Tulsi plant in houses, Murtis of Gods in vehicles: Local Hindus reveal how Muslim mobs targeted Hindu homes during Nagpur violence

In the Nagpur violence case, details of how the Muslim mob specifically targeted Hindu houses and vehicles on 17th March have been gradually emerging. The local Hindus have revealed that the Muslim rioters threw Tulsi pot/ plant containers installed in Hindu houses.

Aurangzeb ke ρille identified Tulsi plants and attacked Hindu houses. Each time you think they can't go any lower, they prove you wrong! #NagpurViolence pic.twitter.com/oS6Inep2sF — Alpaca Girl🇮🇳 (@Alpakanya) March 19, 2025

Speaking to TimesNow Navbharat, a local Hindu woman revealed that during the Islamist mob violence on 17th March, the jihadis threw “Tulsi ki Kundi” which the Hindus worship, upon failing to find any other object at the Hindu houses. They were also hurling abuses and raising inflammatory slogans.

“They (Muslim rioters) were telling local Hindus to go away. When I went to pick up my daughter, they threatened an auto rickshaw driver that if you entered here, we will chop you down,” a local Hindu woman said.

Another one told Republic that the rioters were hurling abuses at Hindus while vandalizing property. “Hindus we will see how you stay here and live here in Nagpur,” the Hindu woman revealed.

A Hindu woman also raised concern over what would have happened if the Muslim rioters caught hold of any women during the violence.

The local Hindus added that the rioters were mostly teenagers.

It has also been reported that the Muslim rioters with their faces covered, identified Hindu-owned vehicles by checking for pictures or idols of Hindu deities as well as Hindu symbols like Swastik. It was only after it was confirmed that the cars and bikes belonged to Hindus that the Muslim rioters set them ablaze or vandalized them. The rioters did not attack Muslim houses or vehicles owned by Muslims.

Several witnesses stated that the enraged Muslims, armed with petrol bombs also stone-pelted children, indiscriminately attacking all nearby people and property. They further unveiled that the rioters wielded swords, weapons and bottles but concealed their faces. “They came in large numbers. They had big stones and petrol bombs in their hands. They pelted stones, vandalised property and torched vehicles,” disclosed a witness.

Two police cars were set on fire near Geetanjali Chowk in addition to two cranes employed for the ongoing road construction using petrol bombs, reported “The Times of India. The Muslims shouted anti-Hindu slogans and threw communal insults at Hindu police officers. Petrol bombs were also used to injure officers.

It has been reported that most of the injured victims have head injuries due to stone pelting with multiple victims requiring CT scans and surgical intervention. Those injured mostly included men in the age range of 24 to 40.

Islamist violence in Nagpur

As reported earlier, on the evening of 17th March, Nagpur underwent violent unrest that left more than 30 people wounded over rumours of the burning of a copy of the Quran during a protest by Hindu organisations demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Demonstrators covered an effigy of the Mughal despot with a sheet and then put it on fire during the agitation.

Muslim mob molested a woman officer

During the violence, a Muslim mob molested a woman police officer in the Bhhaladarpura area of Nagpur, Maharashtra, and attempted to disrobe her during the violence by the mob over Hindus demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb. An FIR has been filed against the rioters at Ganeshpeth police station.

Curfew is effective in several parts of the city as part of measures to restore peace.

CM Devendra Fadnavis assures action

While addressing the state assembly on 19th March, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Those who attacked police during the arson in Nagpur will be dug out from their graves. Attacks on police are unpardonable. They will get the strictest punishment. We won’t spare them.”

Nagpur riots mastermind Faheem Khan arrested

The Nagpur police have arrested 84 people so far, including mastermind Faheem Shamim Khan, city president of the Minority Democratic Party (MDP). However, on Wednesday, Maharashtra’s Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam had put the number at 69. These include eight Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) workers.

19 accused have been sent to police custody till 21st March. Mastermind Faheem is accused of gathering more than 500 rioters and instigating violence. Khan was reportedly arrested within hours of filing the FIR at the Ganeshpath Police Station wherein he is named as an accused. The FIR includes charges of conspiracy to rape, molestation and misconduct. Police had released a photograph of 38-year-old Khan, a resident of Sanjay Bagh Colony in Yashodhara Nagar. He has been remanded to police custody till 21st March. A video had also reportedly emerged showing Khan delivering a provocative speech moments before the violence. Reports say that murderous “Sar tan se juda” slogans were also raised by the Muslim rioters.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a sedition case against Faheem Khan. In a press conference, Deputy Commissioner of Police(DCP), Lohit Matani informed that four FIRs have been registered by the police in this incident and in one of them, Faheem Khan is explicitly named as an accused alongside five others.

Bangladeshi connection emerges in Nagpur riots

Maharashtra Police has found social media accounts from Bangladesh that issued a threat to incite violence. 97 social media accounts which posted offensive and false rumours have been identified. Most of these posts were published from computers with Bangladeshi IP addresses. One such post threatened that Monday’s riots were just a small incident and there would be bigger riots in the future. The cyber cell has taken action against 34 social media accounts for spreading rumours and inciting violence and 10 FIRs have been registered.

Congress forms fact-finding committee to ‘investigate’ anti-Hindu violence in Nagpur

The Congress party has formed a fact-finding committee to assess the aftermath of the violence unleashed by Muslim mobs in Nagpur on 17th March. As per a TOI report, the committee comprises senior Congress leaders including former MPCC president Manikrao Thakre, former MP Hussain Dalwai, ex-ministers Nitin Raut and Yashomati Thakur, and MLA Sajid Pathan. Nagpur City Congress president MLA Vikas Thakre shall serve as the convener, whilst AICC secretary Praful Gudde Patil has been appointed coordinator.

Given the Congress party’s historical record of Muslim appeasement, it remains a question whether the party is in search of truth or will they try to shield the Islamist aggressors.