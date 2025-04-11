Ahmedabad: Muslim mob offers Namaz on the road outside a mosque to protest against the Waqf Act; spread ‘they will take away our mosques’ rhetoric to inflame tensions

In a major political move, the Modi government has finally delivered on its years-old promise by passing the Waqf Bill across the country and implementing the Waqf Act. While this development has been welcomed by many, it hasn’t gone down well with certain hardline Muslim groups and several opposition parties, many of whom are still grappling with the new reality.

Tensions flared in Ahmedabad’s Rakhial area, where a group of Muslims took to the streets in protest. According to a video shared by Sagar Patoliya on X, the crowd gathered near the Kalandari Mosque and blocked a major road, even beginning to offer Namaz in the middle of the street—an apparent attempt to spark disruption under the guise of religious observance.

But the Ahmedabad police were quick to act. Anticipating the situation before it could spiral out of control, they detained the protestors early on, maintaining calm and order in the area.

Order restored swiftly

The crowd had reportedly planned to stage a demonstration right after the Friday prayers. However, thanks to the vigilance and timely response of law enforcement, the situation was brought under control without major incident. At present, all those involved have been detained, and peace has been restored in the area.

“Modi will take our Mosques”: The Old Narrative Resurfaces

Meanwhile, a video from the scene has gone viral, showing a man allegedly trying to incite unrest by peddling inflammatory claims. In the clip, the individual is seen accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of planning to seize Muslim mosques and graveyards—an allegation that has been repeatedly used to stoke fear and division.

The man can be heard shouting, “Who are Modi and Amit Shah? Is this their father’s country? This land doesn’t belong to anyone’s father!”