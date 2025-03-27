Thursday, May 15, 2025
Updated:

Proposal to rename over 50 localities in Varanasi named after Mughals to be discussed in Municipal Corporation meeting

Several Hindu rights organizations have been demanding a change in the name of such 'Muslim’ localities. There is a proposal to change the name of the Aurangabad locality to Laxminagar or Narayani Dham Nagar. However, any decision regarding the same will be taken in the Municipal Corporation Executive Meeting.

OpIndia Staff
(Image: India Today)

In what could result in the restoration of the Hindu names of several localities in Varanasi named after Mughal tyrants, a proposal regarding this is to be discussed on 27th March in the Municipal Corporation.

This comes days after Jagatguru Rambhadracharya came to Varanasi and supported changing the names of Muslim localities.

This comes days after Jagatguru Rambhadracharya came to Varanasi and supported changing the names of Muslim localities.

On 20th March, Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Nyas had written a letter to the Municipal Commissioner demanding that the name of the Aurangabad area named after the 17th century Hindu-hating Mughal despot Aurangzeb, be changed. A program regarding the same was also organised at the Banaras Hindu University on 24th March. During the program, Jagatguru Rambhadracharya asserted that all the names associated with Islamic fanatics and invaders need to be changed. The Hindu saint added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is his friend and he would talk to the Prime Minister regarding this matter.

Meanwhile, the State President of Sanatan Rakshak Dal, Ajay Sharma, has suggested changing the names of some more localities. He said that Madanpura Gol Chabutra should be named Siddha Peeth/ Siddha Mahal. Khalispura should be renamed Brahmeshwar Mahal or Brahma Tirtha. Similarly, Golgadda should be renamed Vishwakarma Nagar or Vishwakarma Tirtha, Peelikothi should be renamed Swarn Tirtha, Kajjakpura/Saraiya should be renamed Anaras Tirtha, Ambia Mandi should be renamed Amareshwar Tirtha and Chaukhamba. Ambia Mandi is known by the Muslim name Amirchand in the documents.

Sharma added that there are more than 50 localities in Varanasi which are named after Muslim names. The Hindu activist emphasized that these names should be changed and that he has also submitted a letter to the Mayor of Varanasi Municipal Corporation. The Mayor has requested the scholars of Kashi to present historical evidence. Meanwhile, Municipal Corporation’s Public Information Officer Sandeep Srivastava said that some organizations had applied for changing the names of the localities and this will be discussed in the executive meeting.

