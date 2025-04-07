Islamists in India have a penchant for glorifying historical figures who mirror their own religious fanaticism, elevating Hindu-hating despots like Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan to heroic status. A blatant display of their limerence for Aurangzeb and readiness to unleash violence against Hindus who wanted a discontinuation of honouring the historical tormentor of their ancestors was seen in Maharashtra’s Nagpur recently. Now, the Islamists are targeting Hindus in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj for waving saffron flag after climbing on the ‘Dargah’ of Syed Salar Masud Ghazi, also known as Ghazi Miyan, the nephew of Mahmud Ghaznavi, who destroyed Somnath Temple in 1026 AD.

On the occasion of Ram Navami (6th April), some of the activists of Maharaja Suheldev Samman Suraksha Manch (MSSSM), led by one Manendra Pratap Singh, reportedly climbed atop the Dargah of Syed Salar Masud Ghazi and waved saffron flags in the Baharia area of Prayagraj. It is pertinent to note that Salar Masud’s original ‘dargah’ is situated in Baharaich, however, several shrines dedicated to him are built in different parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Bhadohi, Muzaffarangar and Prayagraj.

Several videos of Hindu activists waving saffron flags on Salar Masud’s dargah have surfaced online. In the viral video, three men carrying saffron flags are seen reaching the dome, while several others gathered below raise slogans like Jai Shri Ram. After receiving information about the incident, the police team arrived at the spot, however, the Hindu activists had already gone by then. The Prayagraj Police said that the investigation into the matter is underway.

In a statement issued on MSSSM’s letterpad, the Hindu activists alleged that Salar Masud’s dargah in Prayagraj is illegal and demanded that the weekly fair held there should be stopped. Manendra Pratap Singh, the former Karni Sena leader, stressed that there should be no place for the dargah of foreign Islamic invaders and demanded that the shrine in question be demolished. Notably, similar fairs are organised in other shrines dedicated to Salar Masud. In March this year, the Sambhal Police denied permission for organising the Neja fair to commemorate the Islamic tyrant.

#WATCH Sambhal: On Neja Mela, ASP Sambhal Shrish Chandra says, "Neja fair has been organized in Sambhal for a long time. It was factually found that this fair is celebrated in the memory of Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masud who was a robber, murderer, and the destroyer of many temples,… https://t.co/fp1ckdv70Y pic.twitter.com/D7sanLjgCB — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2025

Notably, the activists of ‘Suheldev Samman Suraksha Manch’ have given a memorandum to the DM and SP regarding their demands.

Islamists fume over Hindus refusing to accept the sanctity of Hindu-hating Muslim tyrant’s ‘dargah’

Predictably, the spectacle of Hindu activists climbing atop Syed Salar Masud Ghazi’s dargah has sparked outrage, with Islamists and their “liberal” cheerleaders doing what they do best— villainise Hindus and whitewash the Islamist hatred against Hindus.

In this vein, Mohammad Zubair of Alt News, who earned notoriety by dog-whistling Islamists against ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and passing off ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans raised by his co-religionists as ‘Nasir Sahab Zindabad’, shared some videos of Hindu activists climbing atop Salar Masud’s shrine. In his X post, Zubair lamented that the administration will not act against Hindu activists for their actions.

Abhinav Pandey, the Associate Editor at The Lallantop, also shared a picture of the said incident and wrote on X, “What religion do these people want to establish? Photo- Prayagraj under Bahria police station… sorry, our city was not like this.”

Similarly, Zakir Ali Tyagi, who has a record of peddling falsehoods to push the Muslim victimhood narrative, also lamented that Hindus no longer want to accept the existence of any structure or symbol dedicated to Islamic invaders.

“The mob involved in the Ram Navami procession in Allahabad’s Bahria police station area not only raised slogans to provoke the Muslims, but also climbed the Dargah of Salar Masood Ghazi and waved saffron flags while raising slogans of Jai Shri Ram. The name of the goon leading the flag-waving group is Mahendra Pratap, who is a BJP worker. Recently, the UP CM was saying in an interview that Muslims should learn discipline from Hindus. Sorry CM sahab, Muslims do not need such discipline at all. Rather, you need to learn from the discipline of Muslims and hand over the videos of the religious programs of Muslims to your people to show how they celebrate their festivals peacefully without harassing or provoking anyone!” Tyagi posted.

इलाहाबाद के बहरिया थाना क्षेत्र में रामनवमी के जुलूस में शामिल भीड़ ने ना सिर्फ़ मुसलमानों को उकसाने के लिए नारेबाज़ी की सालार मसूद ग़ाज़ी की दरगाह पर चढ़कर जय श्री राम के नारे लगाते हुए भगवा झंडे भी लहराये, झंडा लहराने वाली टोली की अगुवाई करने वाले गुंडे का नाम महेंद्र प्रताप है… pic.twitter.com/i8kUSyoCZ9 — Zakir Ali Tyagi (@ZakirAliTyagi) April 6, 2025

Another of Zakir Ali Tyagi’s kind, Wasim Akram Tyagi, also shared the viral picture of Hindu activists standing atop the said dargah with saffron flags and said, “Learn discipline from these Hindus who consider creating a ruckus in the places of worship of others under the protection of the government as their religion?

Meanwhile, Rana Ayyub went a step ahead and claimed that Salar Masud’s ‘dargah’ is a mosque.

Hindu nationalists with saffron flags on top of a mosque. In Uttar Pradeshpic.twitter.com/lJNb01mJSO — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) April 6, 2025

It is pertinent to mention that the structure on which the Hindu activists seen in the viral videos climbed while carrying saffron flags is not a mosque but a shrine that is named after Salar Masud Ghazi, not even his grave or mazar.

Interestingly, none of the Islamists who were outraged over Hindus climbing atop Salar Masud’s shrine cared to divulge who the Islamic fanatic was, leaving the unsuspecting public in the impression that Hindu ‘hardliners’ are randomly attacking or vandalising Muslim places of worship during Hindu festivals to humiliate Muslims.

Since the Islamo-leftist cabal is out to villainise Hindus and once again whitewash the Hinduphobic history associated with Syed Salar Masud Ghazi, it is important to know all about the nephew of Mahmud of Ghazi and his anti-Hindu deeds.

Ghazi Syed Salar Masud and his legacy of killings, conversion of Hindus to Islam and destruction of Hindu temples

Ghazi Syed Salar Masud was the nephew of barbaric invader Mahmud of Ghaznavi. He was an Islamic fanatic and an infamous plunderer who deserves condemnation and not garlands and hushed reverence. Islamists eulogize Ghazi Salar Masud as a “martyr” who died fighting the “kafirs”. The fact is that Salar Masud was a fanatic who, under the tutelage of his uncle, Mahmud of Ghaznavi, drew pleasure in the rampant massacre of Hindus. In his lifetime in the 11th century, Salar Masud carried out mass conversions and executions of Hindus. He plundered and destroyed Hindu temples and Mutts, including the sacred Suraj Kund at Bahraich, as he went ahead to conquer various parts of India until Raja Suheldev finally halted his advent.

Ghazi Salar Masud was ultimately killed by Maharaja Suheldev when the two engaged in the fierce Battle of Bahraich in 1034 CE. The battle was fought near Chittaura Lake near the present-day Bahraich city in Uttar Pradesh. In 1026 CE, during the destruction of the famous Somnath Temple, Mahmud of Ghaznavi was accompanied by his 11-year-old nephew Syed Salar Masud. After the death of Mahmud Ghaznavi, Masud invaded India in May 1031 CE with a 100,000-strong army. He had imbibed the fanaticism and barbarism of his uncle.

Salar Masud’s first military conflict was with Raja Mahipal Tomar of Delhi, whom he defeated. From here, he marched into upper Doab towards Meerut, whose king, Raja Hari Dutt, submitted and joined Islam. Ghazi Salar Masud continued his campaign of invasions, massacres, looting, and destruction, eventually conquering Multan, Delhi, and Meerut and marching ahead.



After he defeated several kings, some other kings from Meerut, Badayun, Kannauj, and elsewhere opted to join forces with him rather than battle his huge army. After capturing these places, Masud intended to invade Ayodhya, a Hindu holy city. However, before reaching Ayodhya, his army had to cross Bahraich, which was controlled by Shravasti. During this time, Raja Suheldev governed the Kingdom of Shravasti.

When Raja Suheldev learnt of Masud’s plans, he prepared a counterattack. He spoke with the kings of nearby states, and they prepared a large defence force against the invader. Despite the fact that Suheldev’s army was first defeated, the king encouraged his warriors to fight back with all their might, vowing that the enemy must not return alive. After days of furious fighting in 1034, Raja Suhaldev was able to catch Salar Masud, and the Muslim invader was murdered. It is said that none of Masud’s 1.5 lakh Jihadis survived the battle, effectively halting the Islamic invasion of India for nearly a century.

Islamists continue to remember, extol, and defend historical figures with the greatest anti-Hindu credentials

Islamists and their cheerleaders masquerading as ‘secularists’ have long been venerating Muslim historical figures for their record of persecuting Hindus, destroying their temples, and converting them to Islam. The more the Islamic fanatic the historical figure was, the more venerable he is for present-day Islamists in the subcontinent. In March this year, Islamist mobs ran riots in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, as some Hindu activists gathered to protest and demand the removal of the grave of 17th-century Hindu-hating Mughal tyrant Aurangzeb.

OpIndia extensively reported how the Islamo-leftists blamed Hindus and the film Chhaava for inciting Islamist mob violence. They pushed a sinister narrative that it was Hindus and the film depicting atrocities inflicted upon Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj by Aurangzeb to be blamed for Islamists getting offended and somehow being forced into resorting to violence. Now in the case of Salar Masud’s dargah, a similar pattern is emerging wherein the Islamic fanaticism is downplayed and Hindus are outrightly blamed for not simply accepting the glorification of those who brutalised their ancestors, destroyed their temples and wanted to eradicate Hindu Dharma.

Just as the ‘intellectual’ section of the Islamo-leftist ecosystem floated their figments of imagination, ironically, through history textbooks to whitewash Islamic fanaticism of Muslim tyrants as seen in the case of Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan, it would not be surprising if the ecosystem comes up with a narrative that somehow Syed Salar Masud was secular at heart and was forced to persecute Hindus for a greater good. Interestingly, Salar Masud’s anti-Hindu credentials have already undergone a phase of whitewashing, as the long-dead Hindu-hater and plunderer’s image has been transformed into that of a righteous and truthful ‘Sufi saint’. His original dargah in Bahraich holds annual Urs and attracts visitors from Muslim, Hindu and Sikh communities who offer prayers and seek ‘Mannat’ here while remaining oblivious to the bloodied history and anti-Hindu deeds of Salar Masud Ghazi.

The hypocrisy of Islamists, especially their liberal enablers, is unrelenting. These people are quick to decry Hindu assertion of not honouring Islamic fanatics, but maintain a deliberate silence over the destruction of Hindu temples and whitewashing of the legacies of the Islamists who persecuted Hindus into humanised tales of ‘cultural exchanges’. Whiile taking law into one’s hands should not be justified, the Hindu activists in Prayagraj were not storming a random mosque, rather they were rejecting the halo foisted upon Syed Salar Masud who in his lifetime persecuted Hindus, they were refusing the accept the sanctity of the dargah of a Islamic fanatic who drew joy in destroying Hindu temples. Be it Aurangzeb, Tipu Sultan or Syed Salar Masud, the ecosystem wants Hindus to remain oblivious to brutality and fanaticism of those celebrated by present-day Islamists who harbour no less hatred for Hindus and desire to replicate the deeds of the tyrants they revere.