Days after a Hindu father-son duo was murdered by a Muslim mob in Shamserganj area of Murshidabad, it has come to light that the family members of Harogobindo Das and Chandan could not perform their ‘shradh’ due to unavilibility of purohit (priest) and naapit (barber).

According to reports, both the priest and barber did not show up in the shradh ceremony out of fear.

A relative named Chitradeep Das informed The Indian Express, “Today (17th April) was the shradh ceremony. We had asked a purohit (priest). But he said he can’t come because it is a security issue.”

“We arranged another purohit (priest). But he stays in Basudevpur, which is 5 km away. He said he can’t come because there is no security here. I went to the his house and got Gangajal,” the deceased’ nephew Bapon Das added.

According to a report by Aaj Tak Bangla, forced by circumstances, the family members of the deceased father-son duo had to perform ‘shradh’ without a priest and barber.

“The fact that no one wants to come to the shradh of the two people, who were killed during the Waqf violence, out of fear for their own lives is clear from this case,” the report by Aaj Tak Bangla stated.

The Background of the Case

For the unversed, Harogobindo Das (70) and his son Chandan Das (40) were killed on 11th April by Muslim rioters opposing the recently enacted Waqf Amendment Act.

A total of 3 extremists, namely Kalu Nawab, Dildar Nawab and Inzmam Ul Haque were arrested in connection to the murder of the father-son duo.

The Muslim-dominated Murshidabad district has witnessed large-scale incidents of violence, vandalism, arson and targeted attacks against the Hindu community on Friday (11th April) in the garb of protests against the newly enacted Waqf Amendment Act.

OpIndia has reported in detail how Hindus were selectively targeted, including their homes, shops and temples. The carnage began soon after Jumma Namaz on 11th April in the name of ‘protests’ against the new Waqf law and continued till 12th April.

The situation became so grim that 1000s of Hindus had to flee their homes in Murshidabad to the nearby Malda district via boats.