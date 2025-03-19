In a shocking revelation, Disha Salian’s father has alleged that his daughter was murdered and linked to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He also called for an investigation into the involvement of Uddhav Thackeray’s son and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray in both cases.

Denying that his daughter died by suicide, Satish Salian’s remarks have reignited discussions about the high-profile deaths and whether justice was delivered in both cases.

Speaking with Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, Disha Salian’s father said his daughter had no injury marks on her body. It is worth noting that Disha Salian, former manager of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, passed away on June 8, 2020, after reportedly falling from a high-rise building in Mumbai. Just a few days later, on June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput was discovered dead at his residence in Mumbai.

Disha Salian death case background

On 8th June 2020, Disha Salian (28) allegedly committed suicide, as per the Mumbai Police, by jumping from a high-rise building in Mumbai’s Malad area.

Several discrepancies were found in the claims made by the Mumbai Police under the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government.

In August 2020, a sensational detail was revealed in Disha Salian’s post-mortem report which was not revealed by the police. The report said that Disha Salian didn’t have clothes on her body when she was found dead after falling from the 14th floor of a building.

Another disturbing fact that had emerged was that Disha Salian’s post-mortem was conducted two days after her death. While she had died on the night of 8-9 June, documents show that the post-mortem was done on 11th June.