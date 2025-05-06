On Tuesday, May 6, Prime Minister Modi took a pointed dig at the Congress-led governments of the past, accusing them of prioritizing political convenience over national interest. He stated that decisions during their tenure were often driven by concerns about how the world would react or how vote banks would respond, rather than what was best for the country.

In his speech at the ABP India At 2047 Summit, PM Modi stressed the importance of prioritizing national interest and having unwavering confidence in the nation’s potential to achieve great goals. He contrasted his government’s approach with that of the Congress, which he claimed was overly focused on maintaining power and appeasing vote banks, often at the expense of necessary reforms.

Here are five key points PM Modi touched upon:

Congress governments’ policies driven by fear of public reaction and vote bank politics:

PM Modi criticized the Congress for a decades-long policy approach that he said often ran counter to the spirit of true national development. He argued that key decisions were often made based on political expediency—concerns like, “Can we retain power?” or “Will this upset our electoral base?” These fears, he claimed, hindered progress, with critical reforms often being stalled for political reasons. True development, he said, can only be achieved when the guiding principle is ‘Nation First.’

Regressive practices like Triple Talaq avoided for vote bank reasons:

PM Modi pointed out how issues like Triple Talaq and Waqf Law reforms were deliberately avoided due to concerns over upsetting vote banks. He emphasized that under his leadership, these long-overdue changes were finally implemented, benefiting women, the poor, and Pasmanda Muslims. He cited the example of Triple Talaq, which he said had ruined countless lives, especially those of women. His government, he noted, passed laws to protect these women’s rights, despite political opposition.

India’s water resources will now serve the nation’s interests:

PM Modi addressed the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty following the Pahalgam massacre, highlighting India’s changing approach to its rivers. He explained that for decades, India’s water resources were used to fuel conflicts, with water flowing aimlessly beyond its borders. However, under his leadership, India has begun redirecting its water resources to serve the nation’s benefit, ensuring preservation and productive use for the welfare of the people.

Self-reliance in defence:

Emphasizing India’s strides towards self-reliance, particularly in the defence sector, PM Modi declared that India, once seen as merely a market for foreign weapons, is now a rising global leader in defence manufacturing. He proudly pointed to India’s growing defence exports, which now reach over 100 countries. He also highlighted the significance of homegrown assets such as INS Vikrant, INS Surat, and INS Nilgiri, showcasing India’s growing prowess in defence technology.

Digital revolution in India:

PM Modi underscored that every step towards a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 is vital, and he reflected on the remarkable progress of Digital India. Despite initial skepticism, India’s digital revolution is now an integral part of daily life. The availability of affordable data and Made-in-India smartphones has made technology accessible to millions, even in rural areas. He shared the example of YouTube, which has paid Indian content creators over Rs 21,000 crore, highlighting how digital platforms have become a vital source of creativity and income for millions of Indians.