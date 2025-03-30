A Hindu woman from Basti district of Uttar Pradesh has said her family’s driver Ahmed Raza sexually assaulted her at knife point, and coerced her into converting to Islam after a fake marriage. The victim stated in her complaint to the police that her life has turned into a living nightmare. The accused allegedly repeatedly abused the victim mentally and physically. Ahmed Raza even forced her to undergo abortion three times without consent.

Ahmed Raza used to work at the woman’s house in the Walterganj police station area. He had been harassing her for months. However, the victim feared societal backlash and remained silent. According to her complaint, Ahmed Raza allegedly raped her in February 2024 at knife point. When she threatened to file a complaint, he pacified her with the promise of marriage.

Theft, deception and a false marriage

The family of the victim was not in favour of the relationship between the two. Ahmed then convinced her to leave home and elope. However, it was not just elopement. He reportedly took along two gold necklaces, three gold chains, Rs 1 lakh in cash, a car, a scooter, a cooler, and a washing machine from her house. These specific valuables were sold or mortgaged by him at later stages.

Initially, Ahmed took her to stay with his relatives and later shifted to a rented house in Puraena Chowk in the Rudhauli police station area. Despite delaying the marriage, he eventually went through with it, but what followed next was a string of abuses.

‘Read namaz, eat beef, fast in Ramzan’ – religious pressure and physical violence

The victim stated in her complaint that soon after the marriage, Ahmed and his family started demanding that she convert to Islam. She was pressured to read Namaz, observe roza, and was even asked to consume beef. One day, his parents and sisters came and told her, “Read Namaz, eat beef, and observe roza in Ramzan.” When she refused, Ahmed’s sisters verbally abused and physically assaulted her.

The victim further stated that Ahmed sold her jewellery, mortgaged her scooter, and handed over the money to his family. The financial exploitation, along with the communal insults, were directed at her Hindu beliefs and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Three abortions forced on her

The most traumatic part of her ordeal was the three abortions. The victim said that she became pregnant three times and was forced to abort each time. She is pregnant again but says Ahmed has absconded, leaving her to fend for herself.

She somehow gathered the courage to lodge a formal complaint at the Walterganj police station. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Satyendra Bhushan Tiwari confirmed that a case has been filed against the accused and the police are actively looking for him.

Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh warns of protest if justice delayed

The district president of the Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh, Akhilesh Singh, visited the victim and warned that if swift action is not taken in the matter, the organisation will be forced to launch a mass movement. “This isn’t just one girl’s tragedy. Society must ask – how long will such exploitation of innocent lives continue unchecked?” he said.