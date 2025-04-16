On 13th April, 26-year-old Muslim woman identified as Yasmin Banu was allegedly beheaded by her father and brother for marrying a Dalit man against the family’s wishes. According to Chittoor police, she was an MBA graduate from Balajinagar Colony. She came in contact with Sai Teja, a Dalit man and a B.Tech graduate.

The duo fell in love during college time. When Sai Teja approached her family seeking permission to marry Yasmin, the family did not accept the proposal. Later, on 9th February, the duo got married in Nellore and approached the police seeking protection from threats. Authorities confirmed that the marriage was consensual and provided initial counselling to both families.

Police also warned the families not to disturb or put the couple in harm’s way as they were both adults. However, Yasmin’s family continued to contact her. Three days before the alleged murder, her siblings asked her to come and meet their father as his health had worsened. Sai Teja dropped Yasmin at Gandhi Statue Junction in Chittoor, from where her brother picked her up. That was the last time he saw his wife.

Hours later, Teja tried to contact Yasmin over the phone but failed. He rushed to her parental home, where he was informed that she had died by suicide and her body had been taken to the hospital. Her father, Shoukat Ali, and cousin Lalu, who had taken the body to the mortuary, fled the scene and are currently absconding.

Sai Teja suspected foul play and approached Chittoor police, alleging Yasmin’s family murdered her and accused them of passing off an incident of honour killing as suicide. Police officials, including DSP Prabhakar and Circle Inspectors Nettikantayya and Maheshwar, have launched a probe into the case. The investigation has been initiated, and Yasmin’s mother is currently in police custody for questioning.

However, her father and cousin remain untraceable. Yasmin’s body is in the government hospital mortuary, awaiting post-mortem and forensic analysis.