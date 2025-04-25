Friday, April 25, 2025
HomeNews ReportsWest Bengal: Hindu woman gets abduction, rape threats from Maruf and others for speaking...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

West Bengal: Hindu woman gets abduction, rape threats from Maruf and others for speaking out on Pahalgam terror attack, victim says police forced her to delete video

The other accused operated with a pseudo name 'Misti Mayer Dusto Chela (translates to bad son of a sweet mother).' According to the Facebook profile of the second accused, he is a member Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad.

OpIndia Staff
West Bengal: Hindu woman gets rape threats from Muslims for speaking out on Pahalgam terror attack, victim says police forced her to delete video
Victim Priyanka Dutta, accused Maruf (bottom) and the accused Muslim TMC leader (top)

A Hindu woman named Priyanka Dutta, who hails from Ashoknagar Kalyangarh city of West Bengal, has narrated how she received abudction and rape threats from Muslims for voicing her anger against the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a video that has now surfaced on social media, the victim was heard saying, “I had shared a lot of things on the Kashmir incident. Some people supported my idea, others verbally abused me and those who were in my support. I will still say it was tolerable.”

“When they couldn’t fight with me using logic and arguments, they went to my DMs and repeatedly gave me rape threats,” the woman recounted as she broke down in tears.

“They threatened to abduct me from my home, called me on Messenger repeatedly and gave rape threats,” she emphaised.

Priyanka Dutta identified one of the accused as Mj Maruf. In one of the screenshots shared by her, Maruf was seen sending voice notes and write some ‘expletives.’

The other accused operated with a pseudo name ‘Misti Mayer Dusto Chela (translates to bad son of a sweet mother).’

According to the Facebook profile of the second accused, he is a member Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad.

Screengrab of the

One of the pictures shared by the victim showed the accused sporting an Islamic skull cap.

He was seen threatening the Hindu woman on Messenger to share her address. “Are you afraid,” he had inquired. The accused had then made two audio calls on messenger.

Priyanka Dutta narrated that she was being coerced into deleting the video, where she revealed that she was being threatened with abduction and rape for voicing her opinion against the Pahalgam terror attack.

Screengrab of the Facebook post of Priyanka Dutta

Eventually, the victim deleted the video. She had explained the reason in a Facebook post on Friday (25th April).

Priyanka Dutta informed that 7-8 police officers and 2 Officers-in-Charge landed at her hone and forced her to delete the video where she tearfully described how 2 Muslim men threatened to abduct and rape her.

The victim added that she feared that the police could do harm to her parents or implicate them on fabricated charges.

Despite this, the video is now being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter by netizens who had previously downloaded the video.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com