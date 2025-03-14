Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Unnao: Mohammad Aarif storms into the house of a Hindu man testing DJ for Holi, issues death threats to him and his family

However, this is not the first time Islamists have attacked Hindus for celebrating their festivals. Be it Holi, Diwali, Dussehra, or Ram Navami, Islamists find one excuse or another to attack Hindus and cast a pall over their festival celebrations. They are often emboldened by a section of the political class that mollycoddles Islamists and whitewashes their crimes in the name of "preserving the secular fabric of the nation."

AI generated image (L), victim Ajay (R)

In yet another incident of Islamists running amok, a Muslim man in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao barged into a Hindu man’s house and threatened him and his family with death for testing DJ on the occasion of Holi.

According to the victim, Ajay, the accused Mohammad Aarif stormed into his house when he was testing DJ for Holi. When Ajay asked him to wait, Aarif attacked him and asked him to stop it immediately. Aarif also threatened him and his family with death.

Over the past four years, there have been 29 reported incidents of attacks on Hindus during the Holi festival by Islamist groups. These incidents span various regions and include physical assaults, threats, and disruptions of festivities.

For instance, in March 2024, Hindu students celebrating Holi at Aligarh Muslim University were attacked by a group of Muslim students. The assailants allegedly abused Hindu deities and demanded a ‘jizya’ (a form of tax) from the Hindu students to celebrate their festival. 

Additionally, in March 2025, a controversy arose in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, where claims circulated on social media alleging that Hindus had attacked a mosque during Holi celebrations. However, local police clarified that the incident was part of a traditional procession involving a wooden log being placed at the mosque’s steps, a customary practice in the region, and debunked the claims of an attack. These incidents highlight the tensions and challenges faced during the Holi festival in certain areas, reflecting underlying communal issues.

