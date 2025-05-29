Thursday, May 29, 2025
Fatehpur: Kuldeep's Muslim in-laws forced him to convert, renamed him Rashid, got him circumcised and removed Om tattoo, still keeping him away from his wife and child

OpIndia Staff
Kuldeep who lives in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, fell in love with Alfia. They eloped and got married, however their family members did not agree to their union. After a while, his in-laws started to pressure him to embrace Islam. They even took away his wife even after he converted and got circumcised for her. He has now lodged a complaint with the police.

The victim who is from Abunagar area of Fatehpur fell in love with Alfia who used to live in Syedwada locality. They got married on 6th April 2023. After the marriage, he moved to Musepur, distancing himself from his family. However, Alfia’s family and some relatives collectively pressured him to convert to Islam. According to media reports, shortly after the wedding, his mother-in-law Farida told Kuldeep to undergo circumcision.

Deeply in love with his wife, Kuldeep complied and underwent the procedure. Subsequently, he was also instructed to change his name. Kuldeep stated that he had a tattoo of Om (Hindu religious symbol) on his hand which his in-laws tried to remove by pouring acid on it. Afterward, some individuals from Alfia’s family forcibly took him to a cleric where he was converted to Islam and renamed Rashid. His Nikah (Islamic wedding ceremony) was then organised.

Meanwhile, on 2nd April, Alfia welcomed a new child into the world. Her family members visited her at the hospital and Alfia’s mother declared that they would bring her home for a few days. On the other hand, she and her son Sufiyan prevented Kuldeep from seeing Alfia and the newborn.

When Kuldeep became aware that the process of converting his child to Islam was underway, he went to the police to report the issue. He stated in his complaint that he wished to remain a Hindu. The matter has infuriated Hindu organizations and they have affirmed their commitment to support the victim. Hindu leader Dharmendra Singh has said this is a carefully planned conspiracy.

He conveyed that Hindu groups will back Kuldeep. The police are currently investigating the matter. According to officials, further measures will be taken based on the victim’s account.

