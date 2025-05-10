Pune: Engineering College rusticates student Khadeeja Shaikh for pro-Pakistan social media posts after Operation Sindoor

A 19-year-old college student named Shaikh Khadeejah, studying at Sinhgad Engineering College, Pune, was rusticated by the college administration on Friday (9th May) after she made pro-Pakistan posts on social media. Taking swift action, the college administration issued a rustication order against her based on her Instagram posts, citing that she harboured “anti-national sentiments”.

Following demonstrations by some Hindu organisations against her posts, the police arrested the second-year Information Technology (IT) student on Friday. A case has reportedly been filed against her at Kondhwana Police Station under sections 152 (acts endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India), 196 (promoting enmity between different groups), 197 (imputations and assertions that are prejudicial to national integration), 299 (outraging religious feelings) and 352 (intentional insult intended to provoke a breach of peace) and 353 (making, publishing, or circulating false statements, reports, or rumours that cause public mischief or incite hatred).

Khadeejah reportedly shared some screenshots on Instagram, empathising with Pakistan and condemning India’s military response against terrorists in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. “Not a single Pakistani I saw took joy in the Pahalgam attack, everyone condemned it. Yet, countless Indians on Twitter are openly celebrating the death of an innocent child. Nothing vindicates the Two-Nation Theory more than this. The face of Hindutva extremism is truly vile,” read one of her Instagram story.

Another screenshot she shared read, “Without a single shred of evidence for Pak’s involvement at Pahalgam, the fascist Indian regime has just initiated war between 2 nuclear states by bombing 3 major civilian areas in Pakistan. This Hindutva terrorism is right out of the Israeli playbook. India has been vehemently scapegoating Pak for its own failure in Occupied Kashmir due to India’s colonisation of the region. This fanatic, Islamophobic terrorism that India has displayed is grotesque. May sense, justice& humanity prevail. War serves no one. Pakistan Zindabad.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone 5), Rajkumar Shinde said that an investigation is going on into the matter. Manoj Patil, ACP (eastern region) said, “The student shared pro-Pakistan screenshots on her online account, which could have disrupted the public order.”