in 2024, the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has only now informed India about it. The ministry has asked Sambhal police to verify the information, which has now been confirmed.

Mohammad Usman had been missing since 2013, but the district intelligence department was unaware of this. The police are now trying to determine how Usman reached Pakistan. According to his family, he had left home saying he was going to Delhi, but he never returned.

There is no clear information on how he ended up in Pakistan, and his arrest only came to light after he was imprisoned. Notably, Deepa Sarai resident Maulana Asim Umar, also known as Shannu, was killed in a joint US-Afghanistan operation in 2019. He was linked to Al-Qaeda and had been missing since 1992.

Police suspect that Usman may have been associated with the same group, although this has not been confirmed. Since 1992, around 10 to 12 young men from Deepa Sarai have gone missing, with several intelligence agencies confirming that most of them are in Pakistan. Investigations into such cases are conducted from time to time.