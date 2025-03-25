On Monday (24th March), Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar came up with a rather bizarre theory during a press meet while on the party’s ‘Palayan Roko Naukri Do Yatra’ in Bihar. Kanhaiya claimed that the way water is depleting in the world, the capitalists and businessmen of the world are eyeing the water of Bihar. He went on to claim that the BJP is bringing development projects in Bihar to loot the state’s water resources.

Kanhaiya Kumar said, “Bharatmala Project is under progress in Bihar, why is it being built? If Bihar does not have anything, then why are roads being constructed? Bihar has something the world is going to yearn for. Bihar has water. Water will become more valuable than petrol. “

“When industrialisation should actually have happened then it did not happen. Now that the industry has become automatic and local people will not get employment, these people are bringing small units to exploit Bihar’s water. Big roads are being built around us here. We do not have any income, so they are building roads. For whom are they building roads? To loot the resources here and take them away,” he added.

BJP/NDA building good roads in Bihar to steal water – Kanhaiya Kumar



This clown is an inspiration to many commies 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lumNim1ObN — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) March 25, 2025

Notably, the Bharatmala Project envisages the development of about 26,000 km length of Economic Corridors, which along with the Golden Quadrilateral (GQ) and North-South and East-West (NS-EW) Corridors, are expected to carry the majority of the Freight Traffic on roads.

Further, about 8,000 km of Inter Corridors and about 7,500 km of Feeder Routes have been identified for improving the effectiveness of Economic Corridors, GQ and NS-EW Corridors. The programme envisages the development of Ring Roads/bypasses and elevated corridors to de-congest the traffic passing through cities and enhance logistic efficiency; 28 cities have been identified for Ring Roads; 125 choke points and 66 congestion points have been identified for their improvements.

The Congress leader resorted to fear mongering and invoking businessman Gautam Adani’s name to assert that somehow if a BJP leader becomes Chief Minister of Bihar, the state’s resources will fall in the hands of Adani.

“What do you think? The Prime Minister has gone after giving a speech on Makhana. Industrialists have their eyes on the resources here. I am not talking about elections, when elections will be held, we will speak on this issue with full force. BJP wants their Chief Minister to be elected in Bihar at any cost. If BJP manages to have its own Chief Minister, it means that Bihar’s resources will be in the hands of Adani,” Kumar said.