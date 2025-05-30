On Wednesday (28th May), the police arrested a Muslim man named Humayun Kabir for brutally murdering his parents and attacking 4 teachers at an orphanage after being inspired by ‘jihadi literature’.

The incident occured in Memari town in Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal. A Bongaon court remanded him to 3 days in police custody.

According to reports, the accused purchased a knife from an e-commerce platform and slit the throat of his parents. He then dragged their bodies onto the road.

The deceased were identified as Haji Mustafizur Rahman (65) and Mumtaz Begum (55). Humayun Kabir then went to an orphanage (Hafizia Kharizia Orphanage Madrassa) in Bongaon, 130 km away from Memari, and attacked 4 teachers.

Visuals of the accused, roaming around with a knife in hand, have now surfaced on social media. As per reports, Humayun Kabir studied at the infamous leftist bastion of Jadavpur University.

He was browsing jihadi literature extensively prior to killing his parents, who he believe did not follow Islam. Kabir was married to a girl but got divorced within a year due to his jihadi mindset.

An incident took place in Bongaon PS area this evening when a mentally unstable person stabbed 4 persons in a fit of rage. Police promptly reached the spot and arrested the accused person. Subsequently, a group of agitated mob reached the police station and attempted to snatch… — SP BONGAON PD (@SP_Bongaon_PD) May 28, 2025

He used to work in Noida but lost job 5 months ago. The parents of the accused brought him back to Memari.

Humayun Kabir believed that he would go to ‘jannat’ after killing his parents and hated that they wanted him to reform and give up on his extremist views. He was reportedly planning to escape to Bangladesh after committing the murders.

In the meantime, the Bongaon police department posted a tweet alleging that Kabir is ‘mentally unstable‘ – a term repeatedly used by the State police to downplay Islamist crimes.