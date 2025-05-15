Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Islamists threaten Hindu influencer with calls for beheading, rape and murder after her social media response to a Pakistani troll, AIMIM spokesperson joins in targeting her too 

On 14th May 2025, an online Muslim mob unleashed a barrage of death, rape and ‘Sar tan se juda’ threats against a Hindu influencer named Sharmishta after a video of her mocking a Pakistani troll went viral. The said Pakistani troll had denied the persecution of Hindus and the brutal massacre of Hindus in Pahalgam, where Muslim terrorists confirmed religious identity before shooting the victims point blank, and in response, Sharmishta had lost her cool.

The Islamists claim that Sharmishta insulted the Prophet Muhammad.

Islamists on social media are widely sharing Sharmishta’s video wherein she mocked the Pakistani who denied the religious profiling and brutal killing of Hindus in Pahalgam.

“How did you confirmed that Pakistani opened fire your country? You country started war without any valid reason?,” the Pakistani Instagram user asked.

This blatant denial of the role Pakistani terrorists in killing Hindus in Pahalgam came even as it is confirmed by the Indian security forces that a former Pakistani Army official Hashim Must, along with jihadis belonging to The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Pakistani terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba killed 26 innocent people after confirming their non-Muslim religious identity.

In response to this, Sharmishta mocked the Pakistani woman and criticised the Islamic idea of 72 hoors and their prophet. She added that the Pakistani woman thinks that India started a war without any reason and asked if the Pakistani woman had heard of the Pahalgam attack, and other Pakistan-sponsored terror attacks in the past. Sharmishta further asked if Indian forces should just sit and do nothing about these terror attacks. 

The video contained abusive words and charged tone, however, it was in response to a Pakistani national and mockery of the beliefs of Jihadi terrorists who draw joy from killing kafirs assuming that doing so would confirm their ticket to Jannat and stay with Hoors. 

However, Indian Islamists living up to their reputation of taking things out of context and outraging over it, began circulating the said video with claims that the Hindu influencer insulted the Islamic prophet. The Islamists began hurling abuses and Sar tan se juda threats against Sharmishta on her social media accounts.

In this vein, one Mohammad Shadab Khan threatened to file a police complaint against Sharmishta and said, “Insult to the Prophet Muahmmad (SAW) Will Not Be Tolerated, Action Must Be Taken!  An Social Media Influencer named @Sharmishta__19  has made a vile and hateful remark against our beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW) under the guise of targeting Pakistan. Let it be clear, no political agenda justifies blasphemy. We strongly demand that  @KolkataPolice immediately register a case and initiate strict action against this hate-monger. Tomorrow, a formal complaint will be sent to both the Chief  Minister’s  @MamataOfficial Office and the  @BengalGovernor demanding accountability.”

Meanwhile, The Observer Post, an Islamist propaganda portal often involved in peddling false Muslim victimhood narrative, said: “A Twitter user named @/Sharmishta__19 has made repeated hateful comments against Prophet Muhammad. Netizens are demanding immediate legal action against her under relevant BNS sections.” 

Amidst the demands for police action and threats of beheading of the Hindu social media influencer, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan also jump the bandwagon and demanded legal action against her, while instigating Islamists. “This is  @Sharmishta__19 who has used very derogatory words about our Prophet (pbuh), which no Muslim will tolerate. 

When the entire country is standing together  at this time, by speaking such language, she is trying to spread communal tension in the country. We request the Home Minister of India  @HMOIndia  to immediately take her into custody and take strict legal action,” Pathan said. 

This controversy comes across as a redux of the 2022 Nupur Sharma episode wherein then BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma made comments about Prophet Mohammad and his marriage. Although factual, her remarks made in response to a Muslim leader’s highly derogatory comment on Shivling during a TV news debate program, were taken out of context. An edited clip of Sharma’s remarks was circulated online by the likes of AltNews’s Mohammed Zubair and from there on, the sequence of online threats of killing, beheading and rape not only to Sharma but to her family as well. 

Now Sharmishta is facing same threats from Islamists. Hindus were killed in the Pahalgam attack by Pakistani Jihadis who checked and confirmed that they were non-Muslims before killing them. A Pakistani woman denies the killing of Hindus and Pakistan’s role in it, to which a Hindu influencer responds angrily, but ultimately who becomes the victim? Muslims. Islamists have mastered the art of making up excuses to victimise the Hindu who spoke against the victimisation of Hindus by Muslims.

Sharing screenshots of the worst forms of abuses and threats coming her way on social media, Sharmishta wrote in an X post, “ I’M SORRY… Dear Indians, I have been trolled, threatened to be attacked and to be rap*d, murdered and taught a lesson for venting my anger towards Radical Pakistani terrorists who killed my innocent countrymen in the horrificPahalgam terror attack. Mene wo sab saha, kyunki mere liye mera desh pehle aata hai.”

Amidst the threats, Sharmishta has issued an unconditional apology saying that she did not intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments. “I do hereby tender my UNCONDITIONAL APOLOGY whatever was put are my personal feelings and i never intentionally wanted to hurt anybody so if anybody is hurt I’m sorry for the same. I expect co-operation and understanding. Henceforth, i will be cautious in my public post. Again please accept my apologies,” Sharmishta said. 

