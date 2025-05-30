A landlord in Ontario, Canada is suffering from serious mental stress just because he made the mistake of renting out his house to a bunch of Khalistanis. The landlord, Raman Kumar, had to move to US for work, had to move to the US for work, so he decided to rent out his house in Canada to 5 people in September last year, little did he know what a mistake he was making.

The 5 people turned out to be supporters of the separatist Khalistani movement in India. They paid the rent for the first 3 months, but since January 2025, they have not paid any rent. At 3,300 Canadian Dollars a month, the pending rent is now 16,500 Canadian Dollars (Around 10 lakh 20 Thousand Rupees). In addition to that, these tenants have not paid for any utilities, be it water, electricity, or any other charges, adding to further loss for landlord Raman Kumar who has to make these payments.

The tenants have also installed a Khalistani flag right at the entrance of the house. The landlord’s misery was brought to light by independent journalist Nitin Chopra through social media.

Sharing Raman’s ordeal, Chopra wrote on X, “Another Victim Landlord in #Ontario Tenants have not paid rent since Jan 2025, not paying Utilities bill either What a Landlord should do? When can we fix the system ? Enough is Enough!”

Enough is Enough ! #FixTheLTB #onpoli pic.twitter.com/YKoamANDzO — Nitin Chopra (@chopsnitin) May 29, 2025

Expressing his frustration, Raman Kumar said, “I’m paying the mortgage, property tax, and insurance out of my own pocket. This is putting me under extreme mental stress. I myself live in a rented house (in the us) and have my own expenses. These tenants are making my life miserable.”

When asked about the Khalistani flag, Raman said that it was put up without his permission. He further said, “I am very scared by these kinds of activities, and the neighbourhood is also unhappy. Authorities need to intervene. We’ve always lived peacefully as a community, and this is creating unnecessary tensions.”

In the visuals shared by Nitin Chopra, one can also see that the garbage is overflowing outside the house now, and the Khalistani tenants have no problem living in filth around them, and don’t make any effort to clean the space.

Raman Kumar also shared that he suspects way more than 5 people are now living in his house as he sees a number of people coming and going from the house at all hours. He said that his neighbours are also upset with the behaviour of these tenants but there is little he can do due to the existing rules in Canada where the legal process is right now painstakingly slow. Even though he is following the legal process, Raman says it may be several months before he gets any justice.

Raman appealed to the authorities to change the existing rules so that the landlords have some recourse when they run into such tenants.