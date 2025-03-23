Saturday, June 28, 2025
Uttar Pradesh: Monish and Arish molest Dalit minor, hurl casteist slurs and carry out mob attack on victim’s family with hot oil and sticks

The FIR has been registered in the matter on the complaint of the father of the minor girl under sections 191(2), 191(3), 190, 125, 74, 115(2), 352, and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), sections 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act, 2012, and relevant sections of the SC/ST Act against Monish, Arish and others.

OpIndia Staff
Dalit minor girl molested by Monish and Arish in Muzaffarnagar, UP
Dalit minor girl molested by Monish and Arish in Muzaffarnagar, UP. Accused poured hot oil on family members when confronted (Image: SS from viral video/tv9hindi)

On 20th March, a Dalit minor girl was molested by two youths, identified as Monish and Arish, while playing badminton outside her home in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

When the girl’s family confronted the accused at their food stall, they were brutally attacked with hot oil, sticks, and stones. A video of the assault has gone viral on social media.

An FIR has been registered in the case against several accused under relevant sections, including the POCSO Act.

Content of the FIR

The FIR has been registered in the matter on the complaint of the father of the minor girl under sections 191(2), 191(3), 190, 125, 74, 115(2), 352, and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), sections 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act, 2012, and relevant sections of the SC/ST Act against Monish, Arish, Shahzad, Wasim, Salman, Sameer, Parvez, Ashu alias Behl, Kasim, Nazim, and one unidentified individual.

In his complaint, the girl’s father said that the victim was playing outside the house when two boys from a neighbouring community, identified as Monish and Arish, molested her. They grabbed her from behind and said, “We won’t let you go; we really like you.” They also touched her private parts. The girl managed to escape with great difficulty and reached home, where she informed her father about the incident.

When the father stepped outside to confront the accused, they, along with Shahzad, Wasim, Salman, Sameer, Parvez, Ashu, Qasim, Nazim, and 10-12 other unidentified boys, came forward. They abused the father with caste-based slurs and attacked him with sharp weapons, including knives, daggers, sticks, and batons. They also splashed hot oil on the father with the intention to kill.

They also raised religious slogans and pelted stones from the rooftop of the house. Hearing the commotion, many people gathered, and upon seeing them, some of the attackers threatened, “If he comes here again, we’ll kill him.” Fearing for his life, the complainant escaped and reached the police station to file a complaint against them.

Attackers turned violent after being confronted

In a statement to the police, the victim said that she was playing outside her house in the Charthawal police station area when the accused passed by and groped her from behind. She screamed loudly, which drew the attention of her sister, father, and brother. The accused hurled abuses and fled the scene. The family approached the local police station to file a complaint. However, the family claimed that no action was taken by the police in the matter.

When the family did not get any response from the authorities, they decided to confront the accused at their cart, where they sell halwa-paratha. The situation escalated as the accused and their family members allegedly poured hot oil on the girl’s family and thrashed them. The victim told the police that they switched off the lights deliberately during the attack. Around 25-30 individuals joined the assault, leading to serious injuries to the father, uncle, and brother of the victim.

A video of the incident was recorded by a bystander. It captured the disturbing visuals of the attack and screaming voices. After the video went viral, one of the accused was arrested by the police.

CO Sadar, Devvrat Vajpayee, confirmed that a case has been registered against multiple accused under relevant sections. Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused.

