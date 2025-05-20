In Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, a case of grooming jihad (also called love jihad) has surfaced wherein a Hindu man approached the police, alleging coercion for marriage and conversion to Islam by a Muslim woman named Nilofer Asif who posed as a Hindu woman named Shreya.

On Monday (19th May), Shekhar Silawat approached the Ashoka Garden with a written complaint alleging that he was in acquaintance with a woman named Shreya in 2021. The woman resided in the same building where the complainant resided.

The two soon became friends and entered into a relationship, however, things started turning bitter after three years of relationship as Nilofer Asif pretending to be Shreya, allegedly started harassing Shekhar mentally, pressurising him to marry her.

Shekhar alleged that Shreya used to threaten to commit suicide if he refused to marry her and naming him in her suicide note. Though terrified, Shekhar reportedly told Shreya that his parents are not consenting to their union.

However, on 6th May 2025, Shreya allegedly convinced Shekhar to marry her at an Arya Samaj temple in Rattibad area and inform his parents about the same later. The complainant claims that he was afraid of Shreya’s harassment and somehow agreed to marry her.

It was only after their marriage that Shekhar came to know the truth of Shreya’s religious identity. He found out that Shreya in reality is a Muslim woman named Nilofer Asif. Moreover, Nilofer is a divorcee and has three children.

The complainant alleged that after learning about Nilofer’s true identity, he distanced himself from her. However, on 18th May 2025, around 10 male acquaintances of Nilofer allegedly barged into Shekhar’s house and abducted him and his brother.

The abductors took Shekhar to the Bhanpur village where they assaulted him and pressured him to take responsibility of Nilofer and her three children. Moreover, they also coerced the Hindu man to convert to Islam.

So far, no FIR has been lodged in the case. However, as per Ashoka Garden police station in-charge Hemant Shrivastava, an investigation into the matter is underway and further action will be taken accordingly.