After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a heated altercation with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office yesterday (28th February), the former attempted to take the edge off the situation by saying that the altercation was not good for either side. He expressed hope that the relationship between the two countries can be improved.

After his meeting with Trump took an unexpected turn, Zelenksyy appeared on Fox News where he said, referring to the meeting, that it was not good. “I am sorry for this,” said Zelenskyy expressing regret over the heated argument. However, on being asked if he would apologise to the US President, Zelenskyy evaded the question and expressed gratitude for the support of the United States.

“President Trump said after your meeting that you disrespected him and the vice president and all of America in the Oval Office. Do you think you did and do you think you owe an apology to President Trump?” asked the news anchor Bret Baier. To this, Zelenskyy replied, “We have to be very direct to understand each other because it’s very necessary for us, very necessary to President Trump and I’m, with all respect, that he wants to finish this war but not – nobody wants to finish more than we because we, in Ukraine, we are in this war.”

When Baier asked him again about the apology, Zelenskyy said that he did not believe that an apology was necessary. He added that the discussion should have been held in private. “I respect President. And I respect the American people. And if – I don’t know if – I think that we have to be very open and very honest. And I’m not sure that we did something bad. I think maybe sometimes some things we have to discuss out of – out of media”, said Zelenskyy.

JUST IN – Ukraine's Zelensky declines to apologize for row with Trump



pic.twitter.com/QpJrmDfrw7 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 28, 2025

Zelenskyy thanked President Trump and the people of America through a post on X. “Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you, POTUS (President of the United States), Congress and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, we are working exactly for that”.

Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people.

Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 28, 2025

The meeting between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington DC came to an abrupt end, as the Ukrainian president left the White House ahead of the scheduled time. Moreover, the joint press conference has also been cancelled after Trump accused Zelenskyy of disrespecting the United States. In a statement on Truth Social, Trump said that Zelenskyy wanted to take advantage of his meeting and that he did not want peace.