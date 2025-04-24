The 58-year-old Indore-based LIC branch manager, Sushil Nathaniel is one of the victims brutally murdered by Islamic terrorists in Baisaran of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. What began as a pleasant trip devolved into a nightmare as his wife, son, and daughter wandered through the charming valley, where they were abruptly confronted by a hail of gunfire and screams on 22nd April when terrorists gunned down 26 Hindu tourists in Baisaran meadow. The last time his family saw him was when he was shot by a gunman while on his knees because he failed to recite the Kalma (Islamic prayer verse).

The assault left Sushil Nathaniel with significant brain injuries, he was sent to Srinagar for medical treatment, but did not survive. He was a branch manager of LIC in Alirajpur district and resident of Indore. His 30-year-old daughter Akanksha sustained a gunshot wound to her leg and was hospitalized, while his wife Jennifer (54) and son Austin alias Goldie (21) were unharmed. The family went to Kashmir on 21st April to celebrate Jennifer’s birthday.

Jennifer disclosed the events that occurred in Pahalgam to her brother-in-law Vikas over phone. “Akanksha and Austin were ahead near a gate, while Sushil, needing to use the restroom, was accompanied by Jennifer. It was then that terrorists confronted them. Sushil acted quickly, urging Jennifer to hide, and faced the attackers alone. Forced to kneel, he was asked his religion. He replied that he was Christian and, when pressed to recite the Kalma, could not. The terrorists shot him dead,” she recounted.

Indu Dawar, the deceased’s cousin sister, also asserted that the family members who were at the scene of the ghastly incident reported that Sushil Nathaniel was shot by terrorists after they questioned him about his religious affiliation. “Sushil had gone to Kashmir with his family. We want justice and the killers should be given the strictest punishment,” she voiced.

He reportedly protected his wife by concealing her behind a tree as the terrorists unleashed gunfire indiscriminately. The victim’s cousin Sanjay Kumrawat expressed, “Since Article 370 was abrogated in 2019, Sushil always wanted to be in Kashmir to experience with family the heaven on earth. He finally managed to be there with family, but he’ll never return alive now. His son Goldie told us over phone that the terrorists asked Sushil to kneel down and recite the Kalma, but he wasn’t able to as he was a Christian, he saw his father being shot dead by the terrorists.”

He added, “Since he was posted in Alirajpur district and I’m posted in Indore, we were connected more over the phone. I last talked to him over the phone a month back and he was very excited about going to Kashmir. He wanted to be there since the abrogation of Article 370. The terrorists have shot dead those who weren’t from their faith. We stand firmly behind our government and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demand the strongest possible action against the terrorists and their handlers.”

Ashish Singh, the collector for Indore, contacted Nathaniel’s family and promised them that the state government will assist them in every possible way. “Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is constantly seeking information about Nathaniel’s family. The state government is in constant touch with the Jammu and Kashmir administration,” he informed.