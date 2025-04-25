A Hindu woman named Priyanka Dutta, who hails from Ashoknagar Kalyangarh city of West Bengal, has narrated how she received abudction and rape threats from Muslims for voicing her anger against the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a video that has now surfaced on social media, the victim was heard saying, “I had shared a lot of things on the Kashmir incident. Some people supported my idea, others verbally abused me and those who were in my support. I will still say it was tolerable.”

“When they couldn’t fight with me using logic and arguments, they went to my DMs and repeatedly gave me rape threats,” the woman recounted as she broke down in tears.

2 Islamists claiming to be members of @BSF_India & TMC are threatening to kidnap & rap€ a Hindu girl Priyanka Dutta for posting about the #PahalgamTerroristAttack on social media in West Bengal



“They threatened to abduct me from my home, called me on Messenger repeatedly and gave rape threats,” she emphaised.

Priyanka Dutta identified one of the accused as Mj Maruf. In one of the screenshots shared by her, Maruf was seen sending voice notes and write some ‘expletives.’

The other accused operated with a pseudo name ‘Misti Mayer Dusto Chela (translates to bad son of a sweet mother).’

According to the Facebook profile of the second accused, he is a member Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad.

One of the pictures shared by the victim showed the accused sporting an Islamic skull cap.

He was seen threatening the Hindu woman on Messenger to share her address. “Are you afraid,” he had inquired. The accused had then made two audio calls on messenger.

Priyanka Dutta narrated that she was being coerced into deleting the video, where she revealed that she was being threatened with abduction and rape for voicing her opinion against the Pahalgam terror attack.

Eventually, the victim deleted the video. She had explained the reason in a Facebook post on Friday (25th April).

Priyanka Dutta informed that 7-8 police officers and 2 Officers-in-Charge landed at her hone and forced her to delete the video where she tearfully described how 2 Muslim men threatened to abduct and rape her.

The victim added that she feared that the police could do harm to her parents or implicate them on fabricated charges.

Despite this, the video is now being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter by netizens who had previously downloaded the video.