In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in the deaths of 26 Hindu tourists and numerous injuries, there has been an effort to tarnish the strong relationship between India and Israel. A ‘formal complaint’ by the Israeli Embassy in India has recently emerged on social media, purportedly addressing the alleged sexual assault of a female Israeli official by an Indian officer. However, the Israeli Embassy has now clarified that the statement is fake, and no such incident took place.

Several social media users shared the ‘Note Verbal’ from the Embassy of Israel in New Delhi, saying “It is with profound concern that the Embassy reports the sexual assault of Sergeant Tzipi Cohen of the Israel Defence Forces, by members of the Indian Special Forces during the exercise in Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.” While the so-called embassy statement didn’t include any name, social media users who shared the letter claimed that Israel has accused Indian Army Colonel Kamaldeep Singh, Commanding Officer of 6 PARA (SF).

One such post by one Shah said, “The Embassy of Israel has issued a formal diplomatic protest (Note Verbale) to India’s Ministry of External Affairs, accusing Indian Army Colonel Kamaldeep Singh, Commanding Officer of 6 PARA (SF), of sexually assaulting IDF Sgt. Tzipi Cohen during a joint military exercise in Jammu region of Kashmir. The serious allegation, involving a high-ranking Indian Army officer, is a shocker. Indian government haa not responded officially, but sources confirm that the matter is under urgent review.”

The Embassy of Israel has issued a formal diplomatic protest (Note Verbale) to India's Ministry of External Affairs, accusing Indian Army Colonel Kamaldeep Singh, Commanding Officer of 6 PARA (SF), of sexually assaulting IDF Sgt. Tzipi Cohen during a joint military exercise in… pic.twitter.com/OCY2SAZQWF — Shah (@Shah_521) April 29, 2025

After the ‘statement’ appeared on social media, the Israeli Embassy posted from its official X account that the statement and the claims made in tweets are fake. The embassy quoted a tweet by an account named “commandeleven,” which is currently withheld in India.

Regarding the relationship between the two nations as very “solid,” Israel’s embassy in India called out the falsehoods. The posted on X, “Unbelievable! The bond between Israel and India is so solid, haters resort to fake news to try to harm it. It won’t work.”

Notably, the fake statement dated 28 April 2025 has the signature of Noar Gilon, who served as Israel’s Ambassador to India till 2024, while the current envoy is Reuven Azar. Moreover, the letter said that the alleged incident took place during a joint exercise by the Israel Defence Forces and the Indian Armed Forces in Jammu and Kashmir. But the fact is, no such joint military exercise is going on in Jammu and Kashmir.

One self-styled ‘Human Rights Crusader and Free-Thinking Leftist’ named J N Araain also shared the fake news.

The fake statement claimed, “The Embassy of Israel in New Delhi presents its compliments to the Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India, and has the honour to refer to the ongoing joint training exercise between elements of the Israel Defence Forces and the Indian Armed Forces. It is with profound concern that the embassy reports the sexual assault of Sergeant Tzipi Cohen of the Israel Defence Force by members of the Indian Special Forces during the exercise in the Union Terrotory of Jammu and Kashmir.”

It further alleged that it was not only “a grave violation of the victim’s physical interity and dignity” but also “breach of India’s obligations under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and customary international law to ensure the safety and proper treatment oreign military personnel.”

“The Embassy of Israel respectfully requests that the Ministry of External Affairs, in close coordination with the Indian Any authorities, institute a swift, transparent and impartial inquiry into the incident and ensure that the perpetrators are identified, held accountable under Indian law and that appropriate measures are taken to guarantee the security and wellbeing of all visiting Israeli personnel,” the letter added and concluded, “The Embassy of Israel avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Secretary of the Mistry of External Affairs the assurances of its highest consideration.”

Soon, the letter was exposed as a fraudulent initiative designed to jeopardize the robust connection between the two nations, especially amid the heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror incident.