As violence erupted on 11th April in different areas of West Bengal, notably in the Muslim-majority Murshidabad district bordering Bangladesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to help the victims when the administration failed to do so. The violence, instigated by Islamists, including even minors, was supposedly to oppose the Waqf Amendment Act. During the violence, Hindus found themselves abandoned and at the mercy of the radicals, .

“They burnt shops and vandalised houses. We want BSF presence here permanently if things are to be peaceful. A police station is very close to here, but they didn’t come,” a local narrated the ordeal of the Hindus. Numerous individuals expressed their concerns about the absence of police while Islamists were demolishing their homes, properties and even endangering their lives.

“My shop is located right in front of my house. As soon as the attacks began, I called the police station. Later, they (Islamists) broke into my house as well. They smashed the door and looted everything inside. For over four hours, the unrest continued, but no administrative help came,” disclosed a Hindu victim.

“They vandalised and torched so many things, including bikes. My uncle’s shops were vandalised, and they also took away things that were in the shops. We couldn’t sleep the entire night due to fear. The police weren’t here when it all happened. Police personnel themselves were running away when the rioters attacked a police station,” unveiled another. They even issued rape and death threats, molested females, pressuring them, especially women to leave their houses with their infants.

The members of the Hindu community requested the presence of central forces in the area, citing a lack of protection from the police. People even demanded President’s rule due to the grave situation. Meanwhile, Calcutta High Court ordered the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the Murshidabad district.

The development transpired after BJP leaders including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury approached the court seeking placement of central forces in the region and submitted that the state police department was unable to keep the situation under control. Many BJP leaders and members, alongside Adhikari, took the initiative to help the victims. They organized relief supplies, such as food, water and medicine, to ensure that the affected families received basic amenities.

On the other hand, while some people endeavored to return to their homes with the support of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, the District Administration and Superintendents of Police restricted access to these locations for the distribution of relief materials, according to Adhikari. “I have been sending emails in this regard but still haven’t received any response from their side,” he added.

He also appealed to charitable organizations like the Ramakrishna Mission, Bharat Sevashram Sangha, and ISKCON to assist those in need by providing food supplies and drinking water. He also provided his email address for individuals who have access to these areas and are willing to assist but require a local contact for logistical support. “I would also like to request His Excellency Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal, Dr CV Ananda Bose to kindly mobilise the Red Cross Society’s West Bengal unit so that they can visit the affected areas for distribution of relief materials,” he added.

Urgent Appeal for Support: Help the Hindus of Murshidabad.



The recent disturbances and concerted attack on Hindus in Murshidabad District's Suti, Samserganj, Jangipur, Dhulian, Farakka and other areas have left many Hindu families in distress. Hundreds of Hindus are displaced…

The MLA from Nandigram has also reached out to Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging him to transfer the investigation into the multiple acts of vandalism occurring at the railway stations in Murshidabad district to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The recent incidents of vandalism at several Railway Stations situated in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal, perpetrated by the so-called 'protesters' opposing the passage of the Waqf Act are deliberate acts of destruction, targeting critical Public Infrastructure like…

BJP leaders help the affected Hindus

Union Minister and BJP West Bengal president Dr Sukanta Majumdar went to Malda on 14th April to meet the Hindu families who were forced to escape to the area after the anti-Hindu riots in Murshidabad. “The stories they shared were horrifying and heartbreaking, clear evidence of targeted violence and fear. I have written in detail to the Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal, urging immediate and decisive action,” he informed and further stressed, “The safety and dignity of these vulnerable hindu citizens must be protected at all costs. This is not just a law and order issue, it is a humanitarian crisis. I appeal for swift intervention.”

Today, I reached Malda and met several displaced, persecuted, and terrified Hindu families who were forced to flee Murshidabad due to barbaric persecution by fundamentalist miscreants. The stories they shared were horrifying and heartbreaking—clear evidence of targeted violence…

Majumdar met the displaced families in Paralal High School grounds of Malda earlier and assured them of assistance. “We stand firmly with them in this time of crisis. We will never tolerate jihadi brutality against the innocent Bengali Hindus of West Bengal,” he added.

The BJP leader made a visit to a control room established to assist Hindus seeking refuge in Malda and engaged in discussions with party volunteers who are providing support to them. He even provided phone numbers for reporting any violence against Hindus.

Visited a special control room set up to help the oppressed Hindus who have taken shelter in Malda from various parts of Murshidabad due to the barbaric torture by violent fundamentalist forces, and also held discussions with our volunteers.

To ensure that any incident of attack…





Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhurya, popularly known as (Nirbhaya Didi) has been consistently engaging with Hindu victims taking refuge in Malda. She also shared contact numbers and announced the establishment of a special control room at the Malda district office to assist persecuted Hindus.

আজ মালদা জেলা কার্যালয়ে BJP 🪷 পার্টির পক্ষ থেকে নির্যাতিত হিন্দুদের জন্য বিশেষ কন্ট্রোল রুম খোলা হলো। যেকোন সমস্যার জন্য কল করুন। 8670376144, 🪷9339911793, 🪷9851387910, 🪷9831686188 🚩🪷

Chaudhurya also collaborated with the central forces to ensure the safety, security, and protection of 294 displaced Hindu women and girls who sought emergency shelter at Parlalpur School. They were also provided with food.

Let it be known that I have completed coordination with @BSF_India @BSF_SDG_EC @BSF_SOUTHBENGAL for safety, security & protection of 294 displaced Hindu women & girls taken emergency shelter at #Parlalpur School. Food material organised. Dont lend ear to rumour spreaders.

Several BJP leaders such as MLA Gopal Chowdhury Saha, Chinmoy Deb Barman, Jewel Murmu, Budhurai Tudu, Satyen Roy, Malda South District President Ajay Ganguly also visited Parlalpur High School to reach out to the victims of the violence. The legislators reportedly offered their assistance, including a donation of one month’s salary.

আজ বিধায়ক দল গোপাল চৌধুরী সাহা, চিন্ময় দেব বর্মণ, জুয়েল মুর্মু, বুধুরাই টুডু, সত্যেন রায়, মালদা দক্ষিণ জেলা সভাপতি অজয় ​​গাঙ্গুলি সহ একাধিক কার্যকর্তা পল্লালপুর উচ্চ বিদ্যালয় পরিদর্শন করলেন।

কারণ মুর্শিদাবাদ জেলার সামশেহেরগঞ্জের হিংসায় হিন্দু পরিবারদের উপর আক্রমণ করা…



কারণ মুর্শিদাবাদ জেলার সামশেহেরগঞ্জের হিংসায় হিন্দু পরিবারদের উপর আক্রমণ করা… pic.twitter.com/ohLD7q3NFG — BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) April 13, 2025

Centre monitors the situation, BSF promises peace

On 12th April, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan convened a video conference with West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar to review the prevailing situation. He announced that in addition to the nearly 300 BSF personnel currently stationed in Murshidabad, five more companies were dispatched.

The Union Home Ministry recommended the state administration to maintain vigilance of other sensitive districts and implement necessary measures to restore normalcy promptly. The Home Secretary further stated that the centre had been actively observing the situation and assured the state of comprehensive support, including the possibility of sending more forces if required.

On 14th April, a delegation from the BSF, headed by Additional Director General (East) Ravi Gandhi, conducted a visit to various troubled areas within the jurisdictions of the Suti and Samserganj police stations, including Dhulian. He was joined by Inspector General Karni Singh Shekhawat, representing the South Bengal Frontier, along with other senior officials.

Gandhi mentioned, “We spoke to people and assured them of their safety and security. We interacted with the locals and our jawans posted there. The situation is slowly returning to normal.” He added, “Some locals complained about disturbances at night. We have assured them of all possible help and are working to eliminate any security gaps.”

BJP’s selfless service

It is noteworthy that the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC or TMC) has at least 18 MLAs from Murshidabad, whereas the BJP has merely two. However, during times of need for the Hindu community, the latter was present to provide assistance, visiting them and offering every possible support, while the other lawmakers were absent.

While the BJP was at the forefront of managing the crisis, representatives from the impacted regions, including former cricketer and Baharampur MP Yusuf Pathan, Murshidabad MP Abu Taher Khan and Maldaha Dakshin MP Isha Khan Choudhury were conspicuously missing. Pathan was, in fact, occupied with posting on social media during the turmoil.

This is how Bengali Hindus who are currently in Malda camp have welcomed WB BJP pre, and Min Dr Sukanta Majumder.



They know who are al with them in their tough times.



BJP isn't here to answer the barking of street dogs but to stand with their FAMILY – BENGALI HINDUS❤️ pic.twitter.com/ol82I45LyX — Subham. (@subhsays) April 14, 2025

As the TMC and its ecosystem has been focused on attributing blame to others and evading accountability for the actions of the Islamists, the BJP has been consistently working to aid the victims of the violence in Murshidabad. The latter is actively engaged both online and offline in assisting the victims, while those in power as well as leaders from other parties such as Congress and the Left, are absent from the ground.

This is largely because they also rely on the same voter base that is rioting and cannot afford to take actions that might displease them, including providing aid to the Hindu victims of Islamist violence. The local populace is aware of the circumstances and therefore sought help from the central government headed by the BJP and not the state authorities.

ABP likely deleted the video because it shattered the TMC narrative—locals weren't begging Mamata for help, they were demanding central intervention. That's what happens when the truth slips through: panic in the propaganda machinery.

The message was clear—people don't trust the…



The message was clear—people don’t trust the… pic.twitter.com/U79kCPcHis — BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) April 14, 2025

Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury, the BJP MLA representing English Bazar, has been actively collaborating with the BSF, providing continuous real-time updates to assist in saving lives. She has contested the Lok Sabha elections as a BJP candidate from Malda South on two occasions. Although she has not secured a victory, her dedication to serving the local community remains unwavering, contrasting sharply with the winning MPs who have failed to engage with their constituents.

Clearly, this is not the sole instance in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s administration has disappeared during the violence perpetrated by Islamists, prompting BJP leaders to speak out on behalf of Hindus and offer their support. On 11th April, Suvendu Adhikari visited the Mothabari area in the Malda district of West Bengal and spoke with people devastated by the recent attack by Muslim fanatics.

He added that after not hearing back from the district police superintendent on his requests to travel to the impacted areas, he was forced to obtain permission from the Calcutta High Court to make his way there. “Atrocties have been committed against Hindus in Mothabari. They have been assaulted and their houses and shops ransacked. We are here to stand with them. There is a petition at Calcutta High Court alleging police inaction in Mothabari. I am sure the court will look into the matter,” he emphasised.

Additionally, the BJP leader distributed financial assistance and other relief supplies to the Hindu families. “We have made an estimate of damages to houses and shops. We have given some monetary help. More will be done,” he outlined.

After being granted permission by the Hon’ble Calcutta High Court, today I visited Mothabari in the Malda District.

A few days ago a violent mob of miscreants targeted Shops owned by Hindus at Mothabari. The shops & properties were selectively targeted and vandalised without any… pic.twitter.com/6gQQH0oIJG — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) April 11, 2025

Sukanta Majumdar attempted to visit the area but was stopped by the police while other prominent leaders such as Dilip Ghosh and MP Khagen Murmu organized a protest in Malda, surrounding the District Magistrate’s office. They chanted slogans and called for prompt action on significant local matters.

BJP: Only hope for Hindus in West Bengal, India

The BJP is arguably the sole political party advocating for Hindu rights and opposing Islamic terrorism, not just in West Bengal but across the nation. The party held a protest against the TMC government addressing several issues such as the recent assaults on Hindus and various scams including related to the SSC (School Service Commission). It remains unaffected by the influence of the Muslim vote bank and possesses the courage to speak the uncomfortable truths without the concern of alienating any voter demographic.

The BJP leaders are the only ones who confront the Islamist violence, whereas other political parties hesitate to do so for fear of losing votes, thereby condoning anti-Hindu violence under the guise of secularism. Adhikari even called out the TMC lawmakers and pointed out that MLAs who secured landslide victories are unable to exert control over the situation, as the entirety of Murshidabad and Malda is under the sway of radical groups affiliated with the Popular Front of India (PFI), the Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and the Ansarul Bangla Team.

Meanwhile, other parties have always shied away from calling a spade a spade and even shown reluctance to act against Islamic extremism for fear of jeopardizing Muslim support. As a result, it is fair to state that the BJP is chiefly concerned with the welfare of Hindus, protecting their lives and property in the face of Islamic terror. Yet, it is important to note that the BJP is the only party that treats all citizens equally and does not believe in appeasing any particular group.

Their focus is on safeguarding the country’s historical roots and culture while providing equal opportunities and safety to all citizens, without excluding anyone for electoral purposes which also reflects in their policies and actions as opposed to other political parties who are always ready to scarfice Hindus at the alter of their secularism for some votes. The influence of votebank politics has stripped them of even basic human empathy.