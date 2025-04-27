On 22nd April 2025, terrorists affiliated with The Resistance Force (TRF), which is an offshoot of Pakistan-based Islamic terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, orchestrated the deadly Pahalgam attack that claimed the lives of 27 Hindus. Following the deadly attack, Indian security forces have launched a massive and coordinated crackdown on terrorists and their sympathisers across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Following India’s strong response, even TRF took a U-turn denying involvement after officially claiming responsibility.

According to media reports, security agencies have intensified combing operations in the forests surrounding Pahalgam. Simultaneously, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have expanded their crackdown on suspected terror sympathisers across the Valley.

Reportedly, Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave directions to the agencies to take stringent measures to root out terrorists and dismantle their support networks in J&K. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been tasked with the investigation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and has filed a fresh FIR. The agency recreated the crime scene with the help of eyewitnesses and recorded their statements.

Furthermore, combing operations are being jointly carried out by multiple agencies including local police, the Indian Army and paramilitary forces. Speaking to media, a senior police official said, “The searches have been going on for the last three days. The forces are moving slowly and cautiously from different directions.”

Notably, the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam, where the attack took place, is connected by dense forests to Kokernag in the south, Kishtwar forests in the southwest, Sonamarg and the Amarnath cave shrine in the north, and Tral and Dachigam National Park in the northwest. The Dachigam National Park further connects to Srinagar. On the other hand, Kishtwar forests connect to Doda and other areas of Jammu. The location and surroundings make it one of the most difficult regions for combing operations because of the dense flora and fauna in all directions.

Demolition of houses belonging to terrorists and their associates

The central government and security agencies are not in the mood to show any leniency to terrorists and terror sympathisers in the wake of the recent attack. Reportedly, authorities have demolished at least nine residences linked to active terrorists and their associates in the past 72 hours. Controlled explosions were used to carry out the demolitions.

#WATCH | Bandipora, J&K: Visuals of a destroyed house in Naz Colony, allegedly linked to a terrorist pic.twitter.com/kMi9GerBgG — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2025

On the night of 24th April, the house of Aadil Ahmad Thoker in Bijbehara, Anantnag, was demolished. On the same night, the house of Asif Ahmad Sheikh in Tral, Pulwama, was demolished. Thoker has been named as one of the three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Sheikh’s involvement is under investigation.

On the night of 25th April, the house of Ehsan-ul Haq in Muran, Pulwama, was demolished. Furthermore, the houses of Shahid Ahmad Kuttay in Chotipora, Shopian, and Zakir Ahmad Ganie in Matalhama, Kulgam, were demolished. According to the official sources quoted by Economic Times, Ehsan-ul Haq was trained in Pakistan in 2018. He recently infiltrated into the Valley. Shahid is a top LeT commander and had been active for three to four years. Zakir has been active since 2023 and was under surveillance for multiple terror-related activities.

Source: Kashmir Observer

The residence of Farooq Ahmad Tedwa in Kalaroos, Kupwara, has also been demolished. Tedwa crossed over to Pakistan in 1990. Another terrorist whose house was demolished was Jameel Ahmed Sheer Gojri. He has been active since 2016 from Naaz Colony, Bandipora. Amir Nazir Wani, a Jaish-e-Mohammed affiliate from Khasipora, Tral, also faced the heat for his involvement in terrorist activities. He had joined terrorist activities in 2024.

Large-scale detentions and raids across Kashmir

Apart from the demolitions, J&K Police initiated a crackdown on the network of the suspected terrorist sympathisers in the Valley. Around 2,000 people have been detained by the police in the past four days from different regions. In Srinagar district alone, police conducted raids at over 60 locations. A woman was among the detained suspected terrorist sympathisers.

In a statement, the police said, “This decisive action of J&K Police aims to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem by identifying and taking legal action against individuals engaged in such anti-national and criminal activities.”

The reports further stated that the raids have been focused on seizing weapons, documents, digital devices and other materials to aid evidence collection and intelligence gathering.

In Anantnag district of south Kashmir, 175 suspects were detained by the police for questioning. The police have increased cordon and search operations in the district using mobile vehicle checkpoints set up across key routes. Officials confirmed that search operations have been happening day and night, specifically in and around high-density forest areas.

Clashes during operations and casualties

During one such operation in Bandipora district, terrorists opened fire at a police team who had taken an alleged overground worker (OGW), Altaf Lalli, to point out a hideout in Kulnar. Lalli was shot dead in the firing. Two police personnel were injured. Terrorists managed to escape.

The Srinagar Police stated, “Any individual found furthering the agenda of violence, disruption, or unlawful activities will face strict legal consequences under the law.”

Ongoing efforts to dismantle the terror ecosystem

The aggressive pursuit of known terrorist associates and sympathisers across the Valley is underway to avoid any further attacks similar to Pahalgam. Speaking to media, a J&K Police spokesperson said, “In its relentless efforts to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem, Srinagar Police conducted searches across the length and breadth of the city at the residences of OGWs and terrorist associates involved in cases registered under UAPA.”

Escalation along the Line of Control

Amid the crackdown in Kashmir, tensions along the Line of Control have escalated. According to media reports, Pakistani posts carried out unprovoked small arms firing for a second consecutive night. Indian troops responded appropriately. No casualties were reported. Furthermore, the Pakistan military has been put on high alert after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack would be pursued “to the end of the earth”.