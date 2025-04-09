A retired Army Officer was attacked by a cab driver and his associates on Saturday (5th April) in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, after a heated argument over the Waqf Bill turned violent. Retired Colonel Surya Pratap Singh, who is currently serving in the District Sainik Rehabilitation Welfare Board in Kanpur, was travelling in a cab from Lucknow to Kanpur on the day of the incident.

As per reports, during his journey, the retired colonel got a call from a friend, and the two started having a discussion regarding the recently passed Waqf Bill. The cab driver, Wasim, overheard his phone conversation and took serious offense. He called his acquaintances and asked them to reach the Azad Nagar intersection in Unnao. Wasim stopped the car at the Azad Nagar intersection and started arguing with Singh, who was unaware of Wasim’s plan. Soon, Wasim’s acquaintances arrived at the spot, dragged Singh out of the car, and physically assaulted him. The cab driver allegedly looted some documents and cash from the retired colonel.

An FIR has reportedly been filed by the police, and the accused, Wasim and his associate Anuj, have been arrested. The police are searching for the others involved. An investigation is underway. “Agitated over Singh’s stand, Wasim called his associates at the Azad Nagar intersection in Unnao. While Singh was unaware of the ploy, Wasim stopped the car at the intersection and resumed arguments. After some time, a group of men reached the spot and assaulted Singh,” said the police. The attackers reportedly left the retired colonel unconscious on the road. He was later admitted to a hospital by the police.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Unnao, Akhilesh Singh said, “During questioning, Wasim and Anuj claimed that the retired officer was intoxicated. Further investigation is on”.