Wednesday, May 14, 2025
HomeNews ReportsSambhal man, resident of riot-hit Deepa Sarai neighbourhood, arrested in Pakistan, agencies suspect ties...
News Reports
Updated:

Sambhal man, resident of riot-hit Deepa Sarai neighbourhood, arrested in Pakistan, agencies suspect ties to Al Qaeda: Details

Mohammad Usman had been missing since 2013, but the district intelligence department was unaware of this. The police are now trying to determine how Usman reached Pakistan. According to his family, he had left home saying he was going to Delhi, but he never returned.

OpIndia Staff
Mohammad Usman

Mohammad Usman, a resident of Deepa Sarai in Sambhal, has been arrested in Pakistan. Although this arrest took place in 2024, the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has only now informed India about it. The ministry has asked Sambhal police to verify the information, which has now been confirmed.

Mohammad Usman had been missing since 2013, but the district intelligence department was unaware of this. The police are now trying to determine how Usman reached Pakistan. According to his family, he had left home saying he was going to Delhi, but he never returned.

There is no clear information on how he ended up in Pakistan, and his arrest only came to light after he was imprisoned. Notably, Deepa Sarai resident Maulana Asim Umar, also known as Shannu, was killed in a joint US-Afghanistan operation in 2019. He was linked to Al-Qaeda and had been missing since 1992.

Police suspect that Usman may have been associated with the same group, although this has not been confirmed. Since 1992, around 10 to 12 young men from Deepa Sarai have gone missing, with several intelligence agencies confirming that most of them are in Pakistan. Investigations into such cases are conducted from time to time.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Yasin Malik’s wife wanted his release in exchange of BSF jawan Pakistan was forced to free: Semi-nude artist Mushaal Mullick’s rant goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video of Yasin Malik's wife Mushaal Mullick proposing exchange of BSF jawan for her husband in a Pakistani news show has been going viral on social media.
Opinions

No, Mr Trump, India won’t have dinner with Pakistan just because you want it to, global powers no longer take orders from Washington DC

Sanghamitra -
Trade is a bilateral exercise. India is an economic superpower with a 1.4 billion population. Trade with India is not a benevolence that USA shows to India; USA trades with India because it brings benefits. For Trump to pretend he used 'trade' as leverage to make India agree to compromise on its national security and stop its military operation against Pakistan is profoundly stupid.

UC Berkeley’s student association ASUC votes against Hindu Heritage Month, triggers debate on representation and bias

ISI operative Ehsan Ur Rahim working undercover at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi declared persona non grata, asked to leave India

The mystery of Kirana Hills: Nuclear storage facility, military arsenal, underground tunnels, and whispers of radioactive leak. All you need to know

From Barack-8 missiles to Harop loitering munitions and more: How India-Israel partnership gave India an edge during “Operation Sindoor”

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com