The Muslim community observed Ramzan 2025 from March 1 2025, to March 30 2025, as per the Islamic calendar. Muslims consider this month as ‘pak’ or pure, and associate it with peace, self-reflection and ‘roza’. However, this report lists 70 major incidents of crimes and attacks on Hindus in particular, committed by Muslims in India and Bangladesh during the ‘holy’ month of Ramzan. These incidents include planned attacks, murders, love jihad, attacks on temples, crimes against children and women, forced conversions and other heinous crimes.

This OpIndia compilation is based on media reports highlighting the severity of violence and unrest caused by Muslims during this time.

Attacks on Hindus

Hindu youth stabbed to death in a minor dispute

Rakesh Kumar (18) was murdered in Salkhua village in Saran, Bihar, on 28th March 2025. Vakil Shah, Shakeel Shah and Mahmood Alam stabbed him in a quarrel. Police registered a case against five people on the statement of the deceased’s brother, Rajan.

2- Hindu attacked on charges of ‘blasphemy’

On 28th March 2025, a Muslim mob attacked Shankar Saha in the Sakhipur area of ​​Tangail, Bangladesh. Accusing him of posting against Islam on Facebook, his house was vandalised and a picture of Goddess Lakshmi was burnt. This attack took place after Friday prayers.

3- Hindu shops and vehicles set on fire

On 26th March 2025, Muslim rioters set fire to Hindu shops and vehicles in the Mothabari area of ​​Malda, West Bengal. In this attack before Ram Navami, a video of vandalism with Islamic flags went viral. Police brought the situation under control. 34 people were arrested in this case.

4- Stone pelting during kirtan in temple

On March 25th, 2025, a dog entered a mosque in Bahadurpur village in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. After this, Aslam, Ishaan, Sharif and Rafiq pelted stones and sticks on the Hindus who were doing kirtan in the temple. Two people were injured in this incident, the police arrested 4 accused.

5- Hindu boy was held hostage and beaten

Sai Charan was kidnapped and brutally beaten by Mohammad Azim and 8 others on 23rd March 2025 in Hanamkonda, Telangana. The reason Muslim men assaulted the Hindu youth was reported to be that he was talking to a Muslim girl about a job. He was held hostage for hours. In this case, the police filed a case against 9 people.

6- Hindu man murdered with a knife

On 21st March 2025, Irshad stabbed Radheshyam (65) to death in JJ Colony, Wazirpur, Delhi. The murder took place while trying to resolve a fight between children. The deceased victim has two sons.

7- 1000+ fundamentalists attack Hindus

On 17th March 2025, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, a Muslim mob of more than 1000 attacked Hindus in the Mahal area. Faheem Khan and others burnt 40 vehicles on the rumour of the tearing of the Quran. Police have arrested many people. In this attack, houses, shops, and vehicles of Hindus were targeted.

8- Hindu professor taken hostage

On 16th March 2025, Dr. Anindita Dutta was held hostage by BNP students at the Medical University in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Her father was an Awami League MP, so she was targeted. Threats were also given. The army had to be called in to rescue her.

9. Murder of a Hindu over a minor argument

On March 16th, 2025, Hamad Ansari and his wife killed Om Prakash Sharma (40) with a cement block in Santacruz East, Mumbai. There was a dispute over careless driving. The police have arrested both of them.

10- Attack on India’s victory celebration

On 9th March 2025, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Hindus celebrating the Champions Trophy victory were attacked by a mob led by Sohail and Ejaz. Shops and vehicles were set on fire. Police have arrested several attackers. Police have also imposed NSA in this case.

11- Hindu youth shot dead

On 9 March 2025, Naseem and Tariq shot Rohit Chawda (32) in Ghazipur, Delhi. The murder took place because he opposed the drug trade. Both the killers have been arrested by the police.

12- Hindu youth attacked with a knife

On March 3, 2025, in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, Shoaib attacked a Bajrang Dal worker with a knife. He suffered a deep injury on his neck. The police arrested Shoaib.

13- Hindus attacked with firecrackers

Hindus were attacked in Gujarat on 2 March 2025. Maqsood, Tausif and Moin attacked Hindus with sticks for bursting firecrackers at Shrinathji Haveli in the Khambhalia area of ​​Dwarka. Three people were injured, and all four have been arrested by the police.

Rape and murder of Hindu girls (Love Jihad)

14- Abduction and gang rape of a minor

In Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, Nadeem kidnapped a minor Hindu girl and raped her along with his friend. She was drugged and left unconscious. Nadeem was caught. This incident came to light on 24th March 2025.

15- Abduction and rape of a Hindu girl

In Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, Qurban (23) kidnapped and raped a Hindu girl. The police arrested him after the victim’s father complained. This news came out on March 26, 2025, while the incident took place on 5th March 2025.

16- Gang rape by luring into friendship

In Ghaziabad’s Modinagar, Israel and Ashraf trapped a 17-year-old Hindu girl on Instagram. They took her to a graveyard and raped and beat her. Both were caught by the police. This incident came to light on March 24th.

17- Trapped a minor and escaped

In Mau, Uttar Pradesh, Yusuf lured a 16-year-old Hindu girl into a love trap and kidnapped her. The police recovered the victim and arrested Yusuf. The family had filed a complaint on March 23rd, 2025.

18- Gangraped by 3 Muslim youths

On 22 March 2025, Rafikul Islam, Mohammad Suman and Swadhin raped a Hindu teenager in a shop in Barisal, Bangladesh. Rafikul was caught; the rest are absconding. Police are investigating.

19- Marriage and deception by becoming a Hindu

In Dehradun, Nadeem married a Hindu girl by introducing himself as Naveen. He prepared fake documents and bought witnesses. He was caught after protests by Hindu organizations. This incident came to light on 20th March 2025, after which people created a ruckus in Dehradun.

20- Threatening a Hindu girl after kidnapping her

On 21st March 2025, in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, Tarbez kidnapped a Hindu girl after demanding jewellery from her. Then he threatened the family that if they went to the police, he would cut the girl into pieces. The police have registered a case.

21- A Hindu girl murdered in a love jihad case

On 12th March 2025, Asif trapped Komal in Seemapuri, Delhi and exploited her. When she refused to marry him, he killed her and threw her body in the canal. The police caught him.

22- Suspicious murder of a Hindu girl

On 18th March 2025, the body of a 19-year-old Hindu girl was found hanging in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh. Her brother says that Mubarak Khan raped and then murdered her. The police are investigating this case.

23- Kidnapped and gang raped for 2 days

In Ajmer, Rajasthan, Rehan Khan and Imran Ali kidnapped a 14-year-old Hindu girl and raped her for 2 days. The police caught both of them. The victim was an 8th-grade student. This incident came to light on 16th March, 2025.

24- 80 year old woman gang raped in Bihar

On 14th March 2025, in Gopalganj, Bihar, Syed Ali and 6 others gang-raped an 80-year-old Hindu woman. They tried to gouge her eyes out and left her, assuming she was dead. The police arrested all of them.

25- Murder for refusing to convert

In Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, Zeeshan and Riyaz forced nurse Nikita to change her religion. When she refused, they killed her by throwing her from the roof. Both were arrested by the police. This incident took place on 11th March 2025.

26- Raped and killed after breaking off relationship

In Mohali, Punjab, Sultan Mohammad raped Mitali and then killed her. The body was thrown into a drain. In this case, the police arrested Sultan Mohammad and his two friends. This incident took place on 7th March 2025.

27- Nayaz murdered a Hindu girl due to pressure for marriage

In Haveri, Karnataka, Nayaz raped Swati and when she forced him to marry her, he killed her and threw her body in the river. The police arrested him. This incident was exposed on 6 March 2025.

Other crimes against Hindu girls

28- Ashraf entrapped Hindu girl, raped and forced her to undergo three abortions

In Basti, Uttar Pradesh, a driver named Ashraf committed grooming jihad, colloquially called love jihad, with a girl from a Hindu family. The accused first raped her to silence her, then he absconded with her jewellery and cash. He also forced her to have abortions three times. This case came to light on 28th March 2025.

29- Molestation of Hindu girl students

In Surajpur, Chhattisgarh, the school headmaster Mohammad Rauf molested 19 Hindu girl students. Of these, 9 girl students complained about this matter on 24th March, after which he was suspended.

30- Business of selling a minor

Khaliq Ansari of Sahibganj, Jharkhand, was selling minor girls to Delhi. The police caught him and rescued a girl. This case came to light on 16th March and was in the headlines of the media.

31- Hindu family attacked for protesting molestation

In Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, Monish and Arish molested a minor Hindu girl. When the victim’s family protested, 10 people attacked them. They poured hot oil on them. The police later filed a case against the accused and arrested them. This incident took place on 20th March 2025.

Forced conversion of Hindus

32- Forced circumcision of a minor Hindu

In Muzaffarnagar, Imran and Noor Ali intimidated a 15-year-old Hindu boy into converting his religion and getting him circumcised. They threatened to send him to Saudi Arabia. This incident came to light on 27 March 2025. The police have arrested both of them and sent them to jail.

33- Pressure on women and girls to convert

In Bhopal, Majid forced his Hindu wife and daughter to change their religion. He lived separately, but still he was trying to convert them by threatening them. This incident came to light on 16 March 2025.

34- Minor was incited to fast and pray

Shahnaz was arrested by the police along with her partner in Jhansi on 12 March 2025. Shahnaz seduced a 16-year-old Hindu girl to keep fast and offer namaz.

35- Abduction and conversion of a Hindu girl

In Thakurgaon, Bangladesh, 17-year-old Shrabani Sen was kidnapped and forced to convert to Islam. She was kept in a madrasa in Dhaka. This incident took place on 18 March 2025.

36- Forced marriage of a Hindu youth

In Fatehpur, Azam Khan and 3 others held a Hindu youth hostage, forced him to convert and marry him . The police registered a case against all four and arrested them. This incident took place on the first day of Ramzan on 1 March 2025.

37- A Hindu boy tied in chains

In Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, Rauf married a Hindu widow and tied her 17-year-old son in chains to convert his religion . The police registered a case. This incident took place on 5th March, 2025.

Attack on Hindu temples

38- Stone pelting on the temple in Karnataka

On 19th March 2025, one Yashir threw stones at the Ashwatthama temple in Belgaum, Karnataka. People caught him and handed him over to the police. No reason was given, but it was said that the accused Yashir used to get angry on seeing the temple.

39- Temple set on fire, idol destroyed

Sheikh Indu set fire to the Shitala temple in South Pargana, West Bengal. The idol was broken. On 7 March 2025, people handed him over to the police. The police declared him mentally ill.

40- Attack on the temple on Holi

On March 14, 2025, masked men attacked the Mahamaya temple in Laxmipur, Bangladesh and broke the idol. The incident was recorded on CCTV. Despite this, it is not known what action the police took.

41- Stone pelting on Mangala procession

Muslim mob threw stones at Mangala procession near Jama Masjid in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand on 25 March 2025. Police resorted to lathicharge after a dispute over songs.

Attack on Holi

42- Attack on Hindus on Holi

In Birbhum, West Bengal, a Muslim mob attacked Hindus for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ . A video went viral on March 15, 2025 showing Hindus being threatened by Muslims.

43- Attack on celebrating Holi

On 14 March 2025, Shamshad, Mushtaq and Imran were attacked by people of their own community i.e. Muslims in Etah . The attackers threatened to expel them from the village.

44- Stone pelting at Kashi Vidyapeeth

On March 11, 2025, outsiders pelted stones at the Holi celebrations at Kashi Vidyapeeth in Varanasi . During this, the ruckus continued for about 45 minutes. Many people were injured in the stone pelting.

45- Stone pelting on Holi

On the day of Holi, on 14 March 2025, stone pelting took place between two groups in Barh, Bihar during Holi . Police was also attacked.

46- Attack and threat on DJ

On 14th March 2025, Mohammad Arif entered Ajay’s house in Unnao and asked him to stop the DJ and threatened to kill him . When he refused, he was beaten up badly.

47- Attack on Holi

On 14th March 2025, the Muslim side in Shahganj attacked Hindus while protesting against the celebration of Holi at the ghat . The police arrested some of the attackers.

48- Bottle bomb attack on procession

On 14th March 2025, a Muslim mob in Giridih, Jharkhand, threw stones and bottle bombs on a Holi procession. Shops and vehicles were set on fire by the Muslim rioters.

49- Stone pelting on the DJ in Ludhiana

In Punjab, a Muslim mob threw stones at a DJ playing in front of a mosque in Ludhiana on 14th March 2025. The police were trying to identify the culprits from CCTV footage.

50- Threat on Holi

In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, Ayan, Salman and others threatened Hindus not to celebrate Holi. Police had registered a case against 6 of them.

51- Ruckus on Holi in AMU

On 3 March 2025, Hindu students were not allowed to celebrate Holi in Aligarh Muslim University. After protests, permission was given on 13-14 March.

52- Water Balloon Attack

On 12 March 2025, a Muslim mob in Jodhpur beat up a Dalit boy badly after he was hit by a water balloon . A key pierced his head. He was badly injured. After this, tension spread in the area.

53- Attack on ‘Jai Shri Ram’

On 15 March 2025, a Muslim mob in Birbhum attacked Hindus for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ during Holi. The video went viral.

Crimes against Muslim women

54- Beating the wife when she asks for money

In Kot Balwal, Jammu and Kashmir, a Muslim man beat his wife with a stick when she asked for money. The daughter raised an alarm to save her and people called the police, after which the police arrested him. This incident took place on 19th March 2025.

Crimes against children

55- Murder of 2 innocent girls

On 25th March 2025, Mohammad Ansari murdered two and 10 month old Hindu girls in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra and hid their bodies. The police caught him within 24 hours.

56- Rape of Hindu girls

Bobby Qureshi raped two 8-year-old Hindu girls in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh on 23rd March 2025. The police arrested him after an encounter.

57- Imam kidnapped the minor

In Uttar Pradesh, on 15 March 2025, Imam Abdul Hafiz of a mosque in Rampur abducted a minor girl. The police also registered a case against his uncle and brother-in-law.

58- 7 year old girl raped

On 15 March 2025, Aman kidnapped and raped a 7-year-old Hindu girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. He fled, leaving her unconscious. Police caught him following an encounter.

59- Rape of a minor

In North 24 Parganas of West Bengal, Shafiq Ali raped a minor girl from his neighbourhood on 10th March 2025. The police arrested him the next day and sent him to jail.

60- Conversion of a Hindu girl

On 4th March 2025, in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, Shabana stole a two and a half month old baby girl from a dead Hindu woman and named her Fatima. The police rescued the girl. Shabana also converted the baby girl to Islam.

61- Attempted rape of a female student

In Rangpur, Bangladesh, teacher Saifullah Islam tried to rape a 12-year-old student. The police caught him. This incident took place on March 7th 2025.

62- Obscene acts with a minor

In Dantewada, Chhattisgarh, shopkeeper Rafiq showed his private parts to a 15-year-old Hindu girl. The crowd created a ruckus and also surrounded the mosque. During this, people protested by blocking the highway. This incident took place on 10th March 2025.

63- Murder of a 13-year-old boy in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

On 6th March 2025, Azhar and Nazar Ali raped and murdered a 13-year-old boy in Kanpur. They threw the body in a well. Both were caught. In this case, the accused said that his girlfriend did not have sex with him during Ramzan, so he did this.

Muslims killed by Muslims

64- Murder for calling someone ‘brother’

In Bihar, on 25th March 2025, Mohammad Shahnawaz of Madhubani stabbed Mohammad Dilkash (17) to death for calling him ‘brother’. The police arrested him.

65- Murder over a reel comment

In Uttar Pradesh, on March 3, 2025, in Aligarh, Ayan, Shoaib, Mazhar, and Faraz stabbed Mohammad Kaif to death for commenting on a WhatsApp reel. All four were caught.

66- A young woman was murdered and her body hanged

At the beginning of Ramzan on 2nd March 2025, in East Champaran, Bihar, Mobassir Khan murdered his wife Sabootra Khatun and hung her body. Her brother says that her in-laws did this.

Islamic Jihad

67- Incident of making roti by spitting in Jagran

On 25 March 2025, Chavez was caught spitting on rotis during a Jagran in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The police arrested him after the video went viral. Chavez was caught by Hindu people during the Jagran itself and handed over to the police.

68- Israr was making rotis by spitting in the hotel

In the Muradnagar area of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, a video of one Israr went viral on social media on 16th march, wherein he was seen making rotis by spitting in a hotel. The police caught him.

69- Slogans in support of Pakistan in the factory

In Karnataka, on 19th March 2025, Hamid Hussain and Sadiq wrote pro-Pakistan slogans on the walls of a factory in Bengaluru. The police arrested both of the accused.

70- Conspiracy to derail the train

On March 1, 2025, Ibadullah (15) and Anwarul (16) tried to overturn a train by placing bolts on the tracks in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh. The police arrested both of them.