Achieving a historic success in the resolve of a ‘Naxal-free India,’ the security forces have killed 31 Naxalites in the biggest-ever operation against Naxalism, on the Karreguttalu Hill (KGH) at the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah said in a post on X, that the Karreguttalu Hill, which was once ruled by red terror, now proudly hoists the tricolour. Karreguttalu Hill was the Unified Headquarters of major Naxal organizations like the PLGA Battalion 1, DKSZC, TSC, and CRC, where Naxal training, as well as the creation of strategies and weapons, used to take place.

Amit Shah said that our security forces completed this biggest anti-Naxal operation in just 21 days, and it is a matter of immense pleasure that there were no casualties among the security forces during this operation. The Home Minister congratulated the CRPF, STF, and DRG personnel who bravely faced the Naxalites in the bad weather and rugged hilly region and said that the entire country is proud of them.

He stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are determined to eliminate Naxalism from the roots. He reassured the citizens of the country that India will be Naxal-free by March 31, 2026.

#NaxalFreeBharat के संकल्प में एक ऐतिहासिक सफलता प्राप्त करते हुए सुरक्षा बलों ने नक्सलवाद के विरुद्ध अब तक के सबसे बड़े ऑपरेशन में छत्तीसगढ़-तेलंगाना सीमा के कुर्रगुट्टालू पहाड़ (KGH) पर 31 कुख्यात नक्सलियों को मार गिराया।



जिस पहाड़ पर कभी लाल आतंक का राज था, वहाँ आज शान से… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 14, 2025

In Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, Gyanendra Pratap Singh, Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Arun Dev Gautam, Director General of Police, Chhattisgarh, and ADG (Anti-Naxal Operations), Chhattisgarh, provided detailed information about this operation in a joint press conference. The Chhattisgarh Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) recovered the bodies of 31 uniformed Naxalites, including 16 female Naxalites in uniform, and 35 weapons after 21 encounters that took place over 21 days on the Karreguttalu Hill (KGH), which was considered an impregnable stronghold of Naxalites on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.

So far, 28 Naxalites have been identified, with a total reward of Rs. 1 crore 72 lakh announced for them. The anti-Naxal operation, which took place from April 21, 2025, to May 11, 2025, indicates that the bodies recovered from the encounter site might belong to cadres of the banned, illegal, and most powerful armed Naxal organization, the PLGA Battalion, CRC Company, and the Telangana State Committee.

The border areas of Sukma and Bijapur, which are the strongholds of Naxalites, including the most powerful armed organizations like the PLGA Battalion, CRC Company, and the Telangana State Committee, have been home to several top cadres. In this area, under challenging circumstances, the security forces established numerous new security camps, which increased their dominance. As a result, the Naxalites formed a Unified Command and took refuge in the Karreguttalu Hill (KGH), considered impregnable, located at the border of Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, and Mulugu, Telangana.

KGH is an extremely difficult hilly region, approximately 60 km long and 5 to 20 km wide, with a very tough and challenging geographical terrain. Over the past two and a half years, the Naxalites established their base in this area, where around 300-350 armed cadres, including the technical department (TD Unit) of the PLGA Battalion and other important organizations, took refuge. Based on the inputs received, a comprehensive and well-coordinated plan was prepared, and on April 21, 2025, the Chhattisgarh Police and Central Armed Police Forces launched a large-scale joint operation.

In this operation at KGH, a multi-agency special team was formed for collection, collation and analysis of technical, human intelligence and field inputs received from various intelligence agencies. Using the gathered intelligence, the team conducted meticulous planning of the operation, including determining the strength of deployed forces, scheduling continuous mobilization and arranging timely replacements.

The intelligence inputs were continuously analyzed and relayed in real time to field commanders, which enabled security forces to locate Naxalite operatives, their hideouts and arms caches while also helping to prevent casualties from improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on several occasions. Acting on this intelligence, the security forces successfully recovered a substantial quantity of IEDs, BGL shells and other explosive materials. This operation stands as the largest, most comprehensive and well-coordinated anti-Naxal campaign to date — a notable example of seamless cooperation between various state and central agencies operating in unison on a unified platform.

So far, a total of 214 Naxal hideouts and bunkers have been destroyed in this operation and a total of 450 IEDs, 818 BGL shells, 899 bundles of Codex, detonators and a huge amount of explosive material have been recovered during the search. In addition, nearly 12,000 kilograms of food supplies have also been recovered. Analysis of the information obtained during this historic 21-day-long anti-Naxal operation suggests that several senior Naxal cadres were either killed or seriously injured during the operation. However, due to the difficult geographical conditions, the security forces have not yet been able to recover the bodies of all the injured or killed Naxalites.

A large number of forces, equipment, and other logistics were mobilized in a professional manner for the implementation of the action plan of this historic operation. In the joint briefing, the forces were primarily warned about the tough and challenging terrain of KGH, hundreds of caves for hiding, ambush points, and the dangers of IEDs. Detailed information about their area of operation was provided to the security forces to ensure there was no confusion.

As part of the operation, the security forces also destroyed four Naxal technical units that were being used for the production of BGL shells, homemade weapons, IEDs, and other deadly weapons. During the operation, a large quantity of ration supplies, medicines, and daily-use items were also recovered from various Naxal hideouts and bunkers.

During this significant operation, a total of 18 personnel from Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), Special Task Force (STF) and District Reserve Guards (DRG) were injured in various IED explosions. All the injured personnel are now out of danger and are receiving the best possible treatment at various hospitals. The conditions at Karreguttalu Hill are extremely difficult, and with daytime temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius, many soldiers suffered from dehydration. Despite this, there was no decrease in the morale of the soldiers, and they continued the operation against the Naxalites with full courage and enthusiasm. This operation is an excellent example of coordination between various state and central agencies, and the Modi government’s ‘whole-of-government’ approach. The objective of the campaign was to reduce the armed capabilities of the Naxalites, neutralize armed squads, drive Naxal elements out of inaccessible areas and dismantle the brutal Naxalite organization, the PLGA battalion.

Under the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, anti-Naxal operations are being conducted in Chhattisgarh by the security forces under a Joint Action Plan. The key components of this campaign are – filling security gaps by establishing new security camps, effective implementation of development schemes in Naxal-affected districts for the holistic development of the region, so that local citizens can benefit, and effective action by security forces against the Naxalites’ hard-core cadre and their entire ecosystem. As a result of the implementation of this action plan, security forces have inflicted heavy damage on the Naxalites’ core cadre and ecosystem, leading to a significant reduction in the area under Naxalite influence.

It is noteworthy that building on the success of the anti-Naxal operations in 2024, the security forces have neutralized 197 hardcore Naxalites in the last 4 months as part of the ongoing anti-Naxal operations in 2025. In 2014, 35 districts were most affected by Naxalism, and by 2025, this number has reduced to only 6. Similarly, the number of Naxal-affected districts has decreased from 126 to just 18. In 2014, 1080 Naxal incidents were recorded in 330 police stations across 76 districts, whereas in 2024, only 374 incidents were recorded in 151 police stations across 42 districts. In 2014, 88 security personnel were martyred in Naxal violence, which decreased to 19 in 2024. The number of Naxalites killed in encounters has increased from 63 to 2089. In 2024, 928 Naxalites surrendered, and so far, 718 have surrendered in the first four months of 2025. From 2019 to 2025, the central forces, in collaboration with state police, have established a total of 320 camps in Naxal-affected states, including 68 night-landing helipads. The number of fortified police stations, which was 66 in 2014, has now increased to 555.

The long-term results of this extensive operation against the Naxalites are being observed, such as the division of large and armed Naxal units into several smaller units. The security forces’ hold on these areas has strengthened, and they are continuously advancing in the National Park area under Bijapur district and the Maad region under Narayanpur district.