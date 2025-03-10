In the Mhow area of Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, violence erupted as locals celebrating India’s Champions Trophy victory against New Zealand came under attack as their procession passed Jama Masjid on the intervening night of 9th and 10th March 2025. As the procession crossed the mosque, a mob from the mosque started pelting stones at those celebrating India’s victory.

Now the CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced. In the video, it can be seen that a large number of Muslims gathered on the road with their faces covered with clothes. These mobsters had sticks in one hand while with the other hand, they were picking up stones and hitting the people involved in the celebratory rally.

More raw visuals from Mhow.



1. Muslim mob pushing and shoving the police and starts pelting stones.



2 & 3: Burnt vehicles and shops



4. Islamists hurling abuses and pelting stones on Hindu homes and then cheering.



We will keep producing irrefutable evidence from Mhow busting… https://t.co/H3EM4X2wau pic.twitter.com/vkNQVVFMb2 — Treeni (@TheTreeni) March 10, 2025

During this time, 4-6 of the stone pelters reached the two-wheelers parked outside the market and started damaging the vehicles with sticks. Meanwhile, more rioters reached there and set the broken vehicles on fire. However, Islamists did not stop there and after vandalising a car parked nearby, they set it on fire as well.

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, those celebrating the victory chanted Jai Shri Ram – resulting in the Muslims of the area in front of the Jama Masjid becoming irate and attacking the procession. The procession came under attack as it approached Jama Masjid.

Videos of the incident have indicated that slogans of Allahu Akbar and Naara-e-Taqbeer were raised before the Muslim mob started pelting stones at the procession. Reportedly, several shops and vehicles have also been torched during the violence. According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, stone pelting was also reported near a temple.

Meanwhile, the Imam of Jama Masjid has admitted that it was the Muslims who started the violence by attempting to lynch Hindus who were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ during the Champions Trophy victory celebration.

The Imam also justified violence against Hindus in Mhow. In the video, the Imam questions how this procession, celebrating India’s victory, was allowed to pass through “this” area and who gave permission for it. The Imam essentially justified the violence by furthering the usual “Muslim area” trope, insinuating that if a procession passes through Muslim-dominated areas, then the “clash” or unrest is justified.

As reported earlier, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG, Rural) Nimish Agarwal told the media that a preliminary investigation is going on into the incident.

“There was a clash between the two sides during the victory celebration of team India in ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The situation is completely under control right now. I would like to tell everyone that no one should try to take Law and Order into their own hands. The entire investigation will be completed, and all the people involved in it will be held responsible. Some people have been injured in this. Those are the four cases right now. Right now, a preliminary investigation is going on into this, and the entire incident will be investigated,” DIG, Rural Nimish Agarwal said.