During the 1971 India-Pakistan War, a squadron of Sabre jets released over 14 Napalm bombs on the Indian Air Force airstrip located in Bhuj, Kachchh distrcit, on the night of 8th December. The attack incapacitated the airstrip, hindering the takeoff of Indian combat aircraft. The Indian Air Force (IAF) appealed to the Border Security Force (BSF) for the restoration of the airstrip, but time was running short and and the labor force was scant.

In this critical moment, 300 villagers, mostly women, fueled by unwavering patriotism, resolved to come out form their homes, in Madhapur of Bhuj and undertook the daunting challenge of restoring the airstrip and completed the task within a mere 72 hours.

Kanbai Shivji Hirani, one of those brave women has called for strong action against Pakistan in light of the terrorist attack in Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam which claimed the lives of 26 Hindu tourists and injured multiple others, on 22nd April. She also reflected on her participation in the war and conveyed that while it was not feasible to construct the runway promptly but they managed to expedite the process and reconstructed it as it was essential for the nation.

She added that India’s triumph in the conflict brought her great joy, however, recent events have caused her considerable distress. “When we won the war, we were very happy. Today, what Pakistan has done (in Pahalgam) is very wrong,” she voiced.

“In 1971, when the war between India and Pakistan happened, I was 24 years old. At that time, Pakistan bombed the runway in Bhuj. They destroyed everything during a nighttime bombing raid. Then the question arose, what do we do now,” the unsung heroine recounted and remarked that more than 300 women came together to fix the structure. She further stated, “So we came to Madhapur. The collector came with us. On the first day, 30 women went. On the second day, even more went. By the third day, 322 women were working.”

She talked about the precarious circumstances they faced at the time while working and highlighted, “When Pakistani planes came, we hid. I had a green cloth because it helped us blend into the environment. It looked like part of nature. I had a lot of green cloth. I didn’t have 5 rupees, so I took 1 rupee from here and there to buy it. We left home at 7 am and returned at 7 pm. We were told – ‘When the first siren goes off loudly, hide wherever possible, behind whatever environment you can find.’ Then, ‘When the second siren sounds, come out and get back to work.’ That’s how we worked. We risked our lives, but we had to save India.”

She asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to act decisively against Pakistan. “PM Modi should take action on this, stop the water and food supply to Pakistan. The only way they will understand things is to stop it.”

How 300 women helped Indian Air Force in 1971

The 1971 India-Pakistani War, also referred to as the Bangladesh Liberation War, pitted an oppressive Pakistan against India’s Mitro Bahini forces. The event occurred during the Bangladesh Liberation War in East Pakistan, which commenced on 3rd December 1971 and concluded with the Fall of Dhaka on 16th December 1971. The conflict commenced with aerial assaults from Operation Chengiz Khan targeting 11 Indian air bases.

Pakistani aircraft dropped bombs at least 63 air to ground bombs on the runway of the Bhuj air force station during the 1971 war, effectively preventing the Indian Air Force from conducting offensive missions from there. The IAF sought to make the station operational with the aid of the BSF and the limited resources at their disposal, but their efforts fell short. The IAF eventually reached out to the Kutch district collector to request for help in rebuilding the damaged runway.

300 individuals, primarily women who were daily wagers, stepped forward as a shining example of selflessness and patriotism when when the residents Madhapar hamlet learned of the development. Upon receiving information about the bombs, the valiant women made their way to the airfield to fix it, prioritizing their country over their own safety and that of their families and boarded the army vehicle. They departed from their residences to assist the Air Force. Their primary objective was to ensure that pilots could return to flying from this airstrip.

How the women fought against all odds

“The villagers worked relentlessly, despite continued attacks on the runway by Pakistan aircraft and helped make it operational for the IAF to undertake offensive operations against the enemy,” informed an official. According to Valbai Seghani, one of the fearless women, she felt like a soldier, reported Ahmedabad Mirror. She revealed how the women did not consider their safety or their families at all before boarding the army vehicle and heading to the airstrip to secure it on 9th December 1971, when they were informed about the attacks.

“We were 300 women who left our homes to help the Air Force, determined to ensure the pilots fly again from here. If we were to die, it would have been an honourable death,” she outlined. “The sound of fighter jets scared us. We were not able to sleep. We came to know about the bombing and destruction only the next morning,” she narrated the frightening experience.

Women repairing the runway. (Source: Jagran Josh)

“We would immediately run and hide in the bushes. We were asked to wear pale green saris to camouflage ourselves. A short siren was an indication that we could resume work. We toiled from dawn to dusk to make optimum use of the daylight,” she further stated. The women were told to support the admirable cause by the District Collector at the time. However, the women voluntarily enlisted when Jadhavjibhai Hirani, the village sarpanch, personally asked them to assist the army.

“We began work and were guided by the officers. A long siren would go off when there was any indication of Pakistani bombers approaching us. We would immediately run and hide in the bushes. We were asked to wear pale green sarees to camouflage. A short siren was indication that we could resume work. We toiled from dawn to dusk to make optimum use of the daylight,” Seghani expressed. “We also camouflaged all the bridges by smearing them with cow dung so the army was able to get continuous supplies,” she mentioned.

Chose nation over family

Seghani’s neighbor took care of her 18-month-old boy while she was away for three days. “The neighbour used to ask me who will take care of my son if something happened to me. I had no answer. I only knew this was the time my brothers needed me the most. I still remember how the pilots took care of us,” she added and declared, “I am only 74 and I can serve my soldiers and my country again if they need me. Pakistan should know that we are not born to be defeated,” with a proud heart and a raised fist.

“We were instructed to cover the strip with cow dung, in order to camouflage it from the enemy’s planes. While working, we had to scurry for shelter in bunkers often at the sound of siren. Taking shelter in bunkers during air strikes, we had to survive on Sukhadi and chilli,” stated Viru Lachhani who was also part of the valorous squad.

Some of the brave women. (Source: The Better India)

Hiruben Bhudia had a similar experience. “The air strip in Bhuj was completely devastated by Pakistani bombers that dropped 14 nepalm bombs on the night of 8th December 1971. The air strip needed to be reconstructed on a war footing, and for which, officials were not in a position to wait for long. They hurriedly took a decision to get the repair work done by locals. They contacted us and we responded to the crisis in an equally quick manner,” she recalled, in an interview with The Times of India.

According to Air Force documents, the bombardment had devastated the airfield and made it difficult for combat planes to take off. There wasn’t enough labor to fix the runway. A hamlet close to Madhapar used to supply water to the defense personnel and when the locals heard about the issue the issue, they volunteered to assist. They had nothing to eat on the first day. On the second, they received fruits and sweets from a nearby temple. After three days of arduous labor, the planes departed the airstrip at approximately 4 pm on the fourth day.

The Indira Gandhi administration eventually acknowledged their efforts when the war ended and the women received a group award of Rs 50,000 in addition to being felicitated at a public event. All of the women, however, asked to give the amount for Madhapar Navavas Gram Panchayat’s community center.

“The airstrip needed to be reconstructed on a war footing. However, due to labour shortage they counted on us. In 72 hours, we ensured they were back to the skies. We still have the same energy and if the armed forces need us, we will work for them again. Three years after the war, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had offered us gifts but we refused it saying what we did was for our country. A cash reward of Rs 50,000 was donated for a community hall at Madhapar,” Bhudia noted.

Squadron leader Vijay Karnik: Man behind the plan

The surprising and heroic participation of the women from the village of Bhuj during the War of 1971 was orchestrated by squadron leader Vijay Karnik. He was the driving force behind the plan to organize Madhapur women to repair the damaged airfield while he served as a Wing Commander in 1971. During the conflict, he was in command of the Bhuj airport. He made sure the airstrip remained operational in spite of the damage caused by the bomb strike, working with two senior officers, 50 IAF and 60 Defense Security Corps troops.

Squadron leader Vijay Karmik (Source: TV9 Bharatvarsh)

“We were fighting a war and if there had been any casualties of any of these women, it would have been a great loss to the war effort. But I took the decision and it worked out. I had briefed them where they could take shelter if attacked and they followed it bravely,” he pointed out. After nine years of service, he was the youngest base commander in the 1971 conflict.

Notably, the purpose of Bhuj, a forward base officially known as a C&MU (Care and Maintenance Unit) was to provide emergency recovery for returning aircrafts as well as staging facilities for aircrafts heading towards Pakistan. All of the IAF’s activities were carried out from Jamnagar Air Base, about 100 kilometers south of Bhuj. Pakistan sought to isolate and seize the Kutch region, but, the efforts of the women prevented their evil agenda from coming to fruition.

The timely help of the women ensured that the Indian Air Force could maintain its operations and enabled India to establish a firm position in the conflict, ultimately shattering Pakistan’s aspirations of reaching Delhi.

“All the ladies were educated, girls were studying in schools and colleges. I approached them and somehow they got convinced and they dared to come. Initially 30 came, followed by 100 and then the whole village came. With great courage, they entered the runway and started repairing when the war was going on, infact when the war was at its peak,” mentioned Karnik while talking to India TV.

On 24th December 1971, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi came to Bhuj. “It is the only airbase she visited after the war. She didn’t visit any airbase except Bhuj. Then she addressed us, the airforce staff, thanked us and said you’ve done a great job and saved Kutch from going into the hands of Pakistan,” he further revealed.

“Then there was a function in the Circuit House where all these women were present and they met Indira Gandhi, talked to her and told her about their experiences, spent almost 3-4 hours with her. In the evening, there was a rally, Indira Gandhi was addressing the rally and she said we have won the war, great job done by the armed forces. She also said that earlier we had one Jhansi ki Rani and now 300 Jhansi ki Rani who actually took part in the construction process,” the war hero added.

When Air Marshal Daljit Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Air Command, visited Air Force Station Bhuj in 2014 as part of Air Force Day celebrations, the villagers were honored and felicitated for their invaluable services. A total of 90 attendees from the village were honored, comprising 70 “Veeranganas” (brave women).

Harjit Kaur, head of the Air Force Wives Welfare Association (Regional), presented the sarpanch with a donation for the benefit and advancement of local women. A war memorial named “Virangana Smarak” was established in Madhapur 2018 to honour them.

The exceptional portrayal of valor and patriotism was depicted on the silver screen in “Bhuj: The Pride of India,” released in 2021. Ajay Devgn portrayed the character of Karmik, while Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk appeared in significant roles.