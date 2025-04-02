On 2nd April, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was tabled in the Lok Sabha after implementing changes proposed by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). The JPC undertook a massive public outreach exercise that has rarely been seen before. Reportedly, the committee received a staggering 97,27,772 memoranda from citizens and organisations. The consultations, which included prominent Muslim organisations such as Darul Uloom Deoband, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, and Jamaat factions, spanned 10 cities across India. These consultations covered legal, administrative, and communal concerns associated with Waqf property governance.

A bill born out of mismanagement and public concern

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was introduced on 8th August 2024, alongside the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, and aims to overhaul the existing Waqf Act, 1995. The bill was introduced after years of complaints regarding illegal land grabs, poor accounting, misuse of Section 40 (used to claim non-Waqf land as Waqf), and lack of judicial oversight. After its introduction in the House, it was sent to the JPC for examination. Twenty-one Lok Sabha members and ten Rajya Sabha members were roped in to examine the bill. The current law in place is far from ensuring transparency and had become a tool for encroachment and bureaucratic overreach.

Consultations with leading Muslim bodies

The Committee’s consultations were extensive. Thirty-six sittings were held, starting from 22nd August 2024. Some of the key organisations consulted were Darul Uloom Deoband, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Zakat Foundation of India, All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaaz, Muttaheda Majlis-e-Ulema led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Anjuman-e-Shiateali Dawoodi Bohra Community, Muslim Rashtriya Manch, Muslim Women Intellectual Group, All India Sunni Jamiyatul Ulama, various Shia Muslim intellectual groups, and civil rights bodies linked to AIMIM.

The meetings highlighted deep concerns about mismanagement across Boards and called for reforms, especially around title verification, tribunal functioning, and surveys.

Ten cities, thousands of insights

The Committee visited 10 cities across three separate schedules to directly engage with the stakeholders. These meetings were held in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru in the first schedule between 26th September and 1st October 2024. The second schedule of meetings was held between 9th November and 11th November 2024 in Guwahati and Bhubaneshwar. The third and final schedule of meetings was held between 18th January and 21st January 2025 in Patna, Kolkata, and Lucknow.

During these visits, the Committee interacted with 25 State Waqf Boards, local civil society groups, and legal experts. The aim of these meetings was to understand regional variations in how Waqf properties are recorded, managed, and litigated.

A rare instance of legal and communal alignment

The consultations resulted in significant consensus over several issues, including the removal of Section 40. Notably, this section had been misused in cases such as an entire village being claimed as Waqf property, farmers being blocked from selling land, and educational department lands being dragged into Waqf disputes. Out of 30 States/UTs, data was given only by eight States, where 515 properties have been declared as Waqf under Section 40.

Another major change involved empowering revenue officials, not just Waqf appointees, to conduct property surveys. This will align Waqf governance with mainstream land management.

Report finalised, Parliament to act next

The clause-by-clause consideration was completed in the 37th sitting of the Committee, held on 27th January 2025. The final report was submitted to the Lok Sabha Speaker on 31st January 2025.

With such widespread consultations involving religious institutions, activists, law universities, bureaucrats, and millions of citizens, the bill is expected to bring about a more accountable and equitable regime for Waqf properties in India.