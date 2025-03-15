Assam Congress spokesperson and habitual fake news spreader Reetam Singh was arrested on Saturday over his objectionable comments against BJP MLA Manab Deka. He was arrested after hours long drama, as Singh refused to open the door for the police, demanding a court order for his arrest. He was arrested after Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi visited his house, forcing him to open the door.

A case was filed against Reetam Singh by Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka’s wife over Singh’s social media comments against Deka and his family. Among other comments Reetam had called the MLA a ‘rapist’ in a post on X on 13th March. Singh made a post with a news report about three individuals being convicted by a court for a rape case in the Dhemaji district in 2021.

He commented in tweet, “These culprits got the punishment they deserved. But what @BJP4Assam r@pe accused Ministers and MLAs like Manab Deka, Ex Party President Bhabesh Kalita, ex Minister Rajen Gohain? Is the law equal for all?”

In her complaint, Manab Deka’s wife called him a habitual offender, citing previous cases registered against him on similar charges.

Based on the complaint, a team of Lakhimpur Police along with a Guwahati Police team arrived at Reetam Singh’s house on Saturday, but he refused to open the door. He posted several tweets during the day, alleging that the police were trying enter his house violating a High Court order.

He posted, “A team of @lakhimpurpolice of @assampolice is here to apprehend me without warrant and notice. I showed them the recent Gauhati High Court Judgement making it compulsory for police to give Notice. @HardiSpeaks @DGPAssamPolice any arrest of mine without Warrant and Notice will be contempt of Justice Mridul Kumar Kalita Judgement dated 07/03/2025 in Sakib Chowdhury Vs State of Assam in Bail Appln./629/2025.”

He further added, “I am an Advocate and I will comply with any investigation. But I wont go with Police if they are here without arrest or warrant simply on instructions of @himantabiswa Everything has been recorded on CCTV Cameras. You cannot barge into my home without a search warrant.”

Reetam Singh later posted several tweets, with photos of police team waiting outside his house. As a result, the Congress party sprung into action, and party MP Gaurav Gogoi arrived at Singh’s house. However, when Singh opened the door for Gogoi, the waiting police team barged in and arrested him.

Videos show that Reetam Singh resisted being arrested by police, and the cops had to drag him to the police vehicle. He was then transferred to Lakhimpur, where the case is registered against him.

In April last year, Reetam Singh was arrested for posting a doctored video of Amit Shah, claiming that Shah said that BJP will end reservations for SC, ST and OBCs in India if it wins the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.