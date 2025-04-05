In a shocking case of love jihad in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim man sexually exploited a Dalit Hindu woman by lying to her about his identity. The culprit, Asif Qureshi, misled the woman by introducing himself as a Hindu man named Ashish Sahu. Qureshi used to wear a kalawa and a tilak to portray himself as a Hindu. He hid his identity to sexually exploit the victim.

Qureshi sexually exploited the victim by hiding his identity

According to reports, Qureshi booked a room in the Rajdhani hotel in Faridpur on Thursday (3rd April). He took the victim to the hotel room where he sexually exploited her by promising to marry her. However, she came to know about his identity and informed her family about the incident. The victim’s father informed the police police and lodged a complaint at the Faridpur police station against Qureshi. Qureshi has been arrested by the police. Inspector Harendra Singh, Faridpur Police Station, said that a case has been registered against him. The police immediately sent a forensic team to collect evidence from the hotel room and sent the victim for a medical examination.

Qureshi forged a fake Aadhaar card under a Hindu name

Qureshi, a resident of Mathiya, used to follow the victim, a resident of Bhuta, on her way to college. The victim is pursuing graduation at a college in Faridpur. Qureshi reportedly works as a Munshi (assistant) under a local advocate. Qureshi lured the victim into a relationship by faking his identity. He wore all the Hindu symbols to convince the victim that he was a Hindu. He even forged a fake Aadhaar card with the name Ashish Sahu written on it. Qureshi used the same Aadhaar card to book the hotel room on the day of the incident.

Hindu organisations protest, demand strict action against Qureshi

On receiving the information about the incident, members of some Hindu organisations reached the police station and protested. They demanded the strictest action against the accused. The police have also invoked the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.