The panchayat election in the State of West Bengal has been marred by violence. Faced with an imminent threat to their lives, about 133 people fled the Coochbear district and took refuge in Dhubri in the neighbouring State of Assam.

The development came to light on Monday (July 10) when residents of Coochbehar came to Dhubri to evade political persecution. The Assam government came to their rescue and provided them with food, accommodation and medical help at Ronpagli MV School in Jhapusabari.

In a tweet, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed, “Yesterday, 133 individuals who feared for their lives due to violence in the panchayat election in West Bengal sought refuge in Dhubri District of Assam.”

“We have provided them with shelter in a relief camp, as well as food and medical assistance,” he emphasised.

The chaotic scenes at Dhubri on Monday (July 10) were reminiscent of the exodus of 450 people from the State of West Bengal to Assam in the aftermath of the 2021 Vidhan Sabha elections.

Violence in West Bengal during Panchayat polls

The panchayat elections held on July 8 in West Bengal were marred by widespread violence across the state. Reports emerged of booth capturing, damage to ballot boxes, and attacks on presiding officers from districts such as Murshidabad, Behar, Malda, South 24 Parganas, North Dinajpur, and Nadia.

Tragically, the violence resulted in the loss of over 30 lives and numerous injuries. The State Election Commission had established a total of 61,636 polling stations for conducting elections to 3,317-gram panchayats, 341 panchayat samitis, and 20 zila parishads in West Bengal.

To ensure the safe conduct of elections, 59,000 personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces and other state police forces were entrusted with the responsibility of guarding the polling stations, including the 4,834 sensitive booths where only CAPFs were deployed.

It is worth noting that under the Trinamool Congress Party’s rule, West Bengal has witnessed a deteriorating law and order situation. Mamata Banerjee’s government has been unsuccessful in containing the escalating violence, particularly the targeted killings of RSS and BJP workers, which have become distressingly commonplace.

The use of bombs as a means of political rivalry has also become alarmingly frequent, even at the block or village level. Despite the significant number of political killings, mainstream media outlets have refrained from labelling it a murder of democracy due to the apprehension of potential vindictive actions from Mamata Banerjee’s government.