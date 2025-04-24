A major anti-Naxal operation has been underway in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur, as per reports. Security forces from three states, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra have cordoned off a large group of Naxals, estimated to be about 1000, in the dense forested region, in an operation that has been underway for over 48 hours.

Different forces, including District Reserve Guard, Bastar Fighters, Special Task Force, all units of state police forces and CRPF’s COBRA commandos are involved in this operation, a report by India Today mentioned.

The Karregutta Hills area on Chhattisgarh-Telangana border have been surrounded too, to prevent the escape of Naxals through this route.

Recently, Naxals had released a press note asking the people in these forest regions to avoid certain areas, as they have planted IEDs. Notorious Naxal leaders like Hidma and Deva are said to be inside the area. Five Naxals have been killed so far. The Naxals are said to be from Battalion 1 of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA).

Around four helicopters, 20 drones equipped with satellite imagery tech and maps by NTRO, and many other equipment are being used in the current operations.

Security forces have gunned down 150 Naxals in 2025 in Chhattisgarh alone. Similar operations in Jharkhand also have seen several deaths of the Left wing extremists. On April 21, eight Naxals, including a top leader with a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, were killed in Jharkhand’s Lalpania.

Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier announced that Naxalism is on its final days in the country and by March 2026, Naxals will be completely wiped out.