Himachal govt faces outrage over HPPCL chief engineer’s death, CBI takes over case, top officers sent on leave: All you need to know

Vimal Negi, an engineer with the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, had joined the corporation on 15th June 2024. Just two weeks later, on 1st July 2024, he was reportedly under stress and receiving medical treatment for anxiety.

Vimal Negi, deceased HPPCL Chief Engineer (Image via NDTV)

In the Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh, the mysterious death of Vimal Negi, the General Manager and Chief Engineer at the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation (HPPCL), has stirred a massive controversy.

Vimal Negi had gone missing on March 10, and his body was recovered ten days later. His family and colleagues had earlier raised concerns about pressure at the workplace.

The family of Vimal Negi had suspected foul play and had demanded a CBI inquiry, alleging that senior officials protected by the state government were involved in his demise. Vimal Negi’s wife, Kiran Negi, had recently written a letter to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh demanding that the case be immediately handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Himachal Pradesh High Court recently ordered a CBI probe into the mysterious death of HPPCL engineer Vimal Negi.

In her letter, Kiran Negi made a heartfelt appeal to the Chief Minister. “This matter should be handed over to the CBI at the earliest, and justice must be ensured in my husband’s death by following the directions of the High Court,” she wrote.

Notably, the CBI has taken over the investigation into the Vimal Negi death case and registered an FIR under relevant sections. The central probe agency filed an FIR against unknown people at the Special Crime Branch office in Delhi under sections 108 (abetment to suicide) and 3 (5) (involvement of many people in crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The FIR’s summary also mentions the name of Desh Raj, suspended director (electrical) of HPPCL and of the managing director.

Welcoming High Court’s decision to handover the Vimal Negi death case probe to th CBI, Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jairam Thakur said, “Since the start, we had been demanding a CBI inquiry into this case. His family has also demanded one, even though the chief minister earlier said that his family had not demanded it. Now, the CBI inquiry is happening because his family went to the high court, and the court ordered in their favour.”

The deceased engineer’s wife, Kiran Negi, has alleged that Vimal Negi’s seniors used harassed him over the last six months. Kiran Negi’s demand of a CBI investigation in the case was denied by the state government, however, now the matter has been handed over the CBI after High Court order.

Meanwhile, LoP and BJP leader Jairam Thakur demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the arrest of officials responsible for the death of Vimal Negi.

“The family wanted a CBI probe into it as the officials responsible for pressurising Vimal Negi had government protection. We had raised it in the Assembly as the session was in progress. Chief Minister Sukhu falsely claimed that the family was not demanding any such probe and instead accused us of politicising the issue. But we were suspecting massive corruption, and it is now being proven. They wanted to destroy the evidence,” Thakur said.

Shoddy investigation in Vimal Negi death case sparks outrage

Vimal Negi had gone missing on 10th March 2025, and his body was recovered ten days later. His family and colleagues had earlier raised concerns about pressure at the workplace. After days of protest and search efforts led by IG Gyaneshwar Thakur, his body was finally recovered leading to widespread outrage and demands for justice.

However, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the state police, failed to provide any clarity about his whereabouts between 10th and 14th March, raising serious questions about the credibility of the investigation.

On 8th April 2025, the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Omkar Chand Sharma, had submitted a 66-page fact-finding inquiry report to the state government. Sharma refused to review the report on the request of the Secretary, Power, to include the rebuttal of the three officers, who faced allegations.

The conflicting affidavits submitted by DGP Verma and the Shimla Superintendent of Police had also raised a question mark on a fair probe by the SIT.

Himachal government orders major bureaucratic reshuffle amidst mounting criticism

Resorting to face-saving measures, the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, has sent three senior officials, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Omkar Chand Sharma, Director General of Police (DGP) Atul Verma, and Superintendent of Police (Shimla) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi on leave. The move, confirmed by Secretary to the Chief Minister Rakesh Kanwar, marks a sweeping disciplinary response and has triggered a bureaucratic reshuffle in the state.

“This is to confirm that ACS Home, DGP and SP Shimla have been directed to proceed on leave,” Rakesh Kanwar said on Tuesday evening, following a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The meeting, which lasted over two-and-a-half hours, was attended by Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Principal Secretary (Law) Sharad Kumar Lagwal, Advocate General Anup Kumar Rattan, Secretary (Personnel) M Sudha Devi apart from Rakesh Kanwar.

The action came amidst mounting criticism over the handling of the investigation into Vimal Negi’s suspicious death.

The action against officials have been taken following apparent indiscipline, allegations and counter allegations during the inquiry and investigations. Allegations of administrative negligence, procedural lapses, and internal conflict within the police hierarchy had drawn sharp public and legal scrutiny. SP Sanjeev Gandhi had accused DGP Atul Verma of interference, allegations he reiterated both in court and to the press.

