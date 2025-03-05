Ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8, 2025, the Adani Foundation honoured over 1,000 ‘Lakhpati Didis’ at an event in Mundra, Kutch, Gujarat. Committed to women’s empowerment, the Foundation has been fostering skill development, entrepreneurship, and financial independence across communities.

Reaffirming its focus on gender inclusivity, the Foundation also celebrated 614 women working at Adani Solar, having played a key role in mobilizing and guiding them into roles across engineering, HR, manufacturing, and production. Additionally, it has supported over 850 women to become self-reliant entrepreneurs.

Ms. Manisha Chandra (IAS), Commissioner of Rural Development & Secretary to the Government of Gujarat, lauded the initiative in a video message, calling it a significant step toward breaking stereotypes and uplifting women at the grassroots level. The event was attended by Ms. Ami Shah, Director, of Adani Public School, Mundra, among other dignitaries.

Ms. Pankti Shah, CSR Head, Gujarat, Adani Foundation, emphasised the role of families, communities, and corporations in advancing gender equality. Adani Solar has reinforced this commitment by ensuring a safe and inclusive workplace, offering facilities such as locker rooms, canteens, pink toilets, and secure transportation.

For nearly three decades, the Adani Foundation has championed women’s empowerment through its Butterfly Effect framework, addressing women’s needs across life stages. Focused on education, healthcare, sustainable livelihoods, and entrepreneurship, the Foundation has positively impacted over two million women and girls.

Founded in 1996, the Adani Foundation is dedicated to social development, working across education, health, sustainable livelihoods, climate action, and community development. It currently operates in 6,769 villages across 19 states, benefiting 9.1 million people.