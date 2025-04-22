In a case of Love Jihad from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, a Muslim man Shamshad trapped a young woman from the Brahampura Police Station area. Shamshad posed as a Hindu man Suraj and exploited her sexually. When the victim asked him for marriage, he asked her to first embrace Islam and consume beef.

The victim has now filed a complaint with the Muzaffarpur Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) on 21st April. She named Syed Shamshad Hussain, his brother Almdar Hussain, his mother Mehrunisha, and his older sister as accused in her application to the official.

The victim’s complaint said, “A man named Shamshad introduced himself as Suraj and lured me into a relationship. He also took money under the pretext of his mother’s illness and to educate his siblings. He revealed his real identity when I brought up the issue of marriage. Now, he’s threatening to kill me.”

The perpetrator is from Kolhua, Paighambarpur, in Bairia area of Muzaffarpur. She stated, “I met him in 2007 at a coaching institute. We became friends and studied together. At that time, I didn’t have the awareness to check whether he was Hindu or Muslim. In 2017, I moved to Delhi for a private job but remained in contact with him. He told me that there was no earning member in his family and he had younger siblings who needed to study.”

“Suraj told me that he was responsible for the entire household. Given his situation, I also provided him with financial help multiple times. However, when I was in need of money and asked him to return the amount, he made excuses and claimed he couldn’t repay it which led to arguments between us. He then switched off his phone. After trying his number for several days, I eventually stopped calling him. My mother passed away in August 2023 and I returned to Muzaffarpur. One day, while I was out shopping, I ran into him in the market. He took my number again and we resumed our communication,” she mentioned.

She further disclosed, “We started meeting. We grew close, entered into a relationship and he promised to marry me. On 12th April 2024, he took me to Patna on his bike. He booked a hotel there and gave me a drink laced with a sedative. After that, I don’t remember what happened.”

According to the victim, Shamshad had physical relations with her without her consent. “When I protested, he vowed to marry me. He told me not to worry and assured that he would take good care of me and never betray me. I was reassured by his words. Afterwards, we started meeting regularly. However, he kept making excuses like his mother’s sickness or his sister’s upcoming wedding, whenever I reminded him of his promise,” she said.

As per the complainant, his behaviour started to change suddenly. She said, “When I started pressuring him for marriage, he declared that his mother would only accept it if I converted to Islam. He asserted that the nikah (Islamic wedding ceremony) would only happen if I converted to Islam. I was shocked to hear this. Only then did I realize that he was not Suraj but Shamshad. When I refused to comply, he abused me and directed me to eat beef.”

“One day, I went to his house to ask for my money and found out that Shamshad Hussain was getting married. I was abused by him, his brother, elder sister and mother. I returned home in tears,” she added.

According to other reports, she got in touch with his friends and learned that he had been using a fake name. He is Syed Shamshad Hussain, son of Syed Mumtaz Hussain, a resident of the Ahiyapur police station area in the district. The revelation infuriated her and the pair had a heated argument over the phone. She subsequently demanded her money back and warned him that she would report him to the police after which he issued death threats.

City SP Vidya Sagar reported that the victim has filed an application and indicated that she was living with her boyfriend who is now threatening to kill her. The same has been forwarded to the officer in charge at Brahampura Police Station and instructions have been given to look into the matter and pursue appropriate legal action.