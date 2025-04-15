Various regions of West Bengal, particularly the Murshidabad district, experienced prolonged violence as radical groups targeted Hindus residing in the predominantly Muslim area, under the pretext of the anti-Waqf Amendment Act. Hindu families faced violent assaults, with their homes set ablaze, belongings plundered, drinking water contaminated, and women subjected to molestation by Islamists, including minors. They issued threats of death and rape, attributing responsibility to the victims for the enactment of the legislation.

Three people were killed including 70-year-old Hargobind Das and his son Chandan Das (40) who were hacked to death at Dhulian in Shamsherganj. The situation deteriorated to a point where Hindus, especially women were forced to leave their residences, carrying their newborns only to ensure their safety from the ruthless extremists. The police and Border Security Force (BSF) were also subjected to the attacks, enduring stone pelting and having their vehicles torched. Many cops even sustained injuries during the violence.

The Calcutta High Court instructed the Central Armed Forces to be deployed in the areas affected by unrest. According to the state government, more than 150 individuals have been arrested till now. On the other hand, as the state was burning due to communal violence, members of the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (AITC or TMC) were preoccupied with downplaying the incidents, placing blame on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and even Hindus from other states as well as alleging conspiracy.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made an appeal to the public, urging them not to be misled by rumors or to partake in any wrongful acts in the name of religion, warning that those who incite riots would face repercussions. However, as expected, she slammed the BJP-led central government for enacting the law. “Remember, we did not make the law that many are agitated against. The law was made by the central government. So the answer you want should be sought from the central government,” she announced.

She restated that the legislation will not be implemented in the state and questioned, “What is the riot about,” and further alleged, “Some political parties are trying to misuse religion for political gain. Do not give in to their persuasion,” indirectly pointing fingers at the BJP.

It is noteworthy that the statements made by leaders like her regarding the anti-Waqf Act served to embolden these violent mobs. Rather than calling out the true culprits behind the unrest, she predictably sought to score political points by naming the BJP.

সবার কাছে আবেদন



সব ধর্মের সকল মানুষের কাছে আমার একান্ত আবেদন, আপনারা দয়া করে শান্ত থাকুন, সংযত থাকুন। ধর্মের নামে কোনো অ-ধার্মিক আচরণ করবেন না। প্রত্যেক মানুষের প্রাণই মূল্যবান, রাজনীতির স্বার্থে দাঙ্গা লাগাবেন না। দাঙ্গা যারা করছেন তারা সমাজের ক্ষতি করছেন।



মনে রাখবেন, যে… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 12, 2025

Mahua Moitra, more frequently in the spotlight for controversies than for her work in Parliament, has issued a video helplessly pleading the rioters to halt their rioting. This outspoken leader, who positions herself as a staunch feminist and a fierce advocate against majoritism appears to have lost her voice when it comes to addressing the oppression of Hindu minorities in Murshidabad. The necessity of catering to the Muslim vote-bank seems to have incapacitated even the most “fearless” leaders.

My personal felicitations to highly revered feminist MP & NYT columnist Hon’ble Sushri @MahuaMoitra Ji. She teaches us here that when being attacked and killed you should get on your knees & beg – and never fight back.pic.twitter.com/7BMVGc0ods — Abhijit Iyer-Mitra (@Iyervval) April 14, 2025

Alleged journalist turned TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghosh romptly accused the saffron party amid reports and videos of rampant Muslim fanatics engaging in widespread violence came to the fore. She referred to the party members as “saffron goons” and claimed that they were “up against the best law enforcement in the country.” She labeled the state’s police force as “among the best in the country” and declared, “BJP will fail.” Notably, many victims voiced that the authorities failed to protect them as the jihadis descended upon them.

The @BJP4India is desperate to create communal riots in Bengal. Unfortunately the saffron goons are up against the best law enforcement in the country. @WBPolice and @KolkataPolice are crack forces – among the best in the country. @BJP4India will fail. — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) April 12, 2025

The TMC leader then shared a post regarding the arrests made in the aftermath of the violence, applauding her state government while again holding the BJP accountable, “asking it to stop the politics of incitement which it routinely attempts ahead of big elections.” She added, “The people of Bengal have rejected the politics of communal polarisation in the past, and will reject it again.”

She proceeded to use a remark from a person in an interview to assert that outsiders were responsible for the violence in the state and charged the “Godi media” of hiding the truth. She even went so far as to claim that young Hindu men disguised themselves as Muslims and infiltrated Bengal, while conveniently overlooking the accounts of numerous victims who described how Muslim mobs targeted them and left them destitute.

EXPOSED. Hindu youths from Bihar dressed as Muslims, swarm into Bengal. #Mursidabad . Who is bringing them in? pic.twitter.com/zDb8F6h9SK — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) April 14, 2025

Social media users discovered that the post was fabricated, highlighting the absence of credible information or sources regarding the involvement of any Hindus and indicating that the report relies solely on an unverified internal inquiry by the newspaper dubbed as “TMC’s mouthpiece.”

See this pic. I translated it into English.

This pic itself exposes the false narrative. There is no clear evidence or source of info. All things are just based on – their investigation, allegedly, Extremists, etc keywords. pic.twitter.com/eu1K1LW9SE — Arjun (@Arjun2212024) April 15, 2025

Another TMC leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar shared a video showing Hindus celebrating with saffron flags, claiming that “this is not the India I was born into” even as his own state was engulfed in turmoil for several days. The persons in the video were not doing any harm or causing any disturbances, however, the mere presence of assertive Hindus seems to offend these “secular” politicians.

He would never dare to share any footage of Muslim mobs actually wreaking havoc, with a similar sentiment. It has become exceedingly convenient for them to abuse Hindus and turn a blind eye to the rampage inflicted by their favourite community in the state.

This is not the India I was born into! No! pic.twitter.com/sWotG8nQa6 — Jawhar Sircar (@jawharsircar) April 13, 2025

West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim took it a step further to minimizing the violence, claiming that the Hindus have moved within the state and did not leave it which signifies that the community is safe. According to this reasoning, one could argue that no genocide of Kashmiri Pandits occurred in the valley, as many chose to escape to Jammu for their safety. Additionally, he proclaimed that the act would not take effect in the state and provoked the people to demonstrate in the national capital as it was passed there.

#WATCH | Kolkata | On Murshidabad exodus, TMC leader and West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim says, "They are migrating within Bengal only… Everything is alright… The situation happened, it happened… Though it is condemnable and police will uncover who was behind it…" pic.twitter.com/4KH5A5hLmv — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2025

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh even dragged the BSF in his party’s petty politics and alleged, “Some miscreants entered, created chaos and were given safe passage to return. I use the words ‘border’ and ‘with the help of a section of BSF,’ whether it is true or not, there is a need for proper investigation. The local people are not finding any known faces. Who are the masterminds? Police are taking some steps against some people. But from where did the main masterminds come from and where did they go?”

He asserted that there are allegations of a deep-seated conspiracy, purportedly involving the BSF, designed to undermine West Bengal administration and provoke unrest for the political benefit of the BJP and other parties. “BJP has no issue here. You see in the post of BJP, they have used some pictures. We have pointed out most of the pictures are from other states, and they are using it as Murshidabad,” he added.

The TMC and its officials have belittled the suffering of the Hindu community, which was left to fend for itself under the rule of Mamata Banerjee. Lok Sabha MP Bapi Halder not only termed the anti-Hindu violence in Murshidabad as a “small problem” but even threatened, “If someone dares to eye Waqf properties, gouge their eyes out and break their hands,” only to appease his Muslim voters.

When these leaders are not deriding the persecution of Hindus, they are instigating their rabid voters to take to the streets. “If want to create jams in Kolkata, we can easily get groups of 2000 people in 50 places to block traffic. We have not done it yet, but it will happen later. After the districts, we will tighten our grip on Kolkata. There will be 10,000 people each at 50 places in Kolkata. They will come, sit and eat puffed rice, jaggery, and sweets, they won’t have to do anything else,” another minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury threatened while demanding the withdrawal of the act.

The Waqf Amendment Act has been contested in the Supreme Court following its passage in Parliament and subsequent approval by President Droupadi Murmu. Nevertheless, the misleading propaganda perpetuated by opposition leaders and Muslim leaders ultimately culminated in violence, with Hindus bearing the brunt, reminiscent of the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi in 2020.