Friday, June 13, 2025
HomeNews Reports'Investigate Aaditya Thackeray's role in the case': Disha Salian's father says her body had...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Investigate Aaditya Thackeray’s role in the case’: Disha Salian’s father says her body had no injury marks, demands probe

Disha Salian's father has reportedly asked for a probe into the role of Uddhav Thackeray's son, Aaditya Thackeray, in his daughter's death, which he said was a murder. It is worth noting that Disha Salian, former manager of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, passed away on June 8, 2020, after reportedly falling from a high-rise building in Mumbai.

OpIndia Staff
Disha Salian Aaditya Thackeray
Aaditya Thackeray (L), Disha Salian (R)

In a shocking revelation, Disha Salian’s father has alleged that his daughter was murdered and linked to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He also called for an investigation into the involvement of Uddhav Thackeray’s son and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray in both cases.

Denying that his daughter died by suicide, Satish Salian’s remarks have reignited discussions about the high-profile deaths and whether justice was delivered in both cases.

Speaking with Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, Disha Salian’s father said his daughter had no injury marks on her body. It is worth noting that Disha Salian, former manager of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, passed away on June 8, 2020, after reportedly falling from a high-rise building in Mumbai. Just a few days later, on June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput was discovered dead at his residence in Mumbai.

Disha Salian death case background

On 8th June 2020, Disha Salian (28) allegedly committed suicide, as per the Mumbai Police, by jumping from a high-rise building in Mumbai’s Malad area.

Several discrepancies were found in the claims made by the Mumbai Police under the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government.

In August 2020, a sensational detail was revealed in Disha Salian’s post-mortem report which was not revealed by the police. The report said that Disha Salian didn’t have clothes on her body when she was found dead after falling from the 14th floor of a building.

Another disturbing fact that had emerged was that Disha Salian’s post-mortem was conducted two days after her death. While she had died on the night of 8-9 June, documents show that the post-mortem was done on 11th June.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

As India is considering Russian fifth generation Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets, here’s why buying American F-35 instead of Su-57 makes no sense for India

Shraddha Pandey -

Delhi HC denies bail to separatist leader Shabir Shah, says overwhelming evidence against him appears to be true and indulgence in unlawful activities can’t...

ANI -

While Muhammad Yunus ignored Indian Govt’s concerns over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, now he seeks PM Modi’s help to silence ex-PM Sheikh Hasina

Shraddha Pandey -

Western Railway to run two Superfast Special trains from Ahmedabad to Delhi and Mumbai after Air India plane crash

ANI -

Indira Gandhi deposed: On this day, Justice Sinha gave a historic verdict despite pressure from the ‘fascists’

आशीष नौटियाल -

India is in touch with China seeking predictability in the supply of rare earth metals after China announced export controls on certain rare earth...

OpIndia Staff -

Ahmedabad plane crash: Air India’s Boeing 787-8 crashed into doctors’ hostel of BJ Medical College, photos show walls destroyed, plane parts lodged into the...

OpIndia Staff -

CJI BR Gavai cautions judiciary against excessive use of its powers, says judicial activism should not be turned into judicial terrorism

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: Watch how Muslim mob went on a rampage in Maheshtala, attacked shops and temple as cops acted like mute spectators; BJP slams...

OpIndia Staff -

Air India flight with 242 people onboard crashes in Ahmedabad, hits medical college hostel: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com