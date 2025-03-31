Monday, March 31, 2025
Woman who visited Hanuman Temple in Urkondapeta, allegedly gang raped in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool

According to the Inspector of Kalwakurthy Police Station, a case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. Authorities are examining the details of the incident, and further information will be provided as the probe progresses.

Representative Image

A woman who visited the Hanuman temple in Urkondapeta, located under the Kalwakurthy police station limits in Nagarkurnool district, was allegedly gang raped by eight individuals, Telangana Police official said on Monday.

“A woman who visited the Hanuman temple in Urkondapeta, under Kalwakurthy police station limits in Nagarkurnool district, was allegedly sexually assaulted by eight individuals. The incident has been reported, and we have registered a case. We are currently investigating the matter, and more details will be provided later,” the Police official added.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia Staff)

