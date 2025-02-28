Friday, May 23, 2025
Updated:

Woman arrested for filing false gang rape allegations: Three cases filed in Ghaziabad to frame husband and his friends

On January 17, 2025, Jyoti Sagar filed a case against her husband, Vikas Tyagi, claiming that he had assaulted her, attempted to burn her with a cigarette, and gang-raped her with his friends. However, an examination of mobile call records and CCTV footage exposed her allegations as false. Investigators found that she had applied chemicals to her skin to create the appearance of burn injuries.

Ghaziabad police have arrested a woman for making false gang rape allegations and have sent her to jail. The Kavi Nagar police took Jyoti Sagar into custody after investigations revealed that she had filed three separate cases.

According to DCP City Rajesh Kumar Singh, the woman initially filed a case against her husband in June 2024, alleging that he had raped her under the pretence of marriage and that their unborn child had died due to physical assault. However, during her court testimony, she retracted her allegations.

In August 2024, she filed another case, this time accusing her husband’s brother-in-law, Vikrant Tyagi, and Deepak Chauhan of threatening her to change her statement. Yet, just four days later, she appealed to withdraw the legal proceedings.

On January 23, 2025, the woman lodged another complaint with the police commissioner, claiming that her husband, Vikas Tyagi, had deceived her with false promises of marriage and had used caste-based slurs against her. She also accused his friend, Vaibhav Chauhan, of coercing her at gunpoint to give a false statement and write a fabricated letter. However, police investigations determined that all these claims were untrue.

Later, she alleged that on January 17, 2025, Vikas Tyagi had assaulted her, attempted to burn her with a cigarette, and gang-raped her with his friends. However, an examination of mobile call records and CCTV footage exposed her allegations as false. Investigators found that she had applied chemicals to her skin to create the appearance of burn injuries.

Furthermore, a medical examination did not support her claims of rape. As a result, the police registered a case against her and sent her to jail.

Authorities revealed that the woman had been in a live-in relationship with Vikas Tyagi and was currently residing in his flat. Police suspect that she may have fabricated these allegations in an attempt to take control of the property.

