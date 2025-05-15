Wednesday, August 6, 2025
HomeNews ReportsApple reassures investment plans in India after Trump asked the company not to manufacture...
Economy and FinanceNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Apple reassures investment plans in India after Trump asked the company not to manufacture in the country, GOI downplays his comments

Last month Apple said that it is planning to shift the assembly of all iPhones sold in US to India as soon as next year, amid the US-China tariff war.

OpIndia Staff

After US president Donald Trump said that he asked Apple to not manufacture its devices in India, the company has reportedly assured the government that there is no change in Apple’s investment plans in India. As per reports, the Indian government has downplayed Trump’s remarks, saying that Apple has assured that is will make India a major manufacturing base for its products.

“There is no change in Apple’s investment plans in India,” sources in the govt told the media. The sources said that India now has a manufacturing ecosystem that is good for global smartphone companies, and companies like Apple will see the competitiveness of the same. ‘If companies recognise the value of manufacturing in India, they will continue on that path’, the sources said.

Moreover, sources in Apple has indicated that the company has no plan to change its plans for investments in India based on Trump’s comments. Company executives told news agency PTI that the proposal to set up a major manufacturing facility in the country will go ahead as scheduled.

Earlier today, During his Doha visit, Donald Trump said that he told Apple CEO Tim Cook that he does not want the company to build (manufacturing plants) in India. He said, “I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday. I said to him, my friend, I am treating you very good. You are coming up with $500 billion but now I hear you are building all over India. I don’t want you building in India.”

He had added, “You(Apple) want to build in India, if you want to take care of India. India is one of the highest-tariff nations, it is very hard to sell in India. And they have offered us a deal where there is literally no tariff. So from the highest tariff, we are going to almost no tariff. So I said to Tim, we put up with all the plants you built in China for years, but we are not interested in you building in India can take care of themselves very well.”

Notably, last month Apple said that it is planning to shift the assembly of all iPhones sold in US to India as soon as next year, amid the US-China tariff war. Apple device maker Foxconn is looking to acquire up to 300 acres of land parcel in Uttar Pradesh for a new plant. Another $2.6 billion plant by Taiwan’s Foxconn is under construction in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Tata Electronic is also doubling iPhone casings capacity to one lakh, and its new plant in Tamil Nadu has started production of iPhones.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘It is Indo-Pacific now, not Asia Pacific’, says President Marcos of Philippines. Read how culture, BrahMos, and maritime cooperation are bringing India, Philippines together

Shriti Sagar -

As Assam CM Sarma carries out land reclamation against illegal encroachments, Gaurav Gogoi claims ‘illegally owned’ land will be redistributed if Congress comes to...

Rukma Rathore -

Targeting Hindu girls, rave parties, and rape: Yasin Machli and family’s 55-year criminal empire exposed; Congress leader’s son also held in Bhopal drugs case

OpIndia Staff -

Devastation in Dharali: Cloudburst triggers flash floods, sweeps away lives and homes in Uttarakhand; several feared dead

OpIndia Staff -

Freebies over salaries in Congress-ruled Karnataka? KSRTC employees go on indefinite strike over long-overdue arrears, leave thousands stranded

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Fall in cases of rabies in stray dogs, but violent attacks by stray dogs on humans increasing, surge in dog bite incidents in...

Anurag -

Bengal: ECI suspends 4 officers after reports of massive lapses and violation in voter registration database, says login credentials were shared with outsiders

OpIndia Staff -

Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju fact-checks Kharge’s false claims: ‘No CISF in Rajya Sabha, only Marshals present’

OpIndia Staff -

One year of the violent regime change in Bangladesh that ousted Sheikh Hasina: Murders, Islamism on the rise and the persecuted Hindu minorities facing...

Shraddha Pandey -

Canada: Banned Khalistani outfit SFJ sets up ‘Embassy of Khalistan’ at Surrey Gurudwara premises; BC govt had funded $150,000 for building elevator

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com