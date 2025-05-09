A day after Pakistan launched a preplanned and meticulously coordinated aerial assault on Indian towns across the vast length of its western border, leftwing rag, The Wire, claimed the government of India has blocked access to its platform across India.

“In a clear violation of the Constitutional guarantee of freedom of the press, the Government of India has blocked access to thewire.in across India. Internet Service Providers say The Wire has been “blocked as per the order of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under the IT Act, 2000,” the statement released by the portal said.

While the Wire has alleged that the Indian government has blocked access to its platform, many users reported that the website still remains accessible, reflecting the publication’s familiar tactic of playing victim to exert pressure and influence policy reversals.

OpIndia found that The Wire can still be accessed in India, as shown below.

The Wire homepage

The Wire perhaps preempted an impending governmental ban after Centre’s directive against streaming Pakistan-origin content earlier yesterday.

“We protest this blatant censorship at a critical time for India when sane, truthful, fair and rational voices and sources of news and information are among the biggest assets that India has,” the propaganda outlet lamented in its statement.

However, several users have claimed that they are unable to access The Wire portal.

In its statement, The Wire said they will challenge the move, but didn’t elaborate how and when.

India bans all Pakistan-origin content on OTT platforms citing national security

In a sweeping move, the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry banned all Pakistan-produced content—including web series, films, podcasts, and songs—from all OTT and media streaming platforms operating in India. The order, effective May 8, was justified by the Ministry as a step taken in the “interest of national security.”

The announcement followed rising tensions between India and Pakistan, triggered by the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. In what many see as a signal of zero-tolerance, the Ministry’s advisory comes just a day before the scheduled Indian release of Abir Gulaal, a film starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

This isn’t an isolated action. Just days ago, the Indian government clamped down on Pakistani digital presence, banning nearly 16 YouTube channels, several Instagram accounts—most notably those of celebrities Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan—and announcing a halt on collaborations with Pakistani artists.

This decision adds to a string of measures taken by the Indian government, which recently terminated the historic Indus Water Treaty of 1960 and closed its airspace to Pakistani airlines, all amid mounting diplomatic strain.