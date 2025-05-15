Sunday, July 20, 2025
Rogue communication devices found in Chinese-made solar power inverters exported to the US

US experts who disassemble devices connected to grids to look for security flaws have identified rogue communication devices in certain Chinese solar power inverters that are not mentioned in product documentation.

OpIndia Staff
Image from Bangkok Post/TipRanks
Image via Bangkok Post/TipRanks

Unidentified communication equipment was discovered within several Chinese-made equipment that are essential to renewable energy infrastructure in America, reported Reuters. The development prompted the United States energy regulators to reevaluate the risk they pose.

Globally, power inverters, which are primarily made in China, are used to link wind turbines and solar panels to electrical networks. Electric car chargers, heat pumps and batteries also utilize them. The utility companies that employ inverters usually install firewalls to block direct communication back to China, even though the devices are designed to allow remote access for upgrades and maintenance.

However, according to sources, US experts who disassemble devices connected to grids to look for security flaws have identified rogue communication devices in certain Chinese solar power inverters that are not mentioned in product documentation.

Cellular radios and other unreported communication devices have also been found in several batteries from various Chinese suppliers within the last nine months, according to one of them.

Power grid instability, energy infrastructure damage and extensive blackouts could result from using the rogue communication devices to circumvent firewalls, remotely turn off inverters, or alter their settings, according to experts. One person warned, “That effectively means there is a built-in way to physically destroy the grid.” 

According to consulting firm Wood Mackenzie, Huawei is the world’s biggest provider of inverters, making nearly 29% of exports worldwide in 2022. It is followed by Chinese competitors Sungrow and Ginlong Solis. However, 1Komma5, a German solar producer, stated that it steers clear of Huawei inverters due to the brand’s reputation for security issues.

The United States has prohibited Huawei from using American technology since 2019. A regulation prohibiting remote Chinese access to solar, wind and battery systems larger than 100 kW was passed by the Lithuanian government in November which automatically limits the usage of Chinese inverters.

Kaupo Rosin, the director general of Estonia’s foreign intelligence service, warned that if the nation did not outlaw Chinese technology in vital sectors of the economy, including solar inverters, it may face Chinese blackmail.

Notably, the European Solar Manufacturing Council (ESMC), representing the interests of European manufacturers, has expressed significant concern regarding the report on concealed devices, urging the European Commission to create and implement a “toolbox” for enhancing inverter security.

