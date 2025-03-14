Republic Bangla journalists attacked by leftist mob at Jadavpur University: Details

On Thursday (13th March), leftist goons attacked three Republic Bangla journalists at the Jadavpur University. The victims were identified as Hridita, Pinki and Bhaskar.

According to Republic Bangla, the trio was physically assaulted by leftist goons masquerading as ‘students’ and staff members. Hridita, Pinaki and Bhaskar were reporting from the premises of the Jadavpur University at the time of the attack.

As per Republic Bangla, Pinki was not only assaulted but detained illegally inside the office of the varsity registrar against her will. She was also coerced into deleting her footage.

Once again, Failed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's lawless Bengal has shown its true face—where the fourth pillar of democracy the media is attacked for reporting the truth! 'Republic Bangla' (@BanglaRepublic) journalists Hridita Chatterjee & Santu Pan were brutally assaulted at… pic.twitter.com/gwiTjXOklA — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) March 13, 2025

“We are inside the registrar’s room. They asked us to delete the video. This is Aurobindo Bhawan, an open space. What are they scared of?” Pinki was heard saying.

In the case of journalist Hridita, she was chased off the campus of Jadavpur University during a live broadcast. Leftist goons manhandled her, but she returned to the varsity to confront them.

Republic Bangla reporter Bhaskar also faced a similar ordeal. He was also attacked and locked inside the office of the registrar. in visuals that have come to light, leftist goons could be seen pushing and shoving him away.

The journalists were also called names and labelled as ‘pimps’ (Dalal). Arnab Goswami, the Editor-in-Chief of the Republic TV Network, has lashed out at the hooligans following the attack on Hridita, Pinki and Bhaskar.

“Today, our reporters were attacked and physically beaten. Male students assaulted female Republic Bangla reporters inside the campus. This happened before our very eyes. Hridita and Pinky were simply reporting when they were confronted, physically assaulted, and then illegally detained by the Jadavpur University registrar in his office. Despite this, there was no police protection,” he stated.

“These students have gone all out in an act of complete hooliganism and gundaism against Republic Bangla’s reporting team. They call us ‘dalals’ (agents), but the truth is that these student unions are the real dalals—serving foreign interests and imperialist forces while pretending to fight against them,” Arnab Goswami emphasised.

What is happening at Jadavpur University

On 1st March this year, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu was physically attacked by a mob of left-wing students at Jadavpur University.

Basu was set to participate in an event organised by the pro-TMC West Bengal College & University Professors Association (WBCUPA). The leftist mob also vandalised his vehicle and attacked other professors.

One student was arrested in connection to the case and later remanded to custody. Two days later on 3rd March, clashes broke out between the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) actiovists and goons belongiong to the Students Federation of India (SFI).

On 6th March, a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against Bratya Basu following a directive of the Calcutta High Court.

Amid the controversy, leftist goons defaced buildings of the Jadavpur university with anti-national graffiti including ‘Azad Kashmir’ and ‘Free Palestine.’ An FIR was registered in connection to the case on 12th March this year.

Republic Bangla had been the frontrunner in reporting such activities from the varsity campus, which is why it sjournalists are now being attacked by the leftist goons that rule the university.