Darbhanga: Muslims attacked Hindus after verifying religion, 21 accused named in FIR, 4 arrested

A group of Muslims gathered on a local road and started attacking Hindus passing by. They asked the religion of all the people passing through there, and attacked only Hindus.

Images via Dainik Bhaskar

A shocking incident has come to light from Darbhanga, Bihar, when a group of Muslims reportedly attacked Hindus after verifying their religion. The incident happened on Tuesday (6th May) in the evening in the Jale Police Station when a group of Muslims attacked around a dozen Hindus with sticks and sharp weapons. An FIR has been lodged regarding the incident at the Jale Police Station. Four accused have been arrested by the police while a search for the remaining is going on.

Muslims asked about religion and attacked Hindus.

As per reports, on Tuesday, a minor scuffle happened after the bikes of Hrithik and Noor Alam collided. After the collision, Noor Alam fled. Hrithik, who wanted compensation from Alam, took his bike with him. Later on, their families resolved the dispute, and it was agreed that the bike would be returned the next day. However, a group of Muslims gathered on a local road and started attacking Hindus passing by. They asked the religion of all the people passing through there, and attacked only Hindus. The Muslims used sticks and sharp weapons to attack the Hindu passersby, leaving 11 people seriously injured.

21 accused named in the FIR

Rajkishore Yadav, Ramsagar Yadav, Amit Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Ranjit Kumar, Hrithik Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Lakshman Yadav, Sonu Kumar and Dinesh Manjhi are among the injured. Three of them, Ramsagar Yadav, Hrithik Yadav, and Sumit Kumar, were referred to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital. 21 people have been named in the FIR filed on the complaint of the injured. Mohd Irfan Qureshi, Mohd Ibran Qureshi, Mohd. Salman, Qurban Qureshi, Mohd Pappu Qureshi, Aman alias Arman Qureshi, Rizwan Darji, Mohd Meraj, Mohd Reyaz, Mohd Siraj, Mohd Aif, Mohd Imtiaz, Mohd Isahaq, Mohd Sarfaraz, Mohd Raju Qureshi, Mohd Azaz Ahmed, Mohd Shahnawaz Ahmed, Mohd Heera, Mohd Manour Darji, and Iqbal Darji are among the 21 accused named in the FIR.

An investigation into the matter is going on.

