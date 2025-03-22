In Maharashtra’s Nagpur, Islamist mob unleashed violence against Hindus and the police on 17th March 2025 over suspiciously convenient rumours of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists burning effigy of 17th century Mughal despot Aurangzeb with Quranic verses on it while protesting to demand removal of Aurangzeb’s grave.

The police, however, refuted these claims and the authorities found that the riot was pre-planned. While the Islamo-leftist cabal in India went all out to shield the Muslim rioters and blame it on Hindus, the BJP, and the film Chhava, their foreign media allies also jumped on the bandwagon to blame Hindus.

Islamist sympathizing western media whitewashes Nagpur violence, blames it on Hindus, BJP and film Chhaava but not the Islamist rioters

British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC,) in its report, headlined, “Curfew in India city after violence over Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb”, claimed that the riots erupted in Nagpur’s Mahal area after VHP and Bajrang Dal members burnt effigy of Aurangzeb and demanded the removal of his tomb.

Much like a section of Indian media, BBC also misquoted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s statement to blame the film Chhaava for Islamist violence in Nagpur.

“The trigger for this week’s violence has been a recent Bollywood film about Sambhaji – a Maratha ruler who clashed with Aurangzeb but lost – and its graphic depiction of him being tortured,” the BBC report reads.

The BBC fired its gun from CM Fadnavis’s shoulder to assert that it was Hindu activists who should be blamed for the Muslim mob violence, as they were instigated by film Chhaava’s depiction of brutalities inflicted by Aurangzeb on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and staged protest to demand removal of Aurangzeb’s grave. The Islamist-sympathizing propaganda outlet, however, cherrypicked specific sentences from Fadnavis’s statement to suggest that even the Chief Minister opines that it’s the film that has triggered communal unrest.

Contrary to the BBC’s assertion, CM Fadnavis did not blame the Vicky Kaushal-starrer movie for the fate that befell Nagpur on Monday (17th March) evening. Speaking in the Vidhan Sabha, Fadnavis revealed that it was a pre-planned conspiracy to disturb the communal harmony in the city, citing trolleys of stones found at the site of violence.

Fadnavis further stated that it was the “Chhaava” movie that brought to the fore the true history of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and stirred people’s emotions against Aurangzeb, exposing love and admiration for the Mughal tyrant among some sections of the society.

“I am not blaming any cinema or movie, but ‘Chhaava’ has brought to us the true history of Chhatrapati Samhaji Maharaj. The movie has undoubtedly galvanised public opinion against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, and even those who harbour love and admiration for him,” Fadnavis said in Marathi in the assembly.

Associated Press blatantly blames Hindus for Islamist mob violence

The US-based news agency Associated Press (AP) also resorted to blaming Hindus for the anti-Hindu violence in Nagpur. “Authorities imposed an indefinite curfew in parts of a western Indian city on Tuesday, a day after sectarian clashes were sparked by Hindu nationalist groups who want to demolish the tomb of a 17th-century Muslim Mughal ruler,” the AP report reads.

Authored by Sheikh Saaliq, the news-cum-propaganda article suggested that the ‘clashes’ between Hindus and Muslims erupted over the former’s demand to remove Aurangzeb’s grave. Despite the fact that the violence was unleashed by the Muslim mobs specifically against local Hindus and the police, the AP article insinuated that somehow the Muslims are the victims.

Moreover, despite there being ample historical evidence including the texts from Aurangzeb’s time confirming that the Mughal tyrant harboured a deep hatred for Hindus, killed millions of them, destroyed their temples including the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, and imposed Jizya on Kafirs, the Associated Press article asserted that “some historians say such stories are exaggerated.”

The article further attempts to invoke sympathy for the Muslim ‘minority’ by asserting that in the last decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “scorn for Aurangzeb has grown… Modi has made references to Aurangzeb in the past, accusing him of persecuting Hindus,” the AP article claims.

It claims that due to such remarks, the Muslim minority in India has grown anxious and has been “at the receiving end of violence from Hindu nationalists.”

Unsurprisingly, Sheikh Saliq chose not to mention crimes committed by Muslims against Hindus unprovoked, be it in Haryana’s Nuh in 2023, Mhow violence in 2025, attacks on Hindus on Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti, Holi, Diwali, and carrying grooming jihad both individually and in gangs specifically targeting Hindu women for sexual exploitation and conversion to Islam over the years. Not to forget, the Udaipur beheading of Kanhaiya Lal and the brutal murder of Umesh Kolhe by Islamists, the anti-Hindu Delhi Riots of 2020,

Whenever a Muslim mob indulges in violence, an influential section of India’s so-called “liberal” ecosystem instantly rallies behind them. Their objective? To shift the blame onto Hindus, the BJP, the RSS, or any other convenient scapegoat—while shielding Islamists from accountability. Akin to the narrative pushed by the Islamo-leftists who find excuses to shield Islamist rioters and gaslight Hindus, the Associated Press also blamed the film Chhaava and actor Vicky Kaushal who played Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, for instigating communal tensions.

“Tensions over the Mughal ruler have intensified in India after the release of Bollywood movie “Chhaava,” an action film based on a Hindu warrior who fought against Aurangzeb. The film has been lambasted by some movie critics for feeding into a divisive narrative that risks exacerbating religious rifts in the country,” the AP report reads.

Notably, the film Chhaava only scratched the surface of the brutalities inflicted on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj by Aurangzeb for around 40 days before being murdered for not converting to Islam. The film did not feed into any ‘divisive narrative’ rather it presented historical facts about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s courage, sacrifice and devotion towards Hindu Dharma as well as Aurangzeb’s Islamic jihadist fanaticism, within the bounds of cinematic storytelling.

However, over the years, it has been seen that whenever Hindus attempt to narrate their stories of persecution by Islamic jihadis through films like the recent blockbuster Chhaava based on the life and valour of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj who was tormented for days before being murdered for not converting to Islam or The Kashmir Files which retold the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus in the early 1990s, a wave of ‘protests’ and violence from Islamists and pro-Islamist narrative pushed by their apologists dominates social media.

Basically, the Islamists and their cheerleaders in media and on social media want Hindus to stop retelling their stories of historical persecution at the hands of Islamists, stop demanding historical course correction, accept the glorification of their oppressors because if they won’t, the self-declared descendants of Aurangzeb, who in reality are converted descendants of the Mughal tyrant’s Hindu victims would get rightly offended and will be absolutely justified in committing violence against Hindus.

The AP article further declared Hindus approaching courts to legally lay claim over their temples destroyed by Muslims in the past to erect mosques as “Hindu extremists”. The Western media is telling the Hindus of India that if they use cinema to retell the stories of their persecution, seek remedy for reclaiming their destroyed temples or even speak up against attacks on their religious identity, they are ‘Hindu extremists’.

Notably, since AP is a newswire, its propaganda report has been published in several other major US-based media outlets including PBS, CNN and the Washington Post.

The Associated Press blaming ‘Hindu nationalists’ for the violence unleashed by Islamists against Hindus is not shocking since it is the same propaganda outlet whose photojournalist had accompanied Hamas terrorists during the October 7 massacre of Israelis in 2023. Their penchant for humanizing Islamic terrorists and Muslim gangsters is now lesser known. Back in 2023, deliberately omitted slain gangster Atiq Ahmed’s criminal background including murder cases and highlighted his political career instead.

Sky News blames Chhaava for Nagpur violence, paints the aggressor as victims

Much like Associated Press, Sky News, another US-based media outlet claimed that somehow the film Chhaava is to be blamed for inciting communal tensions in Maharashtra. It further pushed the mendacious ‘minority khatre mein hai’ narrative and claimed: “Muslims, who make up 14% of the population, feel they have been targeted by the right-wing mobs tacitly supported by the government.”

Sky News, however, did not care to highlight incidents of Muslim mob violence against Hindus. Like any other leftist propaganda outlet, Sky News also dismissed grooming jihad, colloquially called love jihad as a ‘conspiracy theory’ even though not a day goes by without such cases being reported in some or the other part of the country. It also claimed that the BJP government is ‘bulldozing houses of Muslims’ as if bulldozer action is being mindlessly taken against random Muslims. In reality, the BJP governments, especially in Uttar Pradesh allow bulldozer action only against the illegal properties of rioters.

New York Times blames Hindu group’s calls to remove Aurangzeb’s grave for Islamist mob violence

The New York Times (NYT) which has a history of romanticizing Khalistani terrorists, sympathizing with those accused of masterminding anti-Hindu riots as well as passing off Islamist pogrom against Hindus in Bangladesh as ‘political attacks’, blamed Hindu groups for Muslim mob violence in Nagpur.

“A hard-line Hindu group’s call for the removal of the tomb of a 17th-century Mughal ruler has ignited tensions with Muslims in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, leading to communal violence and the imposition of a curfew,” NYT reported clearly whitewashing the Muslim aggressor and villainising the Hindu victims.

Much like other Western left-leaning outlets, NYT also misquoted the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s statement and blamed the film Chhaava for fanning communal tensions.

In addition, the NYT article asserted that the trouble began with Hindu activists demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s grave. “The trouble started on Monday, which, according to the Hindu calendar, is the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji, a valorized Hindu king who fought Aurangzeb,” the NYT report reads.

However, in reality, the trouble did not arise when Hindus staged peaceful demonstrations. The trouble did not begin when the film Chhaava was released. The trouble emanates from the mindset of Islamists, who glorify the Islamic fanatics who hated and persecuted Hindus. The trouble emanates from the thinking of Islamists that they are somehow the inheritors of long-dead Islamic invaders. The trouble begins from the Islamist hatred for Hindus, their religion, culture, historical glory and mere existence.

The NYT article further quoted one history ‘expert’ Sohail Hashmi who shamelessly claimed that the dispute between Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Aurangzeb was devoid of any religious conflict rather it was a fighting “between two feudal lords”.

The New York Times decided to induct a rather skewed opinion of a supposed expert who evidently is more keen on humanising Aurangzeb and his Islamic fanaticism than presenting historical facts. Despite there being records of Aurangzeb’s farmans demolishing Hindu temples, killings of Hindus, forced conversions, discrimination and brutalities of unimaginable form, NYT wants its readers to stay under the impression that somehow the ‘Hindu nationalists’ are wrong in believing that Aurangzeb was indeed a Hindu-hating Islamic fanatic and let modern-day Islamists celebrate him.

NYT does not want its readers to know that Indian Islamists essentially glorify those historical figures who mirror their own religious fanaticism, elevating Hindu-hating despots like Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan to heroic status. Perhaps NYT should answer if they would support the construction of an Osama Bin Laden memorial in New York City adjacent to the World Trade Center. Given the pro-Islamist credentials of the publication, it will not be surprising if they happen to actually support and even pledge funds for the construction of such a memorial dedicated to the slain Islamic terrorist.

Nagpur violence: Pre-planned attack by Islamists specifically against Hindus

On the evening of 17th March, Nagpur underwent violent unrest that left more than 30 people wounded over rumours of the burning of a copy of the Quran during a protest by Hindu organisations demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Demonstrators covered an effigy of the Mughal despot with a sheet and then put it on fire during the agitation.

During the violence, a Muslim mob molested a woman police officer in the Bhhaladarpura area of Nagpur, Maharashtra, and attempted to disrobe her during the violence by the mob over Hindus demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb. An FIR has been filed against the rioters at Ganeshpeth police station. The Nagpur police have arrested 84 people so far, including mastermind Faheem Shamim Khan, city president of the Minority Democratic Party (MDP). Mastermind Faheem is accused of gathering more than 500 rioters and instigating violence.

Maharashtra Police has found social media accounts from Bangladesh that issued a threat to incite violence. 97 social media accounts which posted offensive and false rumours have been identified. Most of these posts were published from computers with Bangladeshi IP addresses.

Meanwhile, the local Hindus have revealed that the Muslim rioters threw Tulsi pot/ plant containers installed in Hindu houses. A Hindu eyewitness told the media that were hurling abuses and raising inflammatory slogans while causing a ruckus.

It has also been reported that the Muslim rioters with their faces covered, identified Hindu-owned vehicles by checking for pictures or idols of Hindu deities as well as Hindu symbols like Swastik. It was only after it was confirmed that the cars and bikes belonged to Hindus that the Muslim rioters set them ablaze or vandalized them. The rioters did not attack Muslim houses or vehicles owned by Muslims.

Several witnesses stated that the enraged Muslims, armed with petrol bombs also stone-pelted children, indiscriminately attacking all nearby people and property. They further unveiled that the rioters wielded swords, weapons and bottles but concealed their faces.

Conclusion

The Western media’s coverage of Islamist-orchestrated anti-Hindu violence in Nagpur weaves a warp and weft of lies wherein the demands of Hindu activists for the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb and the film Chhaava are presented as the triggers of the violence unleashed by Islamists. The Islamist-sympathizing media outlets framed Nagpur violence with a dishonest lens, positioning Hindu groups as aggressors and their demand to uproot the grave of Aurangzeb whose life and legacy symbolize nothing but hatred against India’s Hindu majority and serve as an inspiration for Islamists. Such dishonest and biased reporting diverts attention from Islamist reverence for a symbol of historical oppression, while casting Islamist mob violence as spontaneous retaliation rather than a deliberate attempt at revictimizing the victims to push them into silence and a calculated assertion of dominance.

The entire Islamo-leftist ecosystem is shamelessly telling the Hindus that the Islamic mob violence against them is their comeuppance for having dared to speak up through cinema and through peaceful protests against their historical persecution. They want to convince the Hindu community that had they remained meek and silent over their persecution in the past and in present, Islamists wouldn’t have beeen forced to unleash violence against them