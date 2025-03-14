Holi, the Hindu festival of colours of joy, and celebration of the victory of good over evil, is celebrated across India in a euphoric fashion. However, over the past few years, during the holy Hindu festival, a sinister wave of violence has flared up, wherein, Islamist individuals or raging jihadist mobs armed with stones, swords and unbridled hatred, attack Hindus celebrating Holi.

The attacks are executed in a calculated manner using trivial excuses. From venomous verbal tirades to the barrage of stones and savage physical attacks, these incidents lay bare a seething tension—a festering Hinduphobia behind the veneer of trivial excuses.

These attacks during Hindu festivals have become a problem for India’s communal peace and law and order. The Islamist hatred toward Hindus for expressing their religiosity unapologetically and celebrating their festivals with unparalleled zeal is manifesting in the form of targeted assault on the Hindu community’s faith, festivals, and freedom. The political backing and whitewashing by the Islamo-leftist ecosystem have further emboldened the aggressors to victimise Hindus on their festival with impunity.

As Hindu festivals like Holi shrink to scaled-down episode of an unannounced Direct Action Day for Islamists, here is a chilling rundown of anti-Hindu violence unleashed by Islamists on Hindus since 2019.

Holi under attack in 2025

‘If you celebrate Holi, we kill you’: Muslim youths assault and threaten Hindus in Bareilly

In February 2025, Islamists threatened Hindus against celebrating Holi in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Some members of the Hindu community were planning to celebrate the festival in the Hajiapur locality of the Baradari police station area when Muslim youths attacked them. They assaulted the Hindus and threatened, “If you celebrate Holi, we kill you.” The incident has resulted in tension in the area. The authorities have also taken the situation seriously and registered an FIR against six people and started a search to nab them.

Laxman, Munna, Shani and Akash who live in Hajiapur were trying to organise a Holi programme in their locality when young Muslim men including Ayan, Salman, Aman, Rehan, Bhura and Alam reached there and launched an attack. The Hindu victims were thrashed with sticks and received death threats. The Hindu victims said that there was a conspiracy to vitiate the atmosphere before Holi.

Aligarh Muslim University denied permission to celebrate Holi

Days ahead of Holi, the Hindu students at Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh requested approval for the “Holi Milan” program to be held in the university’s club, but the administration denied it. Students can celebrate Holi in the same manner that they do each year, according to AMU, which stated that they cannot permit the introduction of any new customs on campus. The national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, claimed that since Muslims compose the majority of the university’s students, Holi shouldn’t be celebrated there. He added that it’s critical that people respect one another as mutual respect is important to maintain peace. Hence, the event does not necessarily need to be organised on the campus of an institution if the Muslims are opposed to it, as there are very few Hindu students there. Hindu students were outraged by the situation and complained that the administration of AMU was discriminating against them.

It was only after much outrage that the varsity administration allowed Hindu students to celebrate Holi on the 13th and 14th of March at the NRSC Hall between 11:30 am to 3:00 pm.

#WATCH | UP | Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students celebrate Holi at the non-resident students' club (NRSC), in Aligarh pic.twitter.com/OxZ1ZU26nH — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2025

Holi under attack in 2024

Muslim youth poured hot water on a Hindu girl celebrating Holi

In Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar, a Muslim boy named Faizan poured hot water on a Hindu girl named Payal Tiwari residing in his neighbourhood in the Jat colony in Ghatabillod village when she asked for some water to wash Holi colours. The incident unfolded on 25th March 2024. Back then, a video of the hospitalised Hindu victim had gone viral on social media triggering outrage. The Hindu girl had suffered injuries on her face, neck and chest.

Jihadi poured boiling water on neighboring Hindu woman who returned after playing Holi. This Jihadi attack took place in the Jat colony of Ghatabillor, Madhya Pradesh. Woman burnt. pic.twitter.com/55g4Lldexi — Islam is Scam (@proud_kafr) March 27, 2024

Namaz-offering Muslims turned into a violent mob in Hyderabad, attacked SC Hindu women for celebrating Holi

On 24th March 2024, a Muslim mob brutally attacked the local Hindu community for celebrating the festival of Holi in the Medchal-Malkagiri district of Hyderabad. when some local Hindus lit the traditional Holi Bhogi fire and played songs while celebrating the festival of colours, the Muslims who were offering namaz inside a mosque nearby began objecting on the grounds that Holi was being celebrated while they were praying. The Islamists claimed that their Ramzan prayers were getting disturbed due to the Holi celebrations. In the videos of the Islamist mob violence, the attackers were seen wielding sticks right in the presence of the police with a clear intent to threaten and attack the Hindu community. The Islamist mob mercilessly pushed and thrashed Hindu girls, men and women for simply celebrating Holi.

In this matter, an FIR was registered against the Muslim attackers.

Goddess Sita referred to as a ‘prostitute’, Islamists at AMU attacked and asked Hindus to pay ‘jizya’ to celebrate Holi

On 21st March 2024, Muslims attacked Hindu students and beat them during Holi celebrations at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). In a video of the incident, Hindu students were seen running to save themselves while Islamists went on a rampage against them. On the complaint of Aditya Pratap Singh, a Master of Arts (M.A.) final-year student in the varsity, an FIR was lodged under sections 147, 148, 149, 153-A, 386, 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code.

It was about 2:30 pm on 21st March when the complainant and hundreds of Hindu students including Ajay Kumar Rajput, Mohit Sharma and Puruyasarth were gathered in the Zakir Hussain College of Engineering and Technology park.

Suddenly, hundreds of Muslim students gathered there, waving sticks and pistols in their hands. Miswa Kesar, Zakiur Rahman, Zaid Sherbani, Shah Rukh Sabri, Shoaib Qureshi, Ahmad Mustafa Sherbani, Affan Sherbani, Sehwan Khan, Faisal Tyagi, and Arsan Siddiqui began abusing Hindu deities. They abused Hindu gods and goddesses and said, “Today, let us teach a lesson to the children of prostitute Sita.”

When the Hindu students objected to the Muslims abusing Hindu gods, the Muslims placed a revolver on their heads and demanded Rs 1000 Jizya per month to be given ‘permission’ to celebrate Holi. The Muslim students then brutally assaulted the Hindus causing internal injuries to them, for merely ‘daring’ to celebrate their festival peacefully.

Muslim mob armed with sharp weapons attacks Hindus celebrating Holi in UP’s Agra

In Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district, a Muslim mob including women attacked several Hindus celebrating Holi on 25th March 2024. The assailants used sharp weapons during the attack and raised Pakistan Zindabad slogans. Moreover, the Islamists also hurled abuses at Holika Mata. The Islamists severely injured two Hindus in the attack in the Rakabganj police station area.

Following the incident, the police have registered an FIR against 40-50 unidentified attackers along with 34 named persons on the complaint of a person named Vishwajit Patra.

The attackers included Jamil, Salim, Rahees, Shaukat, Bunty, Bhaiya, Ishaad, Chand, Chaman and the women of his house, Shaheen, Shaheed, Haroon and his 2 brothers, Imran, Asin, Pappan, Shikki, Rahmani and his son, the meat seller. Haroon, Imran, Shakeel, Shamim, Aamir, Rihan, Arif, Chand Mohammad, Tarzan, Fatole, Bobby, Guddu and tea seller Sajid among others.

On 25th March, some people were playing Holi in the street in front of Idgah SR Hospital in Kutulpur area at around 2 and 2:30 pm when the accused Muslim mob attacked the celebrations with stones, sticks, and sharp weapons while raising pro-Pakistan slogans.

Muslims cause ruckus during Holi celebration in Kaushambi claiming DJ music disturbed their namaz

In Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district, a dispute erupted between two parties over playing songs on speakers in the Chhimirchha village in the Karari police station area. It has been reported that Mukesh Saroj of the Dalit community was dancing and singing on DJ beats with friends on Holi when several of the village’s Muslim residents arrived. The Muslims claimed that it was Namaz time and asked that the Hindus stop the music. When Mukesh Saroj refused, an argument arose between the two parties.

The argument quickly escalated into abuse and violence. When Bajrang Dal members learned about the incident, they arrived at the spot and started raising slogans there. The cops arrived at the scene immediately and made both parties reconcile. Due to the tension in the village, police have been deployed. On Mukesh Saroj’s complaint, an FIR was filed against 13 named and 27 unidentified Muslims. The police are currently investigating the matter.

Clashes erupted in Amroha after Muslims stopped Hindus celebrating Holi from entering the ‘Muslim area’

In Uttar Pradesh Amroha, two groups clashed in Tigri village on the 25th of March after a Hindu Yadav youth playing Holi with his friends mistakenly entered the ‘Muslim area’. The Muslims allegedly objected to a Hindu youth entering their area of dominance and an argument ensued over this. However, soon the verbal altercation escalated to violence with both sides attacking each other with sticks and pelted stones. The violent clashes left Mainu and Ramwati from the Hindu side and Shahrukh and Alisa from the Muslim side injured. The police have registered a case against 28 named and 5 unidentified accused and further action is underway.

On Holi last year, Sub Inspector Jogendra Singh was patrolling with constables Suraj, Rahul, and Upendra. Meanwhile, two groups were fighting in Tigri. Several people suffered injuries after being pelted with stones from both sides. Upon seeing the cops, the accused fled. The accused were identified as Shahrukh, Noori, Saif Ali, Naseem, Wasim, Faisal, Sharif, Rabbu, Amjad, Nazim, Shakir, Ahsan, and Fardeen among others.

Muslim youth stabbed a Hindu youth for applying colour on Holi in Bihar

In Bihar’s Begusarai district, a Muslim youth got so agitated over a 26-year-old Hindu youth Deepak Kumar applying him Gulal (dry colour) that he stabbed him with a knife four to five times leaving him severely injured on 25th March. As per a News4Nation report, the accused was identified as Mohammad Jamshed.

The incident occurred on Phulwaria Bazaar Aloo Chatti Road under the Phulwaria police station precinct when the victim and other Hindus youths were playing Holi on the roadside. The accused was passing by when the victim applied colour to Jamshed. Angered over this, the accused took out a knife and stabbed Deepak multiple times. The accused’s house is in Bidhaniya Bazaar, and he resides with his maternal grandparents in Phulwaria Ward 4. Accused Mohammad Jamshed was arrested by the police and the victim was hospitalised.

Holi under attack in 2023

Telangana: Hindu man was set on fire for applying Holi colours on a Muslim man

On 8th March 2023, in Marpalli village, Regode Mandal, Medak district, Telangana a man set another man on fire just because the victim threw colours on him, making the festival of colours tragic. According to the reports, the man who was burned has been identified as Anjaiah. Anjaiah was playing Holi with other villages when they came across Md Shabbir and wanted to apply Holi colours on him. But Shabbir opposed it, asking them not to do it. Anjaiah ignored his objection and approached him with colours in hand. Shabbir asked to stop him and threatened that he would burn him by pouring petrol if he applied colour. Anjaiah ignored his objection and threats, perhaps he thought that Shabbir was joking, and threw colours on him anyway. After that, he proceeded to apply colours to Shabbir’s face, despite his objections. This angered Mohammed Shabbir, and he left the place but returned with a bottle of petrol. He poured the fuel on Anjaiah and set him on fire.

Unnao, Uttar Pradesh: Muslim woman throws broom and stones from the roof at Holi procession

On 8th March 2023, the celebration of Holi was disrupted in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, as a woman belonging to the Muslim community threw brooms and stones at a group of Hindus who were singing songs and playing Holi in the area. The incident reportedly happened in Jogiana Mohalla of Ganj Moradabad in UP. The Islamists online claimed that it was Hindus in the procession who pelted stones first, however, it was confirmed that the Muslim women initiated the attack unprovoked.

Meerut, UP: Hindu youths attacked by Shahzad and his associates for seeking donations for Holika Dahan

On the evening of 5th March 2023, clashes between Hindus and Muslims erupted in the Purwa Ilahi Baksh area that falls under the jurisdiction of Brahmpuri police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district, over the ritual of Holi Dahan, ahead of Holi that was to be celebrated on 8th March. It was reported back then, that stones were pelted and glass bottles were hurled between two groups.

It was also reported that Muslim youths mocked two Hindu men seeking donations for the ceremony by comparing it to begging. The Muslims also allegedly kicked the ritualistic wooden pyre that is set up and lit on Holika Dahan, symbolising the burning of Holika. After this stone pelting started from both sides. Reports said that two people from the Hindu community, who were injured in the violence accused several Muslim men from the area of attacking them and threatening to ruin their Holi celebrations.

Delhi: Muslim students in Jamia Millia Islamia intimidate, and threaten other students against celebrating Holi on the campus; raise Naara-e-Takbeer and Allah-hu-Akbar slogans

Some Muslim students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMIU) opposed the celebration of the Hindu festival of Holi on the campus. The incident was reported to have occurred on 1st March 2023, during a ‘Rangotsav’ event organised by the university’s YUVA chapter, to celebrate the upcoming Hindu festival on campus. An X user published a thread on 3rd March, with snippets from the varsity’s campus where a group of students were seen threatening and intimidating their peers against celebrating the festival on the premises. The user had shared a screenshot of an Instagram story posted by a Muslim student of JMIU where he instigates Muslims against Hindus and forbids them from participating in the Hindu festivals. In another video, Islamists of the university opposing the celebration of Holi on the campus could be heard raising “Naara-e-Takbeer, Allah-hu-Akbar,” slogans.

After organising Iftar party, Banaras Hindu University banned Holi celebrations on campus

On 28th February 2023, the Banaras Hindu University at Varanasi issued an order prohibiting students from celebrating Holi inside the campus. The university administration said that action would be taken against those who defy this order. However, on 3rd March 2023, students defied the ban and celebrated Holi on campus and in individual hostels. The varsity administration eventually backtracked from its diktat and allowed Holi celebrations after widespread criticism.

Delhi University banned Holi on campus

On 1st March 2023, the Delhi University administration issued a notice stating that if any student was seen playing Holi with colours, balloons or squirt guns, action would be taken against them under the rules pertaining to anti-ragging, harassment and molestation. Back then, the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had strongly objected to this blatant Hinduphobic diktat.

Pakistan: Islamists attack Hindu students for celebrating Holi at Punjab University

On 6th March 2023, at least 15 Hindu students were injured after Islamists of Islami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) attacked them for celebrating Holi inside Punjab University, Lahore. IJT is a radical Islamic student organisation. It was reported that around 30 students gathered to celebrate Holi. After the attack, when the victims protested against the attack outside the Vice Chancellor’s office, the university guards thrashed them. Back then, the videos of the incident went viral on social media.

Pakistan: Hindu doctor brutally murdered by his Muslim driver ahead of Holi in Sindh

On 8th March 2023, a 60-year-old Hindu doctor Dharma Dev Rathi was brutally murdered by his driver Hanif Laghari in Sindh ahead of Holi. The Hindu man was killed at his residence in Hyderabad. After having an argument with the renowned dermatologist, car driver Hanif stabbed the former with a knife and fled the scene.

Imam threatened Hindus against celebrating Holi near mosque in UP’s Moradabad

On 4th March 2023, Imam Sadaqat Hussain issued a threat to Hindus against celebrating Holi or taking out a celebratory procession outside a local mosque in the Billari Kotwali area. Ironically, the Hinduphobic Imam had at a peace meeting said that if Hindus celebrated Holi outside the mosque or Holi colours were splashed on the mosque then there would be riots. Following this, an FIR was registered against Hussain under relevant sections.

Congress government in Rajasthan issued a ‘Tughlaqi’ diktat imposing section 144 to prevent Hindus from celebrating Holi

On 2nd March 2023, the Congress government in Rajasthan under CM Ashok Gehlot issued an order directing Hindus not to play songs, or raise religious slogans on Holi so that the religious sentiments of Muslims do not get hurt. The government also imposed section 100 to ensure a strict implementation of the same.

Rashid and Salman killed Manish Sharma in Greater Noida after calling him to celebrate Holi

On 8th March, two Muslim youths Rashid and Salman killed a Hindu youth Manish Sharma who worked as a bouncer in a private hospital in Greater Noida. The matter pertained to the Dankaur Police Station precinct wherein Rashid and Salman brought Manish to their house on the pretext of playing Holi. Late in the evening, Manish’s family got information that Rashid and Salman were taking Manish on a bike in an unconscious state. The duo were arrested and booked on the charges of murder.

Hindu man brutally thrashed for celebrating Holi with loud music in Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj

In Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj area, a Hindu youth was celebrating Holi by playing loud music on a DJ (music system), the police arrived and an argument ensued between the police officials and the youth. The verbal argument took a violent turn as the police brutally thrashed the youth. The video of the police officials taking the injured youth went viral on social media and sparked outrage.

Holi under attack in 2022

Muslims arrived to offer Namaz, attacked Hindus celebrating Holi in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar

The Uttarakhand Police on 19th March 2022, registered an FIR against Najar Hasan Ansari, Arbaz Ansari, and Mustakim for attacking a group of Hindus while they were playing Holi in the Laldhang area of Shyampura. According to the reports, the people from the Muslim community had arrived on the spot to offer Namaz and brutally attacked the Hindus with bricks. Laldhang’s BJP chief Alok Dwivedi lodged an official complaint against the Muslims and said that Hindus were attacked with stones and bricks while peacefully playing with the colours on the occasion of Holi. The audacious Muslim side lodged a counter-complaint against Hindu victims and claimed that it was Hindus who attacked them.

Hindus attacked for playing Holi in the areas surrounding a mosque in Bareilly

On the occasion of Holi in March 2022, the people from the Muslim community attacked two persons who were playing with the colours in the areas surrounding a mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district which has also been a hotbed of Love Jihad and other Islamist crimes. The people from the community in Baheri claimed that the two had allegedly thrown colours at the mosque in the city. The Hindu youths were allegedly dragged by the mob and were kicked, and beaten with sticks while they were on their bike, heading home after playing Holi. The youths somehow saved their lives. In a video of the incident, the Muslim mob could be seen assaulting the Hindu youths. The police later registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Muslims pelt stones because Hindus were playing music in UP’s Amroha

In the Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh, the celebration of Holi was disrupted as Muslims gathered to perform Jumma Namaz took offense to the DJ music being played by Hindus as a part of the Holi festivities. The Muslim men pelted stones at the Hindus dancing to the song made on CM Yogi Adityanath while celebrating Holi, in Mohalla Chhanga Darwaza of Amroha UP. Two Hindus- Adesh and Bunty were reportedly injured in the stone-pelting incident. The video of the incident had gone viral over social media. In the video, many Muslims could be seen pelting stones from the roofs of two adjacent buildings. The stones were aimed at a building in the opposite direction which could not be seen in the video.

Radicals pelted stones on the Hindus dancing to the song made on #CMYogi while celebrating #Holi, in Mohalla Chhanga Darwaza of Amroha UP.



Many injured and admitted to district hospital. pic.twitter.com/XDj0i7PZZO — Organiser Weekly (@eOrganiser) March 18, 2022

300 Muslims united to attack Hindus with swords in Bihar’s Begusarai

The Islamists in Begusarai’s Rajour attacked the local Hindus with sharp swords and knives, severely injuring more than 20 Hindus. According to the reports, a petty fight between small children of the two communities led more than 300 Muslims to unite and attack the Hindus on the occasion of Holi. The Hindu organisation in Rajour revealed that the area is considered to be sensitive and now Hindus are feeling unsafe. “The Police also didn’t take action against them”, the organisation had said. The injured are reported serious and are being treated in the hospital.

Islamists halt celebratory procession, pelt stones at Hindus in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad

On 18th March 2022, several Muslims pelted stones at the Hindus during the celebration of Holi in Topchanchi, Dhanbad district of Jharkhand. It was reported that the Islamists first disallowed Hindus celebrating Holi to pass through the self-declared ‘Muslim area’ and then resorted to stone-pelting when the latter resented. Police vehicles were also damaged by the stone pelters. The police resorted to lathi charge to bring the situation under control. Though peace prevailed after police intervention, a large police contingent had been deployed to avoid any further untoward incidents. Reports mention that the vehicles of CO Vikas Kumar Trivedi and Baghmara’s SDPO Nisha Murmu were damaged by the stone pelters. The SDPO was also hurt in the incident.

Muslims pelt stones on Hindus over splashing Holi colours on a mosque in UP’s Sambhal

Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal is a communally sensitive area. Recently, Sambhal CO Anuj Chaudhary advised Muslims to avoid stepping out of their homes on Holi and perform namaz at home only since Holi and Jumma are coinciding. This statement irked the perennially offended Islamists and their sympathisers. However, back in 2022, when Jumma and Holi coincided, Muslims pelted stones at a Hindu procession celebrating Holi merely because the colour was somehow splashed on a mosque’s wall. The situation came under control only after the police and paramilitary force arrived at the spot.

Muslim mob comprising 200 people attacked the ISKCON temple in Bangladesh’s Dhaka on Holi

On the occasion of Holi, the Hindu minority’s joy turned into sorrow when an Islamist mob of over 200 jihadis led by Haji Shafiullah attacked and looted the ISKCON temple in the Wari area of Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh. The attack left three Hindus injured. Bangladeshi authorities had claimed back then, that there was a land-related dispute.

Conclusion

The grim litany of attacks on Hindus on Holi over the years paints a stark reality where Hindu festivals are at the flashpoint of Islamic fanaticism and burgeoning Hinduphobia. Each incident of Islamist violence against Hindus on Holi and other Hindu festivals demonstrates that the land of Hindus, which should be a natural sanctuary for the community, their culture and festivals is perpetually under attack by Islamists who have mastered the art of being the aggressors and yet pretending to be the “Dara Hua Musalman”. OpIndia earlier discussed how political pandering for votes and whitewashing by the Islamo-leftist cabal has only emboldened the Islamists to get randomly offended over the mere sight of Hindus celebrating their festivals unapologetically and assaulting them. The lopsided idea of secularism where Hindus should pause their festivals for Jumma namaz, but Muslims cannot even allow processions to pass on a road near a mosque is detrimental to Hindus and the communal harmony of India.