Following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam in Kashmir, tourists have started to scramble to leave the region as soon as possible. Moreover, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has also been closed due to the Ramban landslide, leading to a surge in flight prices leaving Srinagar.

A search for Srinagar-Delhi flights shows that for next few days, flights are priced at the range of ₹8,000 to ₹9,000, more than double the usual ticket price for the route. On the other hand, Delhi-Srinagar flight tickets are available at ₹3,500-₹4,500, reflecting extremely low demand for that journey.

Amid this, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation under the Civil Aviation Ministry has asked the airlines to increase the number of flights from Srinagar to various destinations across India. The DGCA also urged the airlines to “consider waiving cancellation and rescheduling fees and provide all necessary assistance to tourists facing unexpected circumstances and challenges during this difficult time.”

Aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack, DGCA issues advisory to airlines over surge in pricing and waiving cancellation charges: DGCA pic.twitter.com/GHzerH1NSw — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2025

Additionally, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has also issued a strong advisory to airlines against surge pricing on the Srinagar route. The minister held an emergency meeting with the airline operators, in which he directed them to maintain regular fares for flights taking off from Srinagar.

To help tourists leave Kashmir as soon as possible, airlines have also arranged for additional flights. As part of immediate relief measures, four special flights from Srinagar—two to Delhi and two to Mumbai—have been arranged by Air India and IndiGo. Additional flights have been kept on standby to cater to further evacuation needs.

Ram Mohan Naidu also directed all airlines to extend full cooperation for the transportation of deceased individuals to their respective home states, working in sync with state governments and local authorities.

Minister Naidu also talked to Home Minister Amit Shah, and he is monitoring the situation round the clock, working in close coordination with relevant authorities.

Jammu-Srinagar Highway

The Jammu-Srinagar Highway was blocked by landslides triggered by flash floods on Sunday, with hundreds of vehicles left stranded on the road. NHAI officials have said that it will take 5-6 days to remove the debris from the road, which is as high as over 20 feet at some places. The road has been blocked in 20 places, and work is ongoing to simultaneously at all those places.

However, the authorities on Monday reopened the Mughal Road, providing an alternative link between Kashmir and Jammu.

J&K CM Omar Abdullah said that the National Highway has also been reconnected partially for traffic in a single direction. He tweeted, “I’ve directed the administration to facilitate traffic between Srinagar & Jammu allowing tourist vehicles to leave. This will have to be done in a controlled & organised way because the road is still unstable in places and we are also working hard to clear all the stranded vehicles.”

It’s heartbreaking to see the exodus of our guests from the valley after yesterday’s tragic terror attack in Pahalgam but at the same time we totally understand why people would want to leave. While DGCA & the Ministry of Civil Aviation are working to organise extra flights,… pic.twitter.com/5O3i5U1rBh — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 23, 2025

CM Abdullah added that the government will not be able to permit completely free movement of vehicles at the moment, as the road has not been restored completely.