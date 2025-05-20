A US-based Hamas supporter and anti-Semite, Jackson Hinkle, has been at the forefront of Pakistan-sponsored disinformation warfare against India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

According to a report by The New York Post published on Monday (19th May), Hinkle is helping Pakistani intelligence spread ‘false flag’ narratives against India.

It cited a study conducted by the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI).

Screengrab of the report by The New York Post

The New York Post reported, “A week following Hinkle’s interview with Pakistani High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit on his program “Legitimate Targets,” he accused India of conducting a false flag operation against Pakistan in Kashmir. This was propaganda spread by Inter-Services Intelligence, Pakistan’s primary intelligence agency, the NCRI study claims.”

The report added that lies peddled by Jackson Hinkle were amplified by Pakistani bots on social media. This was highlighted in the study by NCRI.

The New York Post added, ““In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, inauthentic networks used generative AI [bots] to create and circulate provocative memes pushing the false flag narrative, featuring Indian symbols, political figures and inflammatory slogans,” says the NCRI report. Those “inauthentic” bots have been spreading Hinkle’s message to millions of social media users, according to NCRI.””

Lies of Jackson Hinkle amplified by Pakistani bots, image via The New York Post

OpIndia analysed the social media activity of Jackson Hinkle and found a drastic spike in X posts, which falsely claim ‘Pakistani victory over India’ in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

His fake stories found overwhelming support among Pakistani intelligence machinery, which otherwise could not prevent Indian strikes on its military bases and terror camps.

Some of the tweets by Jackson Hinkle read –

“India fucked up big time” “India was so shocked by Pakistan’s military capabilities, they begged Trump for a ceasefire last night.Don’t start a war you can’t win…” “Instead of pursuing dedollarization with BRICS, India started a war with Pakistan. Good slaves of Western finance capital” “Maybe India would have better air defenses if all their engineers weren’t in the US…” Pakistan is humiliating India…Modi never should’ve started this “India seriously underestimated Pakistan…” “Trump DID NOT force INDIA to agree to peace. Chinese air defenses FORCED INDIA into SUBMISSION.” “Pakistan won, India lost” “Pakistan embarassed India”

Screengrab of the tweet by Jackson Hinkle

It must be mentioned that the X (formerly Twitter) handle of Jackson Hinkle was withheld by the Indian authorities. However, the temporary ban on access from India was lifted on Monday (19th May).

Debunking lies of Jackson Hinkle

India has displayed its military prowess through multiple phases of Operation Sindoor, striking 9 Pakistani terror camps, multiple air defence systems, 10 military bases and 2 radio stations.

The military operation by India, which kicked off on 7th May, ended up causing irreparable damage to Pakistan, so much so that it went begging to the United States for help.

India’s military capabilities had spooked the Pakistan army to the extent that it was forced to make a desperate call to for an immediate ‘ceasefire.’ OpIndia had explained in detail how India humbled Pakistan, once and for all.

The firm resolve of the Modi government and the capabilities of the Indian armed forces, which it exhibited by firing drones and missiles deep inside the enemy territory, sent shivers down the spine of the Pakistani Army and its generals.

India was close to decimating Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal – a bargaining chip that the hostile country had used to deter Indian governments (pre-2014) from taking adverse military action for its proxy terror attacks.

After having realised that it was fighting a losing battle and was close to losing its military bases, Pakistan was forced to dial the US and then India for a ‘ceasefire agreement.’

This timely decision on the part of the Pakistan army helped them avoid second-hand embarrassment at home and avoid accountability for their incompetence.

After all, they did not need to surrender publicly like in 1971 and face the wrath of the general public. This reaffirms the age-old saying – Peace can only be maintained from a point of strength.

As long as India flourishes economically, militarily and diplomatically, we will continue to maintain peace in the region.

We will do so by exerting our strength each time against Pakistan, which relies on radical Islamic outfits to perpetrate terror and hostility in the region.

Everything to know about Jackson Hinkle

He is a US-based ‘social media influencer’ with over 3 million followers on X (formerly Twitter). Hinkle, known for peddling fake news and conspiracy theories, have been banned by Instagram, YouTube and Twitch.

He had even spoken at a conference organised by Houthis in Yemen and attended the funeral ceremony of Hezbollah terrorist Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. He also gave interviews to Hezbollah-run channels Al-Manar TV and Channel 3.

Hinkle had even interviewed Hamas terrorist Basem Naim. He has been called out by the Anti Defamation League (ADL) for his “extensive anti-Zionist, antisemitic and anti-Israel rhetoric since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.”